Track the latest college football quarterback news on uncommitted 2028 QB recruits. This page is updated daily and includes every available prospect with an FBS offer.

2028 QB Recruits

Zarien Adolphe

2028 QB recruit Zarien Adolphe (TX)

Ace Amina

2028 QB recruit Ace Amina (NV)

Prince Aminu

2028 QB recruit Prince Aminu (GA)