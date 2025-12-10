Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on 2026 QB recruits, in addition to a list of the day’s QB transactions. Here’s a look at what this week’s publishing schedule looks like.

Monday - FBS Quarterback Room Notebook

Tuesday - FCS Quarterback Room Notebook

Wednesday - 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

Thursday - 2027 QB Recruiting Notebook

Friday - 2028 QB Recruiting Notebook

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback prospects. They consist of the latest commitments at every level of college football and every uncommitted QB with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterbacks prospects. This page consists of every transfer joining or leaving a quarterback room at every level of college football.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2026 QB recruiting notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

FBS Adds

Ball State - Tyler Mizzell

FBS Losses

Arizona State - Sam Leavitt

LSU - Ju’Juan Johnson

FCS Adds

FCS Losses

Dayton - Drew VanVleet

D2 Adds

D2 Losses

Concord - Tyler Mizzell

Wheeling - Ade Olanegan

D3 Adds

D3 Losses

NAIA Adds

NAIA Losses

JUCO Adds

JUCO Losses

The Gunslinger Buzz brings you inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football. You’ll get exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every quarterback room. A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $60/year. The Gunslinger Buzz runs on paid subscriptions if you’d like to support my independent writing and reporting.

2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

The info below comes directly from the 2026 QB Recruiting News Feed - FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site and sent to subscribers every Wednesday.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - FBS commits. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted recruits.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB recruits with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every prospect is committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program or holds an FBS offer.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected like missing uncommitted quarterbacks with FBS offers or commitments (especially non-FBS), please contact me.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2026 QB Recruiting News Feed

Cole Bergeron (FBS)

Dec. 5, 2025 - Cole Bergeron (LA) committed to the 2026 Georgia Tech recruiting class. He previously committed to Virginia Tech (Aug. 7-Dec. 1, 2025).

Jackson Presley🔴

Dec. 5, 2025 - Jackson Presley (MT) decommitted from the 2026 Sacramento State recruiting class where he committed on July 17, 2025. He previously committed to Montana State (March 30-July 17, 2025) and Boise State (Aug. 12, 2024-March 30, 2025).

DJ Bordeaux (FBS)

Dec. 4, 2025 - DJ Bordeaux (GA) committed to the 2026 UCLA recruiting class. He previously committed to Boston College (April 13-Nov. 17, 2025).