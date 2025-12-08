Photo courtesy of ODUSports.com

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FBS quarterback room notebook, here’s a list of the recent QB transactions at every level of college football.

FBS Adds

Kennesaw State - Landon Varnes

Louisiana-Monroe - Christian Johnson

New Mexico State - Kalani Mcleod

Troy - Rodge Waldrop

Appalachian State - Bronzden Chaffin (2026)

Army - Matthew O’Grady (2026)

Auburn - Rhys Brush (2026)

Boise State - Cash Herrera (2026)

Boston College - Anthony Coellner (2026)

Colorado State - Carter Emanuel (2026)

Delaware - Tyler Bell (2026)

Georgia Tech - Cole Bergeron (2026)

Iowa - Tradon Bessinger (2026)

Maryland - Nathan Bernhard (2026)

Miami (OH) - Drew Bellisari (2026)

Michigan - Tommy Carr (2026)

Minnesota - Brady Palmer (2026)

Navy - Chance Routson (2026)

NC State - Kaneal Sweetwyne (2026)

Nevada - Deven Vigue (2026)

Northern Illinois - Asa Johnson (2026)

Penn State - Peyton Falzone (2026)

San Diego State - Brady Campbell (2026)

Stanford - Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026)

Oklahoma State - Broderick Vehrs (2026)

Temple - Lamar Best (2026)

UCF - Rocco Marriott (2026)

UCLA - DJ Bordeaux (2026)

Utah - Kane Archer (2026)

Vanderbilt - Jared Curtis (2026)

Virginia Tech - Troy Huhn (2026)

Washington State - John Johnson (2026)

Alabama - Trent Seaborn (2027)

Boise State - Kael Snyder (2027)

Missouri - Braylen Warren (2027)

Nevada - Blake Nadler (2027)

Pitt - Kevin Verpaele (2027)

Texas Tech - Kavian Bryant (2027)

Georgia - Jayden Wade (2028)

FBS Losses

Appalachian State - Matthew Wilson

Boston College - Dylan Lonergan

Charlotte - Zach Wilcke

Colorado State - Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

Illinois - Trey Petty

Iowa - Jackson Stratton

Memphis - Arrington Maiden

Minnesota - Jackson Kollock

North Carolina - Max Johnson

Old Dominion - Colton Joseph

UCF - Jacurri Brown

UCF - Tayven Jackson

UMass - Grant Jordan

Washington State - Jaxon Potter

Appalachian State - Nathan Bernhard (2026)

Army - Sammy Dunn (2026)

Auburn - Peyton Falzone (2026)

Boise State - Tradon Bessinger (2026)

Boston College - DJ Bordeaux (2026)

Cal - Brady Palmer (2026)

Colorado State - Zeke Andrews (2026)

Delaware - Lamar Best (2026)

Georgia - Jared Curtis (2026)

Georgia State - Bronzden Chaffin (2026)

James Madison - Rocco Marriott (2026)

Indiana - Cash Herrera (2026)

Liberty - John Johnson (2026)

Miami (OH) - Tommy Carr (2026)

Nebraska - Dayton Raiola (2026)

New Mexico State - Brady Campbell (2026)

North Texas - Broderick Vehrs (2026)

Penn State - Troy Huhn (2026)

Troy - Anthony Coellner (2026)

UCF - Kane Archer (2026)

UConn - Carter Emanuel (2026)

UMass - Tyler Bell (2026)

USF - Rhys Brush (2026)

Vanderbilt - Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026)

Virginia Tech - Cole Bergeron (2026)

Washington State - John Johnson (2026)

FCS Adds

Florida A&M - Timothy Cole (2026)

Jackson State - Sammy Dunn (2026)

Monmouth - Evan Budinger (2026)

FCS Losses

Sacramento State - Marcel Jones (2026)

D2 Adds

D2 Losses

D3 Adds

D3 Losses

NAIA Adds

NAIA Losses

JUCO Adds

JUCO Losses

Diablo Valley - Kalani Mcleod

East Mississippi - Rodge Waldrop

Hutchinson - Christian Johnson

Mississippi Gulf Coast - Landon Varnes

FBS Quarterback Notebook

ALABAMA

Latest Update - Oct. 20, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (13): Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

Cade Carruth (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-10-0

March 9, 2022 - Cade Carruth (AL) committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class.

Ty Simpson (2)

275-428-64% 3268-26-5 | 81-98-2

Feb. 26, 2021 - Ty Simpson (TN) committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class.

Austin Mack (3)

13-16-81% 125-2-0 | 4-30-1

Jan. 14, 2024 - Austin Mack (CA) committed to the 2024 Alabama transfer portal class from Washington (FBS).

John Cooper (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2023 - John Cooper (AL) committed to the 2024 Alabama recruiting class.

John Gazzaniga (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

May 25, 2025 - John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class.

Keelon Russell (4*)

11-15-73% 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

June 4, 2024 - Keelon Russell (TX) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class.

Tayden Kaawa (2026)🟢

July 22, 2025 - Tayden Kaawa (UT) committed to the 2026 Alabama recruiting class.

Jett Thomalla (2026)🟢

June 17, 2025 - Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to the 2026 Alabama recruiting class.

Trent Seaborn (2027)

Oct. 20, 2025 - Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to the 2027 Alabama recruiting class.

2028 - None

UCONN

Latest Update - May 12, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano

Joe Fagnano (1)🔴

284-412-69% 3441-28-1 | 47-131-3

Feb. 2, 2023 - Joe Fagnano (PA) committed to the 2023 UConn transfer portal class from Maine (FCS).

Nick Evers (2)

10-15-67% 105-1-0 | 1-(-2)-0

May 1, 2024 - Nick Evers (TX) committed to the 2024 UConn transfer portal class from Wisconsin (FBS).

Tucker McDonald (3)

1-3-33% 45-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 23, 2022 - Tucker McDonald (MA) committed to the 2023 UConn recruiting class.

Ksaan Farrar (4*)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 2-17-0

May 12, 2025 - Ksaan Farrar (VA) committed to the 2025 UConn recruiting class.

Tyler Smith (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

April 25, 2025 - Tyler Smith (CT) committed to the 2025 UConn recruiting class.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

CHARLOTTE✅

Latest Update - Dec. 6, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Harrell-Harrell-Harrell-Harrell-Loftis-Wilcke-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis

Conner Harrell (2)

64-96-67% 737-4-2 | 28-67-2

Jan. 6, 2025 - Conner Harrell (AL) committed to the 2025 Charlotte transfer portal class from North Carolina (FBS).

Zach Wilcke (2)🔴

33-51-65% 296-2-3 | 19-52-1

Dec. 6, 2025 - Zach Wilcke (MS) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Charlotte transfer portal class from Northwest Mississippi (JUCO) on Dec. 22, 2024.

Grayson Loftis (3)

128-232-55% 1415-8-8 | 47-(-86)-0

Dec. 20, 2024 - Grayson Loftis (SC) committed to the 2025 Charlotte transfer portal class from Duke (FBS).

Luke McNulty (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

May 9, 2025 - Luke McNulty (CA) committed to the 2025 Charlotte recruiting class.

Brody Dawyot (2026)🟢

June 22, 2025 - Brody Dawyot (VA) committed to the 2026 Charlotte recruiting class.

Jaylen White (2026)🟢

June 6, 2025 - Jaylen White (FL) committed to the 2026 Charlotte recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

GEORGIA TECH

Latest Update - Dec. 5, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): King-Philo-King-King-King-King-King-King-King-King-King-King