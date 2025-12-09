129 Notes on Every 2025 & 2026 FCS Quarterback Room
College Football QB Transactions - December 9, 2025
Photo courtesy of CatamountSports.com
In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2025 and 2026 FCS quarterback room news, in addition to a list of the day’s QB transactions. Here’s a look at what this week’s publishing schedule looks like.
Tuesday - FCS Quarterback Room Notebook
Wednesday - 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook
Thursday - 2027 QB Recruiting Notebook
Friday - 2028 QB Recruiting Notebook
Quarterback Rooms
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
The quarterback room links above show the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.
College Football QB Transactions
Before we get into today’s FCS quarterback room notebook, here’s a list of the recent QB transactions at every level of college football.
FBS Adds
Illinois - Maurice Smith Jr.
FBS Losses
Appalachian State - AJ Swann
New Mexico State - Jaylen Patterson
Notre Dame - Kenny Minchey
Purdue - Malachi Singleton
Texas - Trey Owens
Utah - Isaac Wilson
FCS Adds
Prairie View A&M - Jaylen Pettway
Texas Southern - Jeremiah Harrell
UT Martin - Aidan Glover
Colgate - Jadon Sultz (2026)
Furman - Banks Bouton (2026)
Gardner-Webb - Ty Powell (2026)
Lehigh - Patrick Coan (2026)
Montana State - Joseph Janney (2026)
North Alabama - Conner Lindsey (2026)
Northern Colorado - Caeden Reeder (2026)
South Carolina State - Cayden Thomas (2026)
Southeast Missouri State - Brantlee Phillips (2026)
Southern Utah - Lee Norman-Lester (2026)
Texas Southern - Nelson Peterson Jr. (2026)
Towson - Grant Smith (2026)
Weber State - Nate Dahle (2026)
FCS Losses
Charleston Southern - Zolten Osborne
Elon - Landen Clark
Florida A&M - RJ Johnson III
Georgetown - Dez Thomas II
Harvard - Jaden Craig
Morgan State - Raymond Moore
Northern Colorado - Kaiden Box
Northern Colorado - Peter Costelli
Penn - Liam O’Brien
Presbyterian - Collin Hurst
Southeast Missouri State - Jax Leatherwood
Texas Southern - Kenneth “KJ” Cooper Jr.
VMI - Collin Shannon
West Georgia - Davin Wydner
Western Carolina - Taron Dickens
William & Mary - Tyler Hughes
Sacramento State - Jackson Presley (2026)
Weber State - Deuce Jefferson (2026)
Weber State - Billy Middleton III (2026)
D2 Adds
D2 Losses
Chowan - Maurice Smith Jr.
D3 Adds
D3 Losses
NAIA Adds
NAIA Losses
JUCO Adds
JUCO Losses
Copiah-Lincoln - Jaylen Pettway
Northeast Mississippi - Jeremiah Harrell
Northwest Mississippi - Aidan Glover
FCS Quarterback Notebook
The info below comes directly from the 2025 FCS QB Rooms, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits page that’s updated daily on the site and sent to subscribers every Tuesday.
Track the latest college football QB stats and roster movement inside every 2025 FCS quarterback room, in addition to the latest recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.
NOTE - This page tracks FCS quarterback rooms through the national championship. A 2026 page will be created after Jan. 5, 2026.
To search for recruiting commitments, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and type “(2026)” in the search. Enter “2026 - None” if you’re looking for teams without a quarterback commitment in the class. Do the same for 2027, 2028, etc.
Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season OR recruiting class
Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats and starters are updated through Dec. 6, 2025.
*Redshirt Available
✅2025 Season Complete
🟢Joining 2026 Roster
🔴Not Returning in 2026
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Two FCS teams are free every week. Today’s free rides go out to the Cal Poly Mustangs and Eastern Washington Eagles. Teams are then sorted by date of the latest news.
CAL POLY✅
Latest Update - June 26, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (12): Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Grigsby
Anthony Grigsby Jr. (2)
44-82-54% 774-6-4 | 33-43-2
May 10, 2025 - Anthony Grigsby (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Nevada (FBS).
Bo Kelly (2)
63-113-56% 706-7-2 | 15-2-0
Dec. 13, 2021 - Bo Kelly (CA) committed to the 2022 Cal Poly recruiting class.
Jackson Akins (3)
20-42-48% 232-1-4 | 14-41-0
May 17, 2024 - Jackson Akins (AZ) committed to the 2024 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Mount Union (D3).
Ty Dieffenbach (4)
92-162-57% 1305-9-9 | 67-321-4
Dec. 27, 2024 - Ty Dieffenbach (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Pitt (FBS).
Lucas Razore (4)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Oct. 29, 2023 - Lucas Razore (WA) committed to the 2024 Cal Poly recruiting class.
Sam Wulff (4*)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Nov. 20, 2024 - Sam Wulff (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly recruiting class.
Richie Watts (2)
Richie Watts (CA) is listed as a linebacker on the roster.
Berell Staples (2026)🟢
June 26, 2025 - Berell Staples (CA) committed to the 2026 Cal Poly recruiting class.
2027 - None
2028 - None
EASTERN WASHINGTON✅
Latest Update - Jan. 30, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (12): Taylor-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Bell-Bell-Schakel-Schakel-Rolfsness
Jared Taylor (1)🔴
40-78-51% 344-0-0 | 50-160-4
Jared Taylor (WA) committed to the 2023 Eastern Washington transfer portal class from Feather River (JUCO).
Nate Bell (3)
94-175-54% 1004-7-6 | 118-662-7
Nate Bell (CA) committed to the 2023 Eastern Washington recruiting class.
Jake Schakel (4)
105-152-69% 997-4-3 | 25-(-47)-0
Jake Schakel (WA) committed to the 2024 Eastern Washington recruiting class.
Anthony Quinones (4*)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
May 9, 2024 - Anthony Quinones (CA) committed to the 2025 Eastern Washington recruiting class.
Kaden Rolfsness (4*)
23-43-54% 236-1-3 | 27-92-3
Dec. 18, 2024 - Kaden Rolfsness (WA) committed to the 2025 Eastern Washington recruiting class.
Aidan Carter (3)
Jan. 30, 2025 - Aidan Carter (UT) is going on a two-year mission and will not be with the program in 2025, a team source told me. This will not impact his eligibility when he returns.
2026 - None
2027 - None
2028 - None
WILLIAM & MARY✅
Latest Update - Dec. 8, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (12): Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes
Tyler Hughes (2)🔴
204-308-66% 2330-20-3 | 155-670-11
Dec. 8, 2025 - Tyler Hughes (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2022 William & Mary recruiting class.
Noah Brannock (3)
14-27-52% 188-0-1 | 16-36-1
Noah Brannock (MD) committed to the 2023 William & Mary recruiting class.
Derrick Gurley (4)
0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Derrick Gurley (VA) committed to the 2024 William & Mary recruiting class.
Joey Tomasso (4)
0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 1-5-1
Joey Tomasso (NY) committed to the 2024 William & Mary recruiting class.
Carter Carroll (4*)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
July 1, 2024 - Carter Carroll (MA) committed to the 2025 William & Mary recruiting class.
2026 - None
2027 - None
2028 - None
HARVARD✅
Latest Update - Dec. 8, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (11): Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig
