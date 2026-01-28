Track the latest college football quarterback news on uncommitted 2026 QB recruits. This page is updated daily and includes every available prospect with an FBS offer.

2026 QB Recruits

Miles Teodecki

Jan. 7, 2026 - 2026 QB recruit Miles Teodecki (TX) decommitted from Kansas State (FBS) where he committed on June 4, 2025.

Will Shields

Dec. 17, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Will Shields (VA) decommitted from Albany (FCS) where he committed on June 27, 2025.

Jackson Presley

Dec. 5, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Jackson Presley (MT) decommitted from Sacramento State (FCS) where he committed on July 17, 2025. He previously committed to Montana State (FCS) (March 30-July 17, 2025) and Boise State (FBS) (Aug. 12, 2024-March 30, 2025).