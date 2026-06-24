This page is updated as FBS football transfer portal quarterback news breaks. Subscribers also get the weekly Best available QB recruits & transfers article every Monday with uncommitted FBS and FCS transfers and prospects.

Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

FBS football transfer portal uncommitted QB tracker

This tracker shows every uncommitted transfer to leave an FBS program since the start of the 2025 season.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

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Best Available QB Transfers

Players are sorted in order of years of eligibility remaining, followed by alphabetical.

Ui Ale (CA) 2026

5-10 (50%) 54-0-0 | 6-3-0

2025 Troy (FBS) 1/7/2026

2023-24 Houston (FBS)

2021-22 Golden West (JUCO)

Colton Allen (CO) 2026

1-1 (100%) 4-0-0 | 0-0-0

2022-25 Colorado (FBS)

Trace Campbell (MD) 2026

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2023-25 UAB (FBS)

2022 Ole Miss (FBS)

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Jake Garcia (CA) 2026

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2025 Michigan (FBS)

2024 East Carolina (FBS)

2023 Missouri (FBS)

2021-22 Miami (FBS)