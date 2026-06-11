D3 football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker

This page is updated as D3 football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to a D3 program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 roster

🟠 Joining 2028 roster

❌ No commits in the class

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QB Recruits & Transfers

Buena Vista QB Commits

Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Central QB Commits

Pella, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Gentry Dumont (IA) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Central (D3) 4/21/2026

2025 Grand View (NAIA)

Coe QB Commits

Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

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Dubuque QB Commits

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Lawrence Wells (MI) FR

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025

2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)