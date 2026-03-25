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Wednesday, March 25, 2026

In today’s edition, subscribers get exclusive updates on 28 of the top college football QB recruits through the next four classes. Everything in the QB Recruiting Notebook came from sources directly involved in the prospects’ recruitment.

The bottom of each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions.

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QB Recruiting Notebook

This article highlights the latest updates on prospects committed to an FBS program, in addition to the best available QB recruits through the 2029 class. Uncommitted players hold at least one Power Four offer or is rated 3-5 stars by the 247, Rivals or ESPN recruiting rankings.

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

QB Recruiting Commits + Teams without a Commitment

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Best Available QB Recruits

🅿️4️⃣ Prospect has a Power Four offer

Stars reflect their highest rating by 247, Rivals and ESPN.

QB Recruiting Headlines

Colton Nussmeier 🅿️4️⃣

2027 4⭐ QB recruit Colton Nussmeier (TX) will commit this summer, he tells me. Nussmeier visited Kentucky recently and took game day visits to LSU and Georgia last fall. He’s working on a spring visit schedule with a fairly wide open recruitment.

Cole Bergeron 🅿️4️⃣

2026 4⭐ QB recruit Cole Bergeron (LA) committed to Georgia Tech days after decommitting from Virginia Tech, he tells me. He committed to the Hokies in August a month before head coach Brent Pry was fired. Bergeron credited Yellow Jackets head coach and Brent Key and co-OC Chris Weinke for his commitment.

”Georgia Tech is a top school, and Coach Key has built a great program. Coach Weinke had recruited me since last spring, so when Signing Day came, I was comfortable with making the decision.”

Crews Jenkins 🅿️4️⃣

2027 3⭐ QB recruit Crews Jenkins (TN) plans to commit within the next 2 months, his dad tells me. He visited Kentucky this week and will take trips to Memphis, USF and Ole Miss over the first three days of April with offers from all three programs.

Below are sections on some of the top prospects in the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 recruiting classes, exclusive to paying subscribers.

2026 QB Recruits

Kaneal Sweetwyne 🅿️4️⃣

2026 3⭐ QB recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne (UT) committed to Colorado over BYU, Utah, Cal and Sacramento State, his dad tells me. He committed weeks after decommitting from NC State and had been committed to BYU early in his recruitment. Sweetwyne chose the Buffaloes to stay closer to home and play in OC Brennan Marion’s offense.

“Coach Brennan Marion’s offensive scheme was a great fit as it mimics a lot of the game concepts from his high school coach Justin Hemm.”