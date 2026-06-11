D3 football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
College football teams looking for quarterbacks by class
D3 football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
This page is updated as D3 football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to a D3 program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.
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Transfer Quarterback Info Guide
🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Joining 2027 roster
🟠 Joining 2028 roster
❌ No commits in the class
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QB Recruits & Transfers
Buena Vista QB Commits
Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Central QB Commits
Pella, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Gentry Dumont (IA) SO
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Central (D3) 4/21/2026
2025 Grand View (NAIA)
Coe QB Commits
Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
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Dubuque QB Commits
Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Lawrence Wells (MI) FR
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025
2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)