Track the latest college football quarterback news on committed 2026 QB transfers. This page is updated daily and includes every transfer quarterback joining an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO program.

NOTE - This page only includes players who joined an FBS program. Non-FBS transfer portal additions will be added soon.

A free subscription gets you a daily list of college football QB transactions. Below is a look at the most popular content on the site, exclusive to paying subscribers.

College Football QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

College Football QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

College Football QB Transfers

2026

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

🏈 Right of Player Names (FBS/FCS) - Final season of eligibility

🏈 Right of Player Names (D2/D3/NAIA-JUCO) - 2025 year in school, according to the official team online rosters

🏈 Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

*Redshirt Available

Jump to the various sections below with a paid subscription - FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

FBS QB Transfers

SEC QB Transfer Portal

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks

Braeden Fuller (2026)

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Angelo State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Braeden Fuller (TX) committed to Arkansas (FBS).

AJ Hill (2029)

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

Jan. 5, 2026 - Memphis (FBS) 2026 QB transfer AJ Hill (GA) committed to Arkansas (FBS).

Cade Trotter (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 16, 2026 - Clemson (FBS) 2026 QB transfer QB Cade Trotter (TX) committed to Arkansas (FBS).

Auburn Tigers

Byrum Brown (2026)

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

Jan. 6, 2026 - USF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Byrum Brown (NC) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Locklan Hewlett (2029)

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

Jan. 3, 2026 - USF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Locklan Hewlett (FL) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Tristan Ti’a (2029)

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Oregon State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Tristan Ti’a (CA) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Florida Gators

Aaron Philo (2028)

21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0

Jan. 6, 2026 - Georgia Tech (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Aaron Philo (GA) committed to Florida (FBS).

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

Kenny Minchey (2027)

20-26 (77%) 196-0-0 | 7-84-1

Jan. 5, 2026 - Notre Dame (FBS) 2026 transfer QB Kenny Minchey (TN) committed to Kentucky (FBS).

Carson Cruver (2028)

0-2 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - FAU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Carson Cruver (TX) committed to Kentucky (FBS). He received a medical redshirt, he told me.

JacQai Long (2028)

6-18 (33%) 31-0-0 | 15-38-1

Jan. 11, 2026 - Marshall (FBS) 2026 QB transfer JacQai Long (WV) committed to Kentucky (FBS).

LSU Tigers

Sam Leavitt (2027)

145-239 (61%) 1628-10-3 | 73-300-5

Jan. 12, 2026 - Arizona State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Sam Leavitt (OR) committed to LSU (FBS).

Landen Clark (2028)🟢

155-277 (56%) 2321-18-8 | 189-614-11

Jan. 11, 2026 - Elon (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Landen Clark (VA) committed to LSU (FBS).

Husan Longstreet (2029)🟢

13-15-87% 103-1-0 | 11-76-2

Jan. 14, 2026 - USC (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Husan Longstreet (CA) committed to LSU (FBS).

Mississippi State Bulldogs

AJ Swann (2026)🟢

130-222 (59%) 1495-10-8 | 20-(-12)-0

Jan. 5, 2026 - Appalachian State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer AJ Swann (GA) committed to Mississippi State (FBS).

Missouri Tigers

Nick Evers (2026)🟢

10-15 (67%) 105-1-0 | 1-(-2)-0

Jan. 13, 2026 - UConn (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Nick Evers (TX) committed to Missouri (FBS).

Austin Simmons (2027)🟢

45-75 (60%) 744-4-5 | 22-71-1

Jan. 6, 2026 - Ole Miss (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Austin Simmons (FL) committed to Missouri (FBS).

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

Walker Howard (2026)🟢

18-41 (44%) 155-0-3 | 15-82-1

Jan. 14, 2026 - Louisiana (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Walker Howard (LA) committed to Ole Miss (FBS).

Jack Patterson (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 17, 2026 - Central Arkansas (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Jack Patterson (AR) committed to Ole Miss (FBS).

Deuce Knight (2029)🟢

17-25 (68%) 259-2-0 | 13-178-4

Jan. 11, 2026 - Auburn (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Deuce Knight (MS) committed to Ole Miss (FBS).

South Carolina Gamecocks

Lucian Anderson III (2027)🟢

26-41 (63%) 245-2-3 | 29-161-1

Jan. 16, 2026 - Bowling Green (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Lucian Anderson (GA) committed to South Carolina (FBS).

Tennessee Volunteers

Ryan Staub (2027)🟢

30-55 (55%) 427-3-4 | 19-30-1

Jan. 18, 2026 - Colorado (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Ryan Staub (CA) committed to Tennessee (FBS).

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores

Walter Taylor (2026)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 14, 2026 - Ball State (FBS) 2026 transfer QB Walter Taylor (AL) committed to Vanderbilt (FBS).

Big Ten QB Transfer Portal

Illinois Fighting Illini

Katin Houser (2026)🟢

269-408 (66%) 3300-19-6 | 85-193-9

Jan. 4, 2026 - East Carolina (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Katin Houser (CA) committed to Illinois (FBS).

Maurice Smith Jr. (2026)🟢

87-141 (62%) 1088-7-4 | 69-166-3

Dec. 3, 2025 - Chowan (D2) 2026 QB transfer Maurice Smith Jr. (FL) committed to Illinois (FBS).

Indiana Hoosiers

Josh Hoover (2026)🟢

272-413 (66%) 3472-29-13 | 55-4-2

Jan. 4, 2026 - TCU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Josh Hoover (TX) committed to Indiana (FBS).

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (2026)🟢

44-82 (54%) 488-1-2 | 14-(-3)-1

Jan. 11, 2026 - Colorado State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (TX) committed to Michigan (FBS).

Colin Hurley (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 13, 2026 - LSU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Colin Hurley (FL) committed to Michigan (FBS).

Michigan State Spartans

Cam Fancher (2026)🟢

41-72 (60%) 333-0-0 | 31-170-1

Jan. 6, 2026 - UCF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Cam Fancher (OH) committed to Michigan State (FBS).

Carson Gulker (2026)🟢

8-15 (53%) 141-1-1 | 81-541-5

Jan. 8, 2026 - Ferris State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Carson Gulker (MI) committed to Michigan State (FBS).

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michael Merdinger (2028)🟢

21-41 (51%) 350-1-0 | 19-28-1

Jan. 2, 2026 - Liberty (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Michael Merdinger (FL) committed to Minnesota (FBS).

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Anthony Colandrea (2026)*🟢

275-417 (66%) 3459-23-9 | 127-649-10

Jan. 6, 2026 - UNLV (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Anthony Colandrea (FL) committed to Nebraska (FBS).

Daniel Kaelin (2028)🟢

30-52 (58%) 339-1-1 | 12-72-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Virginia (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Daniel Kaelin (NE) committed to Nebraska (FBS).

Northwestern Wildcats

Aidan Chiles (2026)*🟢

128-203 (63%) 1392-10-3 | 81-227-6

Jan. 6, 2026 - Michigan (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Aidan Chiles (CA) committed to Northwestern (FBS).

Ohio State Buckeyes

Justyn Martin (2026)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-2-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Maryland (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Justyn Martin (CA) committed to Ohio State (FBS).

Brady Geibel (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 14, 2026 - Furman (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Brady Geibel (OH) committed to Ohio State (FBS).

Oregon Ducks

Dylan Raiola (2027)*🟢

181-250 (72%) 2000-18-6 | 46-(-87)-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Nebraska (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Dylan Raiola (GA) committed to Oregon (FBS).

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rocco Becht (2026)🟢

204-337 (61%) 2565-16-9 | 86-116-8

Jan. 4, 2026 - Iowa State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Rocco Becht (FL) committed to Penn State (FBS).

Alex Manske (2029)🟢

4-5 (80%) 28-0-0 | 7-33-1

Jan. 4, 2026 - Iowa State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Alex Manske (IA) committed to Penn State (FBS).

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Dylan Lonergan (2027)🟢

190-284 (67%) 2025-12-5 | 36-(-37)-1

Jan. 5, 2026 - Boston College (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Dylan Lonergan (GA) committed to Rutgers (FBS).

UCLA Bruins

Ty Dieffenbach (2028)🟢

92-162 (57%) 1305-9-9 | 67-321-4

Jan. 9, 2026 - Cal Poly (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Ty Dieffenbach (CA) committed to UCLA (FBS).

USC Trojans

Washington Huskies

Demond Williams Jr. (2027*)

246-354 (70%) 3065-25-8 | 143-611-6

Jan. 8, 2026 - Demond Williams Jr. (AZ) will return in 2026 after previously announcing he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Wisconsin Badgers

Colton Joseph (2027)🟢

173-290 (60%) 2624-21-10 | 158-1007-13

Jan. 4, 2026 - Old Dominion (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Colton Joseph (CA) committed to Wisconsin (FBS).

Deuce Adams (2028)🟢

15-21 (71%) 112-0-0 | 14-33-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Louisville (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Deuce Adams (TX) committed to Wisconsin (FBS).

ACC QB Transfer Portal

Boston College Eagles

Mason McKenzie (2027)🟢

180-301 (60%) 2086-17-11 | 159-942-10

Jan. 4, 2026 - Saginaw Valley State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Mason McKenzie (MI) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Grayson Wilson (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Arkansas (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Grayson Wilson (AR) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Cal Golden Bears

Jackson Brousseau (2027)🟢

128-201 (64%) 1354-9-3 | 54-15-1

Jan. 16, 2026 - Colorado State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jackson Brousseau (UT) committed to Cal (FBS).

EJ Caminong (2028)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 17, 2026 - Cal (FBS) QB EJ Caminong (WA) withdrew from the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Cal recruiting class on June 27, 2023.

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

Ari Patu (2026)🟢

48-95 (51%) 517-5-4 | 44-133-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - North Alabama (FCS) 2025 QB transfer Ari Patu (CA) committed to Duke (FBS).

Florida State Seminoles

Ashton Daniels (2026)🟢

68-119 (57%) 797-3-2 | 63-280-2

Jan. 6, 2026 - Auburn (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Ashton Daniels (GA) committed to Florida State (FBS).

Dean DeNobile (2026)🟢

223-347 (64%) 2528-19-7 | 30-(-1)-2

Jan. 16, 2026 - Lafayette (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Dean DeNobile (NJ) committed to Florida State (FBS).

Malachi Marshall (2027)*🟢

201-319 (63%) 2750-33-8 | 63-120-3

Jan. 18, 2026 - Iowa Western (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Malachi Marshall (NC) committed to Florida State (FBS).

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Alberto Mendoza (2028)🟢

18-24 (75%) 286-5-1 | 13-190-1

Jan. 20, 2026 - Indiana (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Alberto Mendoza (FL) committed to Georgia Tech (FBS).

Louisville Cardinals

Lincoln Kienholz (2027)🟢

11-14 (79%) 139-1-0 | 11-66-2

Jan. 3, 2026 - Ohio State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Lincoln Kienholz (SD) committed to Louisville (FBS).

Davin Wydner (2027)🟢

148-263 (56%) 1672-15-8 | 110-441-3

Jan. 11, 2026 - West Georgia (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Davin Wydner (FL) committed to Louisville (FBS).

Miami Hurricanes

NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina Tar Heels

Billy Edwards Jr. (2026)🟢

7-16 (44%) 113-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 4, 2026 - Wisconsin (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Billy Edwards (VA) committed to North Carolina (FBS).

Miles O’Neill (2028)🟢

7-14 (50%) 120-1-2 | 7-9-0

Jan. 6, 2026 - Texas A&M (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Miles O’Neill (MA) committed to North Carolina (FBS).

Pitt Panthers

Holden Geriner (2026)🟢

0-1 (0%) 0-0-0 | 2-10-0

Jan. 16, 2026 - Texas State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Holden Geriner (GA) committed to Pitt (FBS).

SMU Mustangs

Stanford Cardinal

Davis Warren (2026)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Michigan (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Davis Warren (CA) committed to Stanford (FBS).

Syracuse Orange

Danny Lauter (2027)🟢

52-85 (61%) 618-5-1 | 3-9-0

Jan. 16, 2026 - Georgetown (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Danny Lauter (CA) committed to Syracuse (FBS).

Malachi Nelson (2027)🟢

104-190 (55%) 1163-8-9 | 23-(-13)-0

Jan. 16, 2026 - UTEP (FBS) transfer QB Malachi Nelson (CA) committed to Syracuse (FBS).

Amari Odom (2027)🟢

189-291 (65%) 2594-19-8 | 120-347-7

Jan. 10, 2026 - Kennesaw State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Amari Odom (FBS) committed to Syracuse (FBS).

Ju’Juan Johnson (2027)* - RB🟢

1-1 (100%) 14-0-0 | 41-155-2

Jan. 6, 2026 - LSU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Ju’Juan Johnson (LA) committed to Syracuse (FBS). He was listed as a running back on the roster after transitioning to QB during the 2024-25 offseason.

Virginia Cavaliers

Beau Pribula (2026)🟢

182-270 (67%) 1941-11-9 | 95-297-6

Jan. 11, 2026 - Missouri (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Beau Pribula (PA) committed to Virginia (FBS).

Eli Holstein (2027)🟢

77-125 (62%) 1081-12-6 | 36-88-1

Jan. 1, 2026 - Pitt (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Eli Holstein (LA) committed to Virginia (FBS).

Virginia Tech Hokies

Ethan Grunkemeyer (2028)🟢

123-178 (69%) 1341-8-4 | 35-(-46)-1

Jan. 4, 2026 - Penn State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer (OH) committed to Virginia Tech (FBS).

Bryce Baker (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - North Carolina (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Bryce Baker (NC) committed to Virginia Tech (FBS).

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Gio Lopez (2027)🟢

170-261 (65%) 1747-10-5 | 86-133-3

Jan. 7, 2026 - North Carolina (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Gio Lopez (AL) committed to Wake Forest (FBS).

Big 12 QB Transfer Portal

Arizona Wildcats

Leo Valencia (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 23, 2025 - San Bernardino Valley (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Leo Valencia (AZ) committed to Arizona (FBS).

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mikey Keene (2026)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Michigan (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Mikey Keene (AZ) committed to Arizona State (FBS).

Cutter Boley (2028)🟢

198-301 (66%) 2160-15-12 | 66-85-2

Jan. 3, 2026 - Kentucky (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Cutter Boley (KY) committed to Arizona State (FBS).

Baylor Bears

DJ Lagway (2027)*🟢

213-337 (63%) 2264-16-14 | 71-136-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Florida (FBS) 2026 QB transfer DJ Lagway (TX) committed to Baylor (FBS).

BYU Cougars

Daunte Bell (2027)*🟢

98-172 (57%) 1437-13-4 | 29-36-3

Jan. 6, 2026 - Mt. San Antonio (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Daunte Bell (CA) committed to BYU (FBS).

Cincinnati Bearcats

JC French (2026)🟢

248-389 (64%) 2929-20-8 | 133-315-6

Jan. 6, 2026 - Georgia Southern (FBS) 2026 QB transfer JC French (GA) committed to Cincinnati (FBS).

Liam O’Brien (2026)🟢

211-314 (67%) 2376-19-6 | 138-548-7

Jan. 11, 2026 - Penn (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Liam O’Brien (CO) committed to Cincinnati (FBS).

Colorado Buffaloes

Isaac Wilson (2028)🟢

0-1 (0%) 0-0-0 | 3-3-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Utah (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Isaac Wilson (UT) committed to Colorado (FBS).

Houston Cougars

Luke Carney (2029)🟢

5-7-71% 22-0-0 | 10-28-1

Jan. 12, 2026 - Syracuse (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Luke Carney (TX) committed to Houston (FBS).

Iowa State Cyclones

Jaylen Raynor (2026)*🟢

333-501 (67%) 3361-19-11 | 154-423-7

Jan. 3, 2026 - Arkansas State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jaylen Raynor (NC) committed to Iowa State (FBS).

Zane Flores (2028)🟢

155-262 (59%) 1454-3-7 | 52-117-2

Jan. 9, 2026 - Oklahoma State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Zane Flores (NE) committed to Iowa State (FBS).

Kansas Jayhawks

Chase Jenkins (2027)🟢

119-172 (69%) 1025-9-2 | 151-531-5

Jan. 18, 2026 - Rice (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Chase Jenkins (TX) committed to Kansas (FBS).

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Grant Jordan (2026)🟢

63-110 (57%) 595-3-2 | 43-73-2

Jan. 10, 2026 - UMass (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Grant Jordan (LA) committed to Oklahoma State (FBS).

Drew Mestemaker (2028)🟢

319-463 (69%) 4379-34-9 | 57-89-5

Jan. 3, 2026 - North Texas (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Drew Mestemaker (TX) committed to Oklahoma State (FBS).

TCU Horned Frogs

Jaden Craig (2026)🟢

208-338 (62%) 2869-25-7 | 48-78-3

Jan. 4, 2026 - Harvard (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Jaden Craig (NJ) committed to TCU (FBS).

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Brendan Sorsby (2026)🟢

207-336 (62%) 2800-27-5 | 100-580-9

Jan. 4, 2026 - Cincinnati (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Brendan Sorsby (TX) committed to Texas Tech (FBS).

Kirk Francis (2027)🟢

53-88 (60%) 493-3-4 | 9-1-0

Jan. 13, 2026 - Tulsa (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Kirk Francis (OK) committed to Texas Tech (FBS).

UCF Knights

Alonza Barnett III (2026)🟢

216-370 (58%) 2806-23-8 | 127-589-15

Jan. 4, 2026 - James Madison (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Alonza Barnett III (NC) committed to UCF (FBS).

Keyone Jenkins (2026)*🟢

164-263 (62%) 1742-9-6 | 51-132-5

Jan. 1, 2026 - FIU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Keyone Jenkins (FL) committed to UCF (FBS).

Kaleb Annett (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 17, 2026 - Boise State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Kaleb Annett (CA) committed to UCF (FBS).

Utah Utes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Michael Hawkins Jr. (2028)🟢

15-27 (56%) 167-3-0 | 15-58-1

Jan. 5, 2026 - Oklahoma (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. (TX) committed to West Virginia (FBS).

Pac-12 QB Transfer Portal

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

Hauss Hejny (2029)🟢

5-10 (50%) 96-1-0 | 4-27-1

Jan. 5, 2026 - Oklahoma State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Hauss Hejny (TX) committed to Colorado State (FBS).

Fresno State Bulldogs

Khristian Martin (2028)🟢

11-17 (65%) 105-1-0 | 4-8-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Maryland (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Khristian Martin (VA) committed to Fresno State (FBS).

Oregon State Beavers

Brady Jones (2027)🟢

19-40 (48%) 136-1-3 | 18-4-0

Jan. 2, 2026 - Western Michigan (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Brady Jones (CA) committed to Oregon State (FBS).

Braden Atkinson (2028)*🟢

268-407 (66%) 3611-34-11 | 14-9-1

Jan. 11, 2026 - Mercer (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Braden Atkinson (NC) committed to Oregon State (FBS).

San Diego State Aztecs

Stone Saunders (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 5, 2026 - Kentucky (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Stone Saunders (PA) committed to San Diego State (FBS).

Texas State Bobcats

Shaker Reisig (2029)🟢

10-19 (53%) 141-1-2 | 7-1-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Boston College (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Shaker Reisig (OK) committed to Texas State (FBS).

Utah State Aggies

McCae Hillstead (2027)🟢

4-5 (80%) 33-0-0 | 5-28-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - BYU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer McCae Hillstead (UT) committed to Utah State (FBS).

Washington State Cougars

Caden Pinnick (2028)🟢

240-345 (70%) 3206-32-10 | 125-437-3

Jan. 6, 2026 - UC Davis (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Caden Pinnick (CA) committed to Washington State (FBS).

American QB Transfer Portal

Army Black Knights

Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates

Mitch Griffis (2026)🟢

26-36 (72%) 357-2-0 | 14-29-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Texas Tech (FBS) 2026 Q transfer Mitch Griffis (VA) committed to East Carolina (FBS).

Emory Williams (2027)🟢

13-19 (68%) 156-0-0 | 4-19-0

Jan. 21, 2026 - Miami (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Emory Williams (FL) committed to East Carolina (FBS).

FAU Owls

Drew Devillier (2028)🟢

10-21 (48%) 123-1-0 | 9-25-0

Jan. 5, 2026 - Rice (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Drew Devillier (TX) committed to FAU (FBS).

Memphis Tigers

Marcus Stokes (2027)🟢

223-368 (61%) 3297-30-13 | 82-367-10

Jan. 7, 2026 - West Florida (D2) 2026 QB transfer Marcus Stokes (FL) committed to Memphis (FBS).

Air Noland (2028)🟢

2-3-67% 13-0-0 | 1-4-0

Jan. 13, 2026 - South Carolina (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Air Noland (GA) committed to Memphis (FBS).

Denzel Gardner (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 5, 2026 - Southern Miss (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Denzel Gardner (MD) committed to Memphis (FBS).

Navy Midshipmen

North Texas Mean Green

Tayven Jackson (2026)🟢

200-315 (64%) 2151-10-8 | 54-85-3

Jan. 12, 2026 - UCF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Tayven Jackson (IN) committed to North Texas (FBS).

Chaston Ditta (2029)🟢

12-24 (50%) 215-3-0 | 14-(-13)-0

Jan. 13, 2026 - East Carolina (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Chaston Ditta (TX) committed to North Texas (FBS).

Rice Owls

Jacurri Brown (2026)🟢

3-5 (60%) 97-1-1 | 16-142-2

Jan. 6, 2026 - UCF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jacurri Brown (GA) committed to Rice (FBS).

Temple Owls

Tyler Douglas (2027)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 3-6-0

Jan. 16, 2026 - Tyler Douglas (NJ) withdrew from the transfer portal and is listed as a wide receiver on the roster.

Ajani Sheppard (2027)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Washington State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Ajani Sheppard (NY) committed to Temple (FBS).

Jaxon Smolik (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 4-3-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Penn State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jaxon Smolik (IA) committed to Temple (FBS).

Tulane Green Wave

Zeon Chriss-Gremillion (2026)🟢

10-21 (48%) 108-1-1 | 12-79-0

Jan. 6, 2026 - Houston (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion (LA) committed to Tulane (FBS).

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Dexter Williams II (2026)🟢

67-125 (54%) 787-6-3 | 41-153-3

Jan. 7, 2026 - Kennesaw State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Dexter Williams II (GA) committed to Tulsa (FBS).

UAB Blazers

USF Bulls

Kenneth “KJ” Cooper Jr. (2026)🟢

157-256 (61%) 1611-13-6 | 75-272-3

Jan. 13, 2026 - Texas Southern (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Kenneth “KJ” Cooper Jr. (TX) committed to USF (FBS).

Michael Van Buren (2027)*🟢

94-151 (62%) 1010-8-2 | 48-129-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - LSU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Michael Van Buren (MD) committed to USF (FBS).

Jayden Bradford (2028)🟢

1-1-100% 18-0-0 | 1-2-0

Jan. 20, 2026 - Liberty (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jayden Bradford (FL) committed to USF (FBS).

Luke Kromenhoek (2028)🟢

5-9 (56%) 73-0-0 | 8-25-1

Jan. 6, 2026 - Mississippi State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Luke Kromenhoek committed to USF (FBS).

UTSA Roadrunners

Mountain West QB Transfer Portal

Air Force Falcons

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Bjorn Jurgensen (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 17, 2026 - Virginia (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Bjorn Jurgensen (FL) committed to Hawaii (FBS).

Nevada Wolf Pack

Luke Duncan (2027)🟢

21-34 (62%) 235-2-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - UCLA (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Luke Duncan (CA) committed to Nevada (FBS).

New Mexico Lobos

Northern Illinois Huskies

San Jose State Spartans

UNLV Rebels

Jackson Arnold (2026)*🟢

136-215 (63%) 1309-6-2 | 112-311-8

Jan. 7, 2026 - Auburn (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jackson Arnold (TX) committed to UNLV (FBS).

UTEP Miners

EJ Colson (2028)🟢

210-296 (71%) 2142-16-4 | 108-287-3

Dec. 17, 2025 - Incarnate Word (FCS) 2026 QB transfer EJ Colson (GA) committed to UTEP (FBS).

Raymond Moore (2028)🟢

90-166 (54%) 1035-8-7 | 87-414-6

Dec. 4, 2025 - Morgan State (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Raymond Moore (MD) committed to UTEP (FBS).

Wyoming Cowboys

Tyler Hughes (2026)🟢

204-308 (66%) 2330-20-3 | 155-670-11

Jan. 5, 2026 - William & Mary (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Tyler Hughes (GA) committed to Wyoming (FBS).

Sun Belt QB Transfer Portal

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Tommy Ulatowski (2026)🟢

3-5 (60%) 9-0-0 | 1-1-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Kennesaw State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Tommy Ulatowski (IL) committed to Appalachian State (FBS).

Malachi Singleton (2027)🟢

38-64 (59%) 439-5-2 | 49-202-1

Jan. 6, 2026 - Purdue (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Malachi Singleton (GA) committed to Appalachian State (FBS).

Henry Hasselbeck (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - UCLA (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Henry Hasselbeck (MA) committed to Appalachian State (FBS).

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Drew Dickey (2026)🟢

1-2 (50%) 28-0-0 | 3-13-1

Jan. 3, 2026 - Vanderbilt (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Drew Dickey (TX) committed to Arkansas State (FBS).

Trey Owens (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Texas (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Trey Owens (TX) committed to Arkansas State (FBS).

Jaden Haly (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 15, 2026 - Sacred Heart (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Jaden Haly (NC) committed to Arkansas State (FBS).

Jeremy St-Hilaire (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Vanderbilt (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jeremy St-Hilaire (TN) committed to Arkansas State (FBS).

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Tre Guerra (2027)*🟢

216-347 (62%) 2811-24-14 | 30-14-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Tyler (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Tre Guerra (TX) committed to Coastal Carolina (FBS).

Trever Jackson (2028)🟢

0-1 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 14, 2026 - Arkansas (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Trever Jackson (FL) committed to Coastal Carolina (FBS).

Deuce Bailey (2029)🟢

23-47 (49%) 335-2-0 | 27-81-1

Jan. 3, 2026 - Missouri State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Deuce Bailey (KY) committed to Coastal Carolina (FBS).

Georgia Southern Eagles

Max Johnson (2026)🟢

54-87 (62%) 432-2-0 | 9-38-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - North Carolina (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Max Johnson (GA) committed to Georgia Southern (FBS).

Georgia State Panthers

Ayden Pereira (2026)🟢

159-310 (51%) 1846-9-7 | 193-856-7

Jan. 11, 2026 - Merrimack (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Ayden Pereira (NH) committed to Georgia State (FBS).

James Madison Dukes

Davi Belfort (2028)🟢

4-6 (67%) 53-0-1 | 16-94-1

Jan. 19, 2026 - UCF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Davi Belfort (FL) committed to James Madison (FBS).

Arrington Maiden (2028)🟢

5-10 (50%) 59-0-0 | 13-79-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Memphis (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Arrington Maiden (TX) committed to James Madison (FBS).

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Christian Johnson (2027)*🟢

156-258 (61%) 2120-22-5 | 140-586-7

Dec. 3, 2025 - Hutchinson (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Christian Johnson (AL) committed to Louisiana-Monroe (FBS).

Austin Carlisle (2029)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 6-44-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Houston (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Austin Carlisle (TX) committed to Louisiana-Monroe (FBS).

Marshall Thundering Herd

Khalil Wilkins (2028)🟢

16-36 (44%) 185-1-2 | 58-243-2

Dec. 11, 2025 - West Virginia (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Khalil Wilkins (DC) committed to Marshall (FBS).

Old Dominion Monarchs

Jaxon Potter (2027)🟢

67-95 (71%) 604-4-3 | 5-8-0

Dec. 4, 2025 - Washington State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jaxon Potter (CA) committed to Old Dominion (FBS).

South Alabama Jaguars

Jerry Horne (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 17, 2026 - Arkansas State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jerry Horne (LA) committed to South Alabama (FBS).

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Ethan Hampton (2026)🟢

3-4 (75%) 27-0-1 | 0-0-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Illinois (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Ethan Hampton (IL) committed to Southern Miss (FBS).

Troy Trojans

Jaden Pete (2026)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 3-29-0

Jan. 17, 2026 - Tyler (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Jaden Pete (TX) committed to Troy (FBS).

Rodge Waldrop (2028)🟢

88-144 (61%) 838-3-0 | 13-28-0

Oct. 17, 2025 - East Mississippi (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Rodge Waldrop (GA) committed to Troy (FBS).

MAC QB Transfer Portal

Akron Zips

Reese Poffenbarger (2026)🟢

5-7 (71%) 36-0-0 | 4-20-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - North Texas (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Reese Poffenbarger (MD) committed to Akron (FBS).

Ball State Cardinals

Keldric Luster (2027)🟢

1-3 (33%) 14-0-0 | 3-14-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Texas State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Keldric Luster (TX) committed to Ball State (FBS).

Tyler Mizzell (2027)🟢

210-369 (57%) 2889-26-10 | 72-377-4

Nov. 29, 2025 - Concord (D2) 2026 QB transfer Tyler Mizzell (NC) committed to Ball State (FBS).

Bowling Green Falcons

Austin Novosad (2027)🟢

1-2 (50%) 40-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 16, 2026 - Oregon (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Austin Novosad (TX) committed to Bowling Green (FBS).

Buffalo Bulls

Elijah Holmes (2027)🟢

190-320 (59%) 3040-24-6 | 59-290-3

Dec. 2, 2025 - Wingate (D2) 2026 QB transfer Elijah Holmes (NC) committed to Buffalo (FBS).

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

Ethan Thanthanavong (2028)*🟢

112-170-66% 1468-10-6 | 67-200-3

Jan. 17, 2026 - Defiance (NAIA) 2026 QB transfer Ethan Thanthanavong (OH) committed to Kent State (FBS).

Miami (OH) RedHawks

Caleb Heavner (2026)🟢

173-305 (57%) 1590-9-9 | 158-664-5

Jan. 18, 2026 - Fort Hays State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Caleb Heavner (TX) committed to Miami (OH) (FBS).

David McComb (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Kansas (FBS) 2026 QB transfer David McComb (OK) committed to Miami (OH) (FBS).

Ohio Bobcats

Matt Vezza (2027)🟢

226-369 (61%) 2673-19-7 | 150-605-8

Jan. 3, 2026 - New Hampshire (FCS) 2026 QB transfer Matt Vezza (IL) committed to Ohio (FBS).

Toledo Rockets

Khamoni Robinson (2027)🟢

177-277 (64%) 2391-20-6 | 92-325-9

Jan. 15, 2026 - Lenoir-Rhyne (D2) 2026 QB transfer Khamoni Robinson (NC) committed to Toledo (FBS).

UMass Minutemen

William “Pop” Watson III (2027)🟢

2-4 (50%) 77-0-0 | 9-22-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Virginia Tech (FBS) 2026 QB transfer William “Pop” Watson III (MA) committed to UMass (FBS).

RJ Johnson III (2027)🟢

215-331 (65%) 2597-18-4 | 70-139-3

Jan. 17, 2026 - Florida A&M (FCS) 2026 QB transfer RJ Johnson (GA) committed to UMass (FBS).

Western Michigan Broncos

Trey Petty (2028)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Illinois (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Trey Petty (MS) committed to Western Michigan (FBS).

Conference USA QB Transfer Portal

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

FIU Panthers

JJ Kohl (2027)🟢

133-216 (62%) 1465-12-2 | 30-50-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Appalachian State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer JJ Kohl (IA) committed to FIU (FBS).

James Resar (2028)🟢

20-32 (63%) 141-1-2 | 11-3-0

Nov. 26, 2025 - Independence (JUCO) 2026 TE transfer James Resar (FL) committed to FIU (FBS). He’s listed as a tight end on the roster after being listed as a QB during the 2024 season.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Kennesaw State Owls

Rickie Collins (2027)🟢

97-181 (54%) 1042-6-10 | 54-126-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Syracuse (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Rickie Collins (LA) committed to Kennesaw State (FBS).

Landon Varnes (2027)*🟢

210-316 (67%) 3296-31-14 | 31-(-9)-2

Nov. 30, 2025 - Mississippi Gulf Coast (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Landon Varnes (MS) committed to Kennesaw State (FBS).

Liberty Flames

Jaylen Henderson (2026)🟢

7-18 (39%) 50-0-0 | 29-146-1

Dec. 31, 2025 - West Virginia (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jaylen Henderson (CA) committed to Liberty (FBS).

Deshawn Purdie (2027)*🟢

41-82 (50%) 618-6-3 | 11-(-11)-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Wake Forest (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Deshawn Purdie (MD) committed to Liberty (FBS).

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Missouri State Bears

Henry Belin IV (2026)🟢

2-5-40% 22-0-0 | 5-41-0

Jan. 15, 2026 - Duke (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Henry Belin (NY) committed to Missouri State (FBS).

Skyler Locklear (2026)🟢

117-211-56% 1418-13-11 | 103-396-8

Jan. 16, 2026 - UTEP (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Skyler Locklear (NC) committed to Missouri State (FBS).

New Mexico State Aggies

Kalani McLeod (2028)*🟢

232-348 (67%) 3022-28-8 | 62-35-4

Dec. 3, 2025 - Diablo Valley (JUCO) 2026 QB transfer Kalani McLeod (CA) committed to New Mexico State (FBS).

Sam Houston State Bearkats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Brock Glenn (2027)🟢

6-10 (60%) 69-2-0 | 7-43-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Florida State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Brock Glenn (TN) committed to Western Kentucky (FBS).

Independent QB Transfer Portal

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

UConn Huskies

Alex Godavitarne (2027)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 29, 2025 - Wheeling (D2) 2026 QB transfer Alex Godavitarne (DC) committed to UConn (FBS) to play tight end, he told me.

Jake Merklinger (2028)🟢

13-24 (54%) 173-2-0 | 4-16-0

Dec. 17, 2025 - Tennessee (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jake Merklinger (GA) committed to UConn (FBS).

Kalieb Osborne (2028)🟢

32-52 (62%) 427-3-0 | 51-282-2

Jan. 5, 2026 - Toledo (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Kalieb Osborne (MI) committed to UConn (FBS).

FCS QB Transfers

D2 QB Transfers

D3 QB Transfers

NAIA QB Transfers

JUCO QB Transfers