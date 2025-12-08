136 Notes on Every 2025 & 2026 FBS Quarterback Room
College Football QB Transactions - December 8, 2025
Photo courtesy of ODUSports.com
In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2025 and 2026 FBS quarterback room news, in addition to a list of the day’s QB transactions. Here’s a look at what this week’s publishing schedule looks like.
Monday - FBS Quarterback Room Notebook
Tuesday - FCS Quarterback Room Notebook
Wednesday - 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook
Thursday - 2027 QB Recruiting Notebook
Friday - 2028 QB Recruiting Notebook
Quarterback Rooms
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
The quarterback room links above show the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.
College Football QB Transactions
Before we get into today’s FBS quarterback room notebook, here’s a list of the recent QB transactions at every level of college football.
FBS Adds
Kennesaw State - Landon Varnes
Louisiana-Monroe - Christian Johnson
New Mexico State - Kalani Mcleod
Troy - Rodge Waldrop
Appalachian State - Bronzden Chaffin (2026)
Army - Matthew O’Grady (2026)
Auburn - Rhys Brush (2026)
Boise State - Cash Herrera (2026)
Boston College - Anthony Coellner (2026)
Colorado State - Carter Emanuel (2026)
Delaware - Tyler Bell (2026)
Georgia Tech - Cole Bergeron (2026)
Iowa - Tradon Bessinger (2026)
Maryland - Nathan Bernhard (2026)
Miami (OH) - Drew Bellisari (2026)
Michigan - Tommy Carr (2026)
Minnesota - Brady Palmer (2026)
Navy - Chance Routson (2026)
NC State - Kaneal Sweetwyne (2026)
Nevada - Deven Vigue (2026)
Northern Illinois - Asa Johnson (2026)
Penn State - Peyton Falzone (2026)
San Diego State - Brady Campbell (2026)
Stanford - Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026)
Oklahoma State - Broderick Vehrs (2026)
Temple - Lamar Best (2026)
UCF - Rocco Marriott (2026)
UCLA - DJ Bordeaux (2026)
Utah - Kane Archer (2026)
Vanderbilt - Jared Curtis (2026)
Virginia Tech - Troy Huhn (2026)
Washington State - John Johnson (2026)
Alabama - Trent Seaborn (2027)
Boise State - Kael Snyder (2027)
Missouri - Braylen Warren (2027)
Nevada - Blake Nadler (2027)
Pitt - Kevin Verpaele (2027)
Texas Tech - Kavian Bryant (2027)
Georgia - Jayden Wade (2028)
FBS Losses
Appalachian State - Matthew Wilson
Boston College - Dylan Lonergan
Charlotte - Zach Wilcke
Colorado State - Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi
Illinois - Trey Petty
Iowa - Jackson Stratton
Memphis - Arrington Maiden
Minnesota - Jackson Kollock
North Carolina - Max Johnson
Old Dominion - Colton Joseph
UCF - Jacurri Brown
UCF - Tayven Jackson
UMass - Grant Jordan
Washington State - Jaxon Potter
Appalachian State - Nathan Bernhard (2026)
Army - Sammy Dunn (2026)
Auburn - Peyton Falzone (2026)
Boise State - Tradon Bessinger (2026)
Boston College - DJ Bordeaux (2026)
Cal - Brady Palmer (2026)
Colorado State - Zeke Andrews (2026)
Delaware - Lamar Best (2026)
Georgia - Jared Curtis (2026)
Georgia State - Bronzden Chaffin (2026)
James Madison - Rocco Marriott (2026)
Indiana - Cash Herrera (2026)
Liberty - John Johnson (2026)
Miami (OH) - Tommy Carr (2026)
Nebraska - Dayton Raiola (2026)
New Mexico State - Brady Campbell (2026)
North Texas - Broderick Vehrs (2026)
Penn State - Troy Huhn (2026)
Troy - Anthony Coellner (2026)
UCF - Kane Archer (2026)
UConn - Carter Emanuel (2026)
UMass - Tyler Bell (2026)
USF - Rhys Brush (2026)
Vanderbilt - Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026)
Virginia Tech - Cole Bergeron (2026)
Washington State - John Johnson (2026)
FCS Adds
Florida A&M - Timothy Cole (2026)
Jackson State - Sammy Dunn (2026)
Monmouth - Evan Budinger (2026)
FCS Losses
Sacramento State - Marcel Jones (2026)
D2 Adds
D2 Losses
D3 Adds
D3 Losses
NAIA Adds
NAIA Losses
JUCO Adds
JUCO Losses
Diablo Valley - Kalani Mcleod
East Mississippi - Rodge Waldrop
Hutchinson - Christian Johnson
Mississippi Gulf Coast - Landon Varnes
FBS Quarterback Notebook
The info below comes directly from the 2025 FBS QB Rooms, Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits page that's updated daily on the site and sent to subscribers every Monday.
Track the latest college football QB stats and roster movement inside every 2025 FBS quarterback room, in addition to the latest recruiting and transfer portal commitments.
NOTE - This page tracks FBS quarterback rooms through the national championship. A 2026 page will be created after Jan. 19, 2026.
To search for recruiting commitments, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and type in (2026). Type in 2026 - None if you’re looking for teams without a quarterback commitment in the class. Do the same for 2027, 2028, etc.
Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season OR recruiting class
Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats and starters are updated through Dec. 6, 2025.
*Redshirt Available
✅2025 Season Complete
🟢Joining 2026 Roster
🔴Not Returning in 2026
CFB Injury Reports
SEC | B1G | ACC | B12 | AAC | MW | SBC | MAC | CUSA
One power conference team and one non-power conference team will be free every week. Today’s free rides go out to the Alabama Crimson Tide and UConn Huskies. Teams are then sorted by date of the latest news.
ALABAMA
Latest Update - Oct. 20, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (13): Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson
Cade Carruth (2)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-10-0
March 9, 2022 - Cade Carruth (AL) committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class.
Ty Simpson (2)
275-428-64% 3268-26-5 | 81-98-2
Feb. 26, 2021 - Ty Simpson (TN) committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class.
Austin Mack (3)
13-16-81% 125-2-0 | 4-30-1
Jan. 14, 2024 - Austin Mack (CA) committed to the 2024 Alabama transfer portal class from Washington (FBS).
John Cooper (4)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Dec. 23, 2023 - John Cooper (AL) committed to the 2024 Alabama recruiting class.
John Gazzaniga (4*)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-1-0
May 25, 2025 - John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class.
Keelon Russell (4*)
11-15-73% 143-2-0 | 3-17-0
June 4, 2024 - Keelon Russell (TX) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class.
Tayden Kaawa (2026)🟢
July 22, 2025 - Tayden Kaawa (UT) committed to the 2026 Alabama recruiting class.
Jett Thomalla (2026)🟢
June 17, 2025 - Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to the 2026 Alabama recruiting class.
Trent Seaborn (2027)
Oct. 20, 2025 - Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to the 2027 Alabama recruiting class.
2028 - None
UCONN
Latest Update - May 12, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (12): Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano
Joe Fagnano (1)🔴
284-412-69% 3441-28-1 | 47-131-3
Feb. 2, 2023 - Joe Fagnano (PA) committed to the 2023 UConn transfer portal class from Maine (FCS).
Nick Evers (2)
10-15-67% 105-1-0 | 1-(-2)-0
May 1, 2024 - Nick Evers (TX) committed to the 2024 UConn transfer portal class from Wisconsin (FBS).
Tucker McDonald (3)
1-3-33% 45-0-0 | 0-0-0
June 23, 2022 - Tucker McDonald (MA) committed to the 2023 UConn recruiting class.
Ksaan Farrar (4*)
0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 2-17-0
May 12, 2025 - Ksaan Farrar (VA) committed to the 2025 UConn recruiting class.
Tyler Smith (4*)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
April 25, 2025 - Tyler Smith (CT) committed to the 2025 UConn recruiting class.
2026 - None
2027 - None
2028 - None
CHARLOTTE✅
Latest Update - Dec. 6, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (12): Harrell-Harrell-Harrell-Harrell-Loftis-Wilcke-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis-Loftis
Conner Harrell (2)
64-96-67% 737-4-2 | 28-67-2
Jan. 6, 2025 - Conner Harrell (AL) committed to the 2025 Charlotte transfer portal class from North Carolina (FBS).
Zach Wilcke (2)🔴
33-51-65% 296-2-3 | 19-52-1
Dec. 6, 2025 - Zach Wilcke (MS) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Charlotte transfer portal class from Northwest Mississippi (JUCO) on Dec. 22, 2024.
Grayson Loftis (3)
128-232-55% 1415-8-8 | 47-(-86)-0
Dec. 20, 2024 - Grayson Loftis (SC) committed to the 2025 Charlotte transfer portal class from Duke (FBS).
Luke McNulty (4*)
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
May 9, 2025 - Luke McNulty (CA) committed to the 2025 Charlotte recruiting class.
Brody Dawyot (2026)🟢
June 22, 2025 - Brody Dawyot (VA) committed to the 2026 Charlotte recruiting class.
Jaylen White (2026)🟢
June 6, 2025 - Jaylen White (FL) committed to the 2026 Charlotte recruiting class.
2027 - None
2028 - None
GEORGIA TECH
Latest Update - Dec. 5, 2025
2025 Weekly Starters (12): King-Philo-King-King-King-King-King-King-King-King-King-King
