College Football QB News Central
FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO Quarterback Coverage Guide
College Football QB News Central
The Gunslinger Buzz covers quarterback recruiting, transfers, depth charts, injuries and roster movement across every level of college football. This page shows you everything GunslingerBuzz.com has to offer.
Get the latest college football QB news delivered to your inbox every day.
The daily newsletter is focused mainly FBS and FCS coverage, while Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO content is available on the website.
Free subscribers get the latest FBS and FCS quarterback transactions above the paywall in every newsletter. Everything beyond that requires a paid subscription, which costs $10/month or $100/year.
Here’s a roundup of the content you’ll get across every level of college football:
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FBS QB Coverage
Newsletter Schedule
Monday - Best Available FBS/FCS recruits & transfers
Tuesday - FBS/FCS depth charts & injuries
Wednesday - FBS/FCS recruiting & transfer tracker, plus teams still looking for quarterbacks
Thursday - Insider recruiting notebook on FBS/FCS prospects
Website Exclusives
2026 FBS QB depth charts, injuries & rosters tracker
FCS QB Coverage
Newsletter Schedule
Monday - Best Available FBS/FCS recruits & transfers
Tuesday - FBS/FCS depth charts & injuries
Wednesday - FBS/FCS recruiting & transfer tracker, plus teams still looking for quarterbacks
Thursday - Insider recruiting notebook on FBS/FCS prospects
Website Exclusives
2026 FCS QB depth charts, injuries & rosters tracker
Division II QB Coverage
Website Exclusives
2026 D2 football QB rosters tracker
Division III QB Coverage
Website Exclusives
2026 D3 football QB rosters tracker
NAIA QB Coverage
Website Exclusives
2026 NAIA football QB rosters tracker
JUCO QB Content
Website Exclusives
2026 JUCO football QB rosters tracker
FREE BONUS!
The following pages that are updated regularly on the site with FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO information:
Calendar | Conference Realignment | Postseason | Coaching Carousel
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