In Today's Edition, you'll get a look at the latest 2025 and 2026 FCS quarterback room news, in addition to a list of the day's QB transactions.

Monday - FBS Quarterback Room Notebook

Tuesday - FCS Quarterback Room Notebook

Wednesday - 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

Thursday - 2027 QB Recruiting Notebook

Friday - 2028 QB Recruiting Notebook

Quarterback Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

The quarterback room links above show the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FCS quarterback room notebook, here’s a list of the recent QB transactions at every level of college football.

FBS Adds

Illinois - Maurice Smith Jr.

FBS Losses

Appalachian State - AJ Swann

New Mexico State - Jaylen Patterson

Notre Dame - Kenny Minchey

Purdue - Malachi Singleton

Texas - Trey Owens

Utah - Isaac Wilson

FCS Adds

Prairie View A&M - Jaylen Pettway

Texas Southern - Jeremiah Harrell

UT Martin - Aidan Glover

Colgate - Jadon Sultz (2026)

Furman - Banks Bouton (2026)

Gardner-Webb - Ty Powell (2026)

Lehigh - Patrick Coan (2026)

Montana State - Joseph Janney (2026)

North Alabama - Conner Lindsey (2026)

Northern Colorado - Caeden Reeder (2026)

South Carolina State - Cayden Thomas (2026)

Southeast Missouri State - Brantlee Phillips (2026)

Southern Utah - Lee Norman-Lester (2026)

Texas Southern - Nelson Peterson Jr. (2026)

Towson - Grant Smith (2026)

Weber State - Nate Dahle (2026)

FCS Losses

Charleston Southern - Zolten Osborne

Elon - Landen Clark

Florida A&M - RJ Johnson III

Georgetown - Dez Thomas II

Harvard - Jaden Craig

Morgan State - Raymond Moore

Northern Colorado - Kaiden Box

Northern Colorado - Peter Costelli

Penn - Liam O’Brien

Presbyterian - Collin Hurst

Southeast Missouri State - Jax Leatherwood

Texas Southern - Kenneth “KJ” Cooper Jr.

VMI - Collin Shannon

West Georgia - Davin Wydner

Western Carolina - Taron Dickens

William & Mary - Tyler Hughes

Sacramento State - Jackson Presley (2026)

Weber State - Deuce Jefferson (2026)

Weber State - Billy Middleton III (2026)

D2 Adds

D2 Losses

Chowan - Maurice Smith Jr.

D3 Adds

D3 Losses

NAIA Adds

NAIA Losses

JUCO Adds

JUCO Losses

Copiah-Lincoln - Jaylen Pettway

Northeast Mississippi - Jeremiah Harrell

Northwest Mississippi - Aidan Glover

FCS Quarterback Notebook

The info below comes directly from the 2025 FCS QB Rooms, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits page that’s updated daily on the site and sent to subscribers every Tuesday.

Track the latest college football QB stats and roster movement inside every 2025 FCS quarterback room, in addition to the latest recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

NOTE - This page tracks FCS quarterback rooms through the national championship. A 2026 page will be created after Jan. 5, 2026.

To search for recruiting commitments, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and type “(2026)” in the search. Enter “2026 - None” if you’re looking for teams without a quarterback commitment in the class. Do the same for 2027, 2028, etc.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats and starters are updated through Dec. 6, 2025.

*Redshirt Available

✅2025 Season Complete

🟢Joining 2026 Roster

🔴Not Returning in 2026

Two FCS teams are free every week. Today’s free rides go out to the Cal Poly Mustangs and Eastern Washington Eagles. Teams are then sorted by date of the latest news.

CAL POLY✅

Latest Update - June 26, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Grigsby

Anthony Grigsby Jr. (2)

44-82-54% 774-6-4 | 33-43-2

May 10, 2025 - Anthony Grigsby (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Nevada (FBS).

Bo Kelly (2)

63-113-56% 706-7-2 | 15-2-0

Dec. 13, 2021 - Bo Kelly (CA) committed to the 2022 Cal Poly recruiting class.

Jackson Akins (3)

20-42-48% 232-1-4 | 14-41-0

May 17, 2024 - Jackson Akins (AZ) committed to the 2024 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Mount Union (D3).

Ty Dieffenbach (4)

92-162-57% 1305-9-9 | 67-321-4

Dec. 27, 2024 - Ty Dieffenbach (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Pitt (FBS).

Lucas Razore (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Oct. 29, 2023 - Lucas Razore (WA) committed to the 2024 Cal Poly recruiting class.

Sam Wulff (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 20, 2024 - Sam Wulff (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly recruiting class.

Richie Watts (2)

Richie Watts (CA) is listed as a linebacker on the roster.

Berell Staples (2026)🟢

June 26, 2025 - Berell Staples (CA) committed to the 2026 Cal Poly recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

EASTERN WASHINGTON✅

Latest Update - Jan. 30, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Taylor-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Bell-Bell-Schakel-Schakel-Rolfsness

Jared Taylor (1)🔴

40-78-51% 344-0-0 | 50-160-4

Jared Taylor (WA) committed to the 2023 Eastern Washington transfer portal class from Feather River (JUCO).

Nate Bell (3)

94-175-54% 1004-7-6 | 118-662-7

Nate Bell (CA) committed to the 2023 Eastern Washington recruiting class.

Jake Schakel (4)

105-152-69% 997-4-3 | 25-(-47)-0

Jake Schakel (WA) committed to the 2024 Eastern Washington recruiting class.

Anthony Quinones (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

May 9, 2024 - Anthony Quinones (CA) committed to the 2025 Eastern Washington recruiting class.

Kaden Rolfsness (4*)

23-43-54% 236-1-3 | 27-92-3

Dec. 18, 2024 - Kaden Rolfsness (WA) committed to the 2025 Eastern Washington recruiting class.

Aidan Carter (3)

Jan. 30, 2025 - Aidan Carter (UT) is going on a two-year mission and will not be with the program in 2025, a team source told me. This will not impact his eligibility when he returns.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

WILLIAM & MARY✅

Latest Update - Dec. 8, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes

Tyler Hughes (2)🔴

204-308-66% 2330-20-3 | 155-670-11

Dec. 8, 2025 - Tyler Hughes (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2022 William & Mary recruiting class.

Noah Brannock (3)

14-27-52% 188-0-1 | 16-36-1

Noah Brannock (MD) committed to the 2023 William & Mary recruiting class.

Derrick Gurley (4)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Derrick Gurley (VA) committed to the 2024 William & Mary recruiting class.

Joey Tomasso (4)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 1-5-1

Joey Tomasso (NY) committed to the 2024 William & Mary recruiting class.

Carter Carroll (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 1, 2024 - Carter Carroll (MA) committed to the 2025 William & Mary recruiting class.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

HARVARD✅

Latest Update - Dec. 8, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (11): Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig