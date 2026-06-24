D3 football transfer portal uncommitted QB tracker

This page is updated as D3 football transfer portal quarterback news breaks. This tracker shows every uncommitted transfer to leave a D3 program since the start of the 2025 season.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

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Best Available QB Transfers

Players are sorted in order of years of eligibility remaining, followed by alphabetical.

Will Pickett (NY) GR

185-307 (60%) 2026-18-7 | 134-630-11

2025 SUNY-Maritime (D3)

Jordan Adams (MD) SR

95-150 (63%) 1161-11-6 | 31-140-5

2025 Stevenson (D3)

Sergio Beltran (CA) SR QB/WR

8-11 (73%) 108-0-0 | 38-96-0

2025 Bates (D3) 1/26/2026

RJ Connell (WI) SR

30-76 (39%) 183-2-1 | 19-(-89)-0

2025 Lawrence (D3)

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Vance Feuerbacher (TX) SR QB/LB

101-156 (65%) 1112-9-2 | 39-32-2

2025 Centenary (D3)