2028 Quarterback Recruiting Notes on 108 Prospects
College Football QB Transactions - December 12, 2025
Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics
In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2028 quarterback recruiting news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. Here’s a look at what this week’s publishing schedule looks like.
Friday - 2028 QB Recruiting Notebook
Saturday - 2026 QB Transfer Notebook
Subscribe for inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football.
QB Rooms
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.
QB Recruits
2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029
Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.
QB Transfers
2026
Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.
College Football QB Transactions
Before we get into today’s 2028 QB recruiting notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.
FBS Adds
FBS Losses
West Virginia - Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia - Khalil Wilkins
Iowa State - Kase Evans (2026)
FCS Adds
West Georgia - Adrian Parker
FCS Losses
D2 Adds
Barton - Cameron Estep
Pace - Tray Mauney
D2 Losses
Anderson - Tray Mauney
Angelo State - Breaden Fuller
Bluefield State - Brice Koontz
Bluefield State - Keland Mills
Bluefield State - Isiah Teal
Concord - Tristan Gabrels
Edinboro - Kennique Bonner-Steward
Emory & Henry - Charles Mutter III
Franklin Pierce - Adrian Parker
Kentucky Wesleyan - Harrison Burch
Lincoln (PA) - Hamas Duren
Livingstone - Christopher Garrett Jr.
Livingstone - Salomon Georges
Livingstone - Alfredo Sotelo
New England College - Lukas Kottstorfer
New Mexico Highlands - Dondrae Fair Jr.
Saginaw Valley State - Lawrence Wells
Saint Anselm - Ronan Noke
Southwest Baptist - Ben Baker
Southwestern Oklahoma State - Russel Dugger
Texas A&M-Kingsville - Jalen Brown
UNC Pembroke - Cameron Estep
Virginia State - Jakari Joyce
Wayne State (MI) - Braden Siri
D3 Adds
D3 Losses
Brevard - Austyn Grady
Brevard - Caden Mitchell
Dean - Oumar Dieng
Guilford - Caleb Robles
Lawrence - Anthony Tafoya
Millikin - Trenton Zeeb
Rockford - Cartail Dickey
Thiel - Rhett Darrah
NAIA Adds
NAIA Losses
JUCO Adds
JUCO Losses
The Gunslinger Buzz brings you inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football. You’ll get exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every quarterback room. A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $60/year. The Gunslinger Buzz runs on paid subscriptions if you’d like to support my independent writing and reporting.
2028 QB Recruiting Notebook
The info below comes directly from the 2028 QB Recruiting News Feed - FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site and sent to subscribers every Friday.
Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.
“(FBS)” - FBS commits. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.
“🔴” - Uncommitted recruits.
Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.
Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.
Below is a live news feed of 2028 QB recruits with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.
Every prospect is committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program or holds an FBS offer.
If you see anything that needs to be corrected like missing uncommitted quarterbacks with FBS offers or commitments (especially non-FBS), please contact me.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
2028 QB Recruiting News Feed
Jayden Wade (FBS)
Nov. 16, 2025 - Jayden Wade (FL) committed to the 2028 Georgia recruiting class.
Lukas Prock🔴
Aug. 19, 2025 - Lukas Prock (NJ) will visit Ohio State for its season opener against Texas, he told me. Prock scheduled a visit with Penn State on Nov. 22 and is working on trips to Notre Dame and Michigan.
Kaden Craft🔴
Aug. 18, 2025 - Kaden Craft (NC) will take game day visits to Notre Dame, LSU and Penn State, he told me. None of these trips have been scheduled yet, and Craft holds offers from Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and Duke.
Knox Annis🔴
Aug. 5, 2025 - Knox Annis (FL) will visit Miami for its season opener with Notre Dame this month, he told me. Annis holds double-digit Power 4 offers and took visits or camps at Miami, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Florida State over the summer.
Donald Tabron II🔴
Aug. 5, 2025 - Donald Tabron II (MI) is looking to visit Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State, Maryland this fall, his dad told me. He holds 23 offers and attended camps at Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon and Michigan State this offseason.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.