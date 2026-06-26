College Football QB News Central

The Gunslinger Buzz covers quarterback recruiting, transfers, depth charts, injuries and roster movement across every level of college football. This page shows you everything GunslingerBuzz.com has to offer.

The daily newsletter is focused mainly FBS and FCS coverage, while Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO content is available on the website.

Free subscribers get the latest FBS and FCS quarterback transactions above the paywall in every newsletter. Everything beyond that requires a paid subscription, which costs $10/month or $100/year.

Here’s a roundup of the content you’ll get across every level of college football:

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips and corrections.

FBS QB Coverage

Newsletter Schedule

Monday - Best Available FBS/FCS recruits & transfers

Tuesday - FBS/FCS depth charts & injuries

Wednesday - FBS/FCS recruiting & transfer tracker, plus teams still looking for quarterbacks

Thursday - Insider recruiting notebook on FBS/FCS prospects

Website Exclusives

FCS QB Coverage

Newsletter Schedule

Monday - Best Available FBS/FCS recruits & transfers

Tuesday - FBS/FCS depth charts & injuries

Wednesday - FBS/FCS recruiting & transfer tracker, plus teams still looking for quarterbacks

Thursday - Insider recruiting notebook on FBS/FCS prospects

Website Exclusives

Division II QB Coverage

Website Exclusives

Division III QB Coverage

Website Exclusives

NAIA QB Coverage

Website Exclusives

JUCO QB Content

Website Exclusives

2026 JUCO football QB rosters tracker

JUCO football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker

FREE BONUS!

The following pages that are updated regularly on the site with FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO information:

Calendar | Conference Realignment | Postseason | Coaching Carousel