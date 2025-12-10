Photo courtesy of ODUSports.com

Below is a 2026 QB transfer portal tracker with the latest news on FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO prospects. This page consists of every transfer joining or leaving a quarterback room at every level of college football.

Quarterback Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

The links above show the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

2026 QB Transfer Portal News Feed - FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - Transfers joining or leaving an FBS team. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted transfers.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO). Eligibility info will reflect the 2026 season after the CFP national championship on Mon. 19, 2026.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB transfer portal prospects with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public transfer portal entries, commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every player is joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

*Redshirt Available

2026 QB Transfer Portal News Feed

Kenny Minchey🔴

Kenny Minchey (3)

20-26-77% 196-0-0 | 7-84-1

Dec. 8, 2025 - Kenny Minchey (TN) will enter the transfer portal from Notre Dame (FBS), CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported.

Malachi Singleton🔴

Malachi Singleton (3)

38-64-59% 439-5-2 | 49-202-1

Dec. 8, 2025 - Malachi Singleton (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Purdue (FBS).

Jaden Craig🔴

Jaden Craig (2)

208-338-62% 2869-25-7 | 48-78-3

Dec. 8, 2025 - Jaden Craig (NJ) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Harvard (FCS).

AJ Swann🔴