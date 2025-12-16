This page is under construction. Stats will be updated for every player ASAP.

Track the latest college football stats and roster movement inside every 2025 D3 quarterback room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

NOTE - This page tracks D3 quarterback rooms through the national championship. A 2026 page will be created after Jan. 4, 2026.

The Gunslinger Buzz brings you inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football. You’ll get exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every quarterback room with a free or paid subscription.

The daily newsletter includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Below is a look at the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

2025 D3 Football QB Rooms, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(2026)” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“2026 - None” - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“(2026 Transfer)” - Transfer portal commits.

“🟢” - Joining 2026 Roster.

“🔴” - Not Returning to 2026 Roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site, OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats are updated through Dec. 13, 2025.

✅2025 Season Complete

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2025 D3 QB News Feed

Buena Vista Beavers✅

Latest Update -

Zy Gravitt (JR)

128-221-58% 1233-11-10 | 27-(-66)-0

Zy Gravitt (TX)

Brett Garcia (SO)

54-91-59% 544-3-2 | 1-(-9)-0

Brett Garcia (TX)

Sebastian Dennis (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Sebastian Dennis (TX)

Carter Essick (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Carter Essick (IA)

Landon Sietstra (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Landon Sietstra (IA)

Jackson Steffens (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jackson Steffens (MN)

Skyler Streicher (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Skyler Streicher (CO)

Central Dutch✅

Latest Update -

Hunter Hoffman (SR)

152-232-66% 1826-15-6 | 68-186-0

Hunter Hoffman (IL)

Ricardo Portillo (SR)

1-6-17% 5-0-0 | 0-0-0

Ricardo Portillo (TX)

Jeremiah Peiffer (SO)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jeremiah Peiffer (IA)

Colin Kerndt (FR)

36-58-62% 336-3-2 | 46-148-2

Colin Kerndt (IA)

Coe Kohawks✅

Latest Update -

Brayden Dykstra (JR)

6-13-46% 100-0-1 | 4-14-0

Brayden Dykstra (IL)

Brady Kelly (JR)

196-286-69% 3046-32-7 | 73-47-1

Brady Kelly (FL)

Luke Smith (SO)

14-20-70% 224-2-0 | 6-28-0

Luke Smith (FL)

Logan Gray (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Logan Gray (TX)

Connor King (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Connor King (IA)

Gregorio Jimenez (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Gregorio Jimenez (TX)

Dubuque Spartans✅

Latest Update -