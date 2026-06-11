JUCO football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
College football teams looking for quarterbacks by class
JUCO football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
This page is updated as JUCO football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to a JUCO program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.
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Transfer Quarterback Info Guide
🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Joining 2027 roster
🟠 Joining 2028 roster
❌ No commits in the class
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QB Recruits & Transfers
Cabrillo QB Commits
Aptos, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Coalinga QB Commits
Coalinga, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
De Anza QB Commits
Cupertino, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Gavilan QB Commits
Gilroy, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Hartnell QB Commits
Salinas, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Merced QB Commits
Merced, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Antelope QB Commits
Lancaster, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Tyson Smith (CO) FR
33-66 (50%) 295-2-4 | 31-(-4)-0
🟢 2026 Antelope Valley (JUCO) 1/20/2026
2025 Adams State (D2)
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Compton QB Commits
Compton, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌