Photo courtesy of ArkansasRazorbacks.com

The FBS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2026) page has been updated with the latest on all 136 quarterback rooms. You’ll also get a roundup of the recent quarterback transactions.

FBS QB HEADLINES

Darian Mensah

Duke 2026 QB transfer Darian Mensah (CA) committed to Miami.

Joaquin Kavouklis

2027 QB recruit Joaquin Kavouklis (FL) decommitted from Arkansas.

Walker Eget

San Jose State 2026 QB transfer Walker Eget (CA) committed to Duke.

Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz!

A subscription gets you a daily list of college football QB transactions. Below is a look at the most popular content that’s updated daily on GunslingerBuzz.com, exclusive to paying subscribers.

College Football QB Transactions Live News Feed - Track the latest breaking news across the country.

Quarterback Rooms

2026 - FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

2025 - FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Quarterback Recruiting

2026 - Committed | Uncommitted

2027 - Committed | Uncommitted

2028 - Committed | Uncommitted

2029 - Committed | Uncommitted

Quarterback Transfer Portal

2026 - Committed | Uncommitted

FBS Transactions

🟢 Duke - Walker Eget

🟢 Miami - Darian Mensah

🟢 New Mexico - Luke Moga

🟢 Washington - Elijah Brown

🟢 Army - Skylar Hamilton (2026)

🟢 Bowling Green - Dylan Dreasky (2026)

🟢 Navy - Garrison Edwards (2026)

🟢 North Texas - Ziondre Williams (2026)

🟢 Sam Houston State - Mason Holtzclaw (2026)

🟢 Northwestern - Wyatt Frey (TE) (2027)

🔴 Clemson - Cade Klubnik

🔴 Duke - Darian Mensah

🔴 Oregon State - Deryk Farmer (2026)

🔴 Arkansas - Joaquin Kavouklis (2027)

FCS Transactions

🟢 Alabama A&M - Bekkem Kritza

🟢 Austin Peay - Matthew Wilson

🟢 Cal Poly - Dermaricus Davis

🟢 Morehead State - Garrison Cantrell (2026)

🟢 Penn - Miles Teodecki (2026)

🟢 Portland State - Deryk Farmer (2026)

🟢 Portland State - Jackson Presley (2026)

🟢 Samford - Will Shields (2026)

🟢 St. Thomas - Samuel Shaughnessy (2026)

🟢 Stonehill - Braeden Palazzo (2026)

🟢 Columbia - Kahden Davis (2027)

🟢 Delaware State - Deshawn Laporte (2027)

🔴 Montana - Jake Jensen

🔴 Northern Colorado - Kai’i Keone

🔴 Portland State - CJ Jordan

🔴 Portland State - Keegan Stancato (LB)

🔴 Southern Utah - Bronson Barron

🔴 Southern Utah - Carston Naegle

🔴 UC Davis - Grant Harper

🔴 Utah Tech - Deacon Hill

D2 Transactions

🟢 Colorado State-Pueblo - Evan Powell

🟢 Glenville State - Brayden Gregory

🟢 William Jewell - Raesean Eaton

🟢 Ferris State - Marcel Jones (2026)

🟢 Pittsburg State - Billy Middleton III (2026)

🟢 UNC Pembroke - Benjamin Yeanay (2026)

🟢 Western Oregon - Brison Edwards (2026)

D3 Transactions

🟢 Centenary - Keegan Davis

🟢 Randolph-Macon - Jackson Landis

🟢 St. Norbert - Trenton Zeeb

NAIA Transactions

JUCO Transactions

🟢 Antelope Valley - Tyson Smith

🟢 East Mississippi - Jayvon Gilmore (2026)

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.