Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on 2027 QB recruits, in addition to a list of the day’s QB transactions. Here’s a look at what this week’s publishing schedule looks like.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback prospects. They consist of the latest commitments at every level of college football and every uncommitted QB with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterbacks prospects. This page consists of every transfer joining or leaving a quarterback room at every level of college football.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2027 QB recruiting notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

FBS Adds

UConn - Bo Polston (2026)

FBS Losses

Toledo - Bo Polston (2026)

FCS Adds

FCS Losses

Abilene Christian - Carson Haggard

D2 Adds

D2 Losses

Concordia-St. Paul - Logan Butler

Concordia-St. Paul - Chase Pemberton

Nebraska-Kearney - Brenden Bush

Roosevelt - Justin Kowalak

Virginia Union - Mark Wright

Wingate - Luke MacPhail

D3 Adds

D3 Losses

Aurora - Tyler Adkins

Buena Vista - Jesmar Molina

Juniata - Crawford Flaherty III

Millikin - Keith Gravely

Thiel - Jaylen Thomas

NAIA Adds

Sterling - Jesmar Molina

NAIA Losses

JUCO Adds

Citrus - Connor Underhill

JUCO Losses

The Gunslinger Buzz brings you inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football. You’ll get exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every quarterback room. A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $60/year. The Gunslinger Buzz runs on paid subscriptions if you’d like to support my independent writing and reporting.

2027 QB Recruiting Notebook

The info below comes directly from the 2027 QB Recruiting News Feed - FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site and sent to subscribers every Thursday.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - FBS commits. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted recruits.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Below is a live news feed of 2027 QB recruits with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every prospect is committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program or holds an FBS offer.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected like missing uncommitted quarterbacks with FBS offers or commitments (especially non-FBS), please contact me.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2027 QB Recruiting News Feed

Braylen Warren (FBS)

Dec. 4, 2025 - Braylen Warren (NE) committed to the 2027 Missouri recruiting class.

Blake Nadler (FBS)

Nov. 15, 2025 - Blake Nadler (CA) committed to the 2027 Nevada recruiting class.

Kavian Bryant (FBS)

Nov. 1, 2025 - Kavian Bryant (TX) committed to the 2027 Texas Tech recruiting class.

Kevin Verpaele (FBS)

Oct. 28, 2025 - Kevin Verpaele (FL) committed to the 2027 Pitt recruiting class.

Trent Seaborn (FBS)

Oct. 20, 2025 - Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to the 2027 Alabama recruiting class.

Malachi Zeigler (FBS)

Oct. 19, 2025 - Malachi Zeigler (LA) committed to the 2027 SMU recruiting class.

Kael Snyder (FBS)

Oct. 19, 2025 - Kael Snyder (AZ) committed to the 2027 Boise State recruiting class.

Lonnie Andrews III (FBS)

Oct. 18, 2025 - Lonnie Andrews III (VA) committed to the 2027 Virginia recruiting class.

Trae Taylor (FBS)

Oct. 16, 2025 - Trae Taylor (IL) is talking to Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina but told every school in May that he will not take any visits outside of Nebraska, he told me. Taylor saw the Cornhuskers twice this fall and plans to attend every home game the rest of the season. INSIDE THE COMMITMENT ➡️ Trae Taylor committed to the 2027 Nebraska recruiting class on May 1, 2025. He was ready to choose LSU, but one final visit to Lincoln sold him, he told me. Taylor said he found a school with his degree and an offense that fits him perfectly.

“Everyone in that building was involved in my recruitment, and they did everything they said they would do. The whole state showed they wanted me there.”