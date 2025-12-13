Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2026 transfer portal quarterback news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. Here’s a look at what this week’s publishing schedule looks like.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2026 QB transfer notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS

FCS

D2

❌ Angelo State - Kaeden Smith

❌ Arkansas Monticello - Tavion Faulk

❌ Arkansas Monticello - Austin Wadsworth

❌ Augustana - Mack Molander

❌ Barton - Luke Smith

❌ Bemidji State - Caleb Thinesen

❌ Bloomsburg - Caleb Wray

❌ Bowie State - Kevin Taylor

❌ California - Phaeton Hill

❌ California - Jackson Landis

❌ Catawba - Alan Means

❌ Catawba - Hunter Sheppard

❌ Central Missouri - Mac Harper

❌ Central Washington - Kennedy McGill

❌ Clarion - Demaj Jalloh

❌ Clarion - Isaac Zietz

❌ Colorado State-Pueblo - Chase Nelson

❌ Concord - Aaron Clark

❌ Eastern New Mexico - Storm Montoya

❌ Edinboro - Derek Burk

❌ Ferrum - Blake Jones

❌ Findlay - Aidan Pratt

❌ Gannon - Tuff McConahy

❌ Henderson State - Braxton Roberts

❌ Johnson C. Smith - Jamere Cherry

❌ Kentucky State - Dakota Arrington

❌ Lake Erie - Wrentie Martin

❌ Lane - Nick Billoups

❌ Lenoir-Rhyne - Amari Yelding

❌ Lincoln (MO) - Isaiah Tate

❌ Lincoln (MO) - Jaylen Thomas

❌ Lincoln (PA) - Miles Goffe

❌ Mars Hill - McKendrie Douglas

❌ Missouri Southern - Chris Donohue

❌ Missouri Southern - Thessen Prenger

❌ Missouri Western - Kody Kirk

❌ Nebraska-Kearney - Daron Bryden

❌ Northeastern State - Dereun Dortch

❌ Northwestern Oklahoma State - Caleb Deal

❌ Northwestern Oklahoma State - Gunner McElroy

❌ Northwestern Oklahoma State - Casen Olson

❌ Oklahoma Baptist - Chad Mascoe Jr.

❌ Ouachita Baptist - Maddox Olatunde

❌ Post - Joseph Galeotafiore

❌ Southern Arkansas - Hezekiah Harris

❌ Southwest Minnesota State - Miskir Esayas

❌ Southwest Minnesota State - Wyatt Oak

❌ Southwestern Oklahoma State - Hayden Carroll

❌ Sul Ross State - Kye Callicoatte

❌ Tiffin - Grant Glaser

❌ Truman State - Jake Ryan

❌ Tusculum - Jacob Dennie

❌ UVA Wise - Parker Burke

❌ Valdosta State - Armar Gordon Jr.

❌ Valdosta State - Seth Smith

❌ Walsh - Max Lyall

❌ Wayne State (MI) - Justin Cox

❌ West Virginia State - Trey Dunn

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Jaylen Bragg

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Chase Harsh

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Logan Landers

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Isaiah Peoples

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Quinton Pulley

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Nikolas Schindler

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Michael Thompson

❌ West Virginia Wesleyan - Calvin Watkins

❌ Western New Mexico - Connor Ackerley

❌ Western New Mexico - Thomas Paschal

❌ William Jewell - Tucker Griffin

❌ Wingate - Elijah Holmes

❌ Winona State - Justin Wohlers

D3

✅ Muskingum - Max Lyall

❌ Allegheny - Khaya Moses

❌ La Verne - Ahmias Hart

❌ Mount Union - Talon Romance

❌ Mount Union - Steven Werking

❌ Norwich - Tyler Hermanns

❌ Sewanee - Barton Mixon

❌ Texas Lutheran - Reece Deitrick

❌ Utica - Nazir Smith

❌ William Paterson - Nigel Jennings

NAIA

JUCO

Khalil Wilkins🔴

Khalil Wilkins (4)

16-36-44% 185-1-2 | 58-243-2

Dec. 11, 2025 - Khalil Wilkins (DC) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from West Virginia (FBS).

Ju’Juan Johnson🔴

Ju’Juan Johnson (3*)

1-1-100% 14-0-0 | 38-151-2

Dec. 10, 2025 - Ju’Juan Johnson (LA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from LSU (FBS). He was listed as a running back on the roster after transitioning to QB during the 2024-25 offseason.

Ade Olanegan🔴

Ade Olanegan (RS-SO)

88-176-50% 1373-14-4 | 23-62-0

Dec. 9, 2025 - Ade Olanegan (MD) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Wheeling (D2).