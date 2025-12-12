Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2028 quarterback recruiting news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. Here’s a look at what this week’s publishing schedule looks like.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2028 QB recruiting notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

FBS Adds

FBS Losses

West Virginia - Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia - Khalil Wilkins

Iowa State - Kase Evans (2026)

FCS Adds

West Georgia - Adrian Parker

FCS Losses

D2 Adds

Barton - Cameron Estep

Pace - Tray Mauney

D2 Losses

Anderson - Tray Mauney

Angelo State - Breaden Fuller

Bluefield State - Brice Koontz

Bluefield State - Keland Mills

Bluefield State - Isiah Teal

Concord - Tristan Gabrels

Edinboro - Kennique Bonner-Steward

Emory & Henry - Charles Mutter III

Franklin Pierce - Adrian Parker

Kentucky Wesleyan - Harrison Burch

Lincoln (PA) - Hamas Duren

Livingstone - Christopher Garrett Jr.

Livingstone - Salomon Georges

Livingstone - Alfredo Sotelo

New England College - Lukas Kottstorfer

New Mexico Highlands - Dondrae Fair Jr.

Saginaw Valley State - Lawrence Wells

Saint Anselm - Ronan Noke

Southwest Baptist - Ben Baker

Southwestern Oklahoma State - Russel Dugger

Texas A&M-Kingsville - Jalen Brown

UNC Pembroke - Cameron Estep

Virginia State - Jakari Joyce

Wayne State (MI) - Braden Siri

D3 Adds

D3 Losses

Brevard - Austyn Grady

Brevard - Caden Mitchell

Dean - Oumar Dieng

Guilford - Caleb Robles

Lawrence - Anthony Tafoya

Millikin - Trenton Zeeb

Rockford - Cartail Dickey

Thiel - Rhett Darrah

NAIA Adds

NAIA Losses

JUCO Adds

JUCO Losses

The Gunslinger Buzz brings you inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football. You’ll get exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every quarterback room. A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $60/year. The Gunslinger Buzz runs on paid subscriptions if you’d like to support my independent writing and reporting.

2028 QB Recruiting Notebook

The info below comes directly from the 2028 QB Recruiting News Feed - FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site and sent to subscribers every Friday.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - FBS commits. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted recruits.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Below is a live news feed of 2028 QB recruits with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every prospect is committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program or holds an FBS offer.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected like missing uncommitted quarterbacks with FBS offers or commitments (especially non-FBS), please contact me.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2028 QB Recruiting News Feed

Jayden Wade (FBS)

Nov. 16, 2025 - Jayden Wade (FL) committed to the 2028 Georgia recruiting class.

Lukas Prock🔴

Aug. 19, 2025 - Lukas Prock (NJ) will visit Ohio State for its season opener against Texas, he told me. Prock scheduled a visit with Penn State on Nov. 22 and is working on trips to Notre Dame and Michigan.

Kaden Craft🔴

Aug. 18, 2025 - Kaden Craft (NC) will take game day visits to Notre Dame, LSU and Penn State, he told me. None of these trips have been scheduled yet, and Craft holds offers from Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and Duke.

Knox Annis🔴

Aug. 5, 2025 - Knox Annis (FL) will visit Miami for its season opener with Notre Dame this month, he told me. Annis holds double-digit Power 4 offers and took visits or camps at Miami, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Florida State over the summer.

Donald Tabron II🔴

Aug. 5, 2025 - Donald Tabron II (MI) is looking to visit Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State, Maryland this fall, his dad told me. He holds 23 offers and attended camps at Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon and Michigan State this offseason.