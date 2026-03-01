Track the latest D3 college football QB updates as news breaks on transactions including recruits, transfers, roster movement and more. This live news feed also includes position changes, cuts, quits and NFL Draft declarations with stats and eligibility notes on each player.

🔥 Check out everything you get access to with a subscription. 🔥

The Gunslinger Buzz brings college football QB news to your email inbox every day. You’ll get exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest updates inside every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback room.

Subscribers get the day’s college football QB transactions report in each post with tons of content on the site that you cannot find anywhere else. You’ll get an updated look at every quarterback room with lists of the committed and top uncommitted QB recruits and transfers for every level of college football.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year. If you feel like giving more than $100, your extra support is greatly appreciated by signing up to become a Gunslinger Buzz Booster.

D3 Quarterback News Tracker

🏈 Right of Player Names - 2025 year in school, according to the team online roster

🏈 2025 Stats - Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

Hamline Pipers (MN)

Zayden Stevens | FR

117-202 (58%) 1380-8-12 | 44-96-2

Hamline QB Zayden Stevens (CO) will enter the transfer portal. - Feb. 21, 2026

Bethany Bison (WV)

Crawford Flaherty III

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Juniata QB transfer Crawford Flaherty III committed to Bethany and last played in 2024. - Feb. 17, 2026

Elmhurst Bluejays (IL)

Lukas Lieske

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Tiffin QB transfer Lukas Lieske (OH) committed to Elmhurst and last played in 2024. - Feb. 8, 2026