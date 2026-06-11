JUCO football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker

This page is updated as JUCO football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to a JUCO program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 roster

🟠 Joining 2028 roster

❌ No commits in the class

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QB Recruits & Transfers

Cabrillo QB Commits

Aptos, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Coalinga QB Commits

Coalinga, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

De Anza QB Commits

Cupertino, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Gavilan QB Commits

Gilroy, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Hartnell QB Commits

Salinas, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Merced QB Commits

Merced, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Antelope QB Commits

Lancaster, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Tyson Smith (CO) FR

33-66 (50%) 295-2-4 | 31-(-4)-0

🟢 2026 Antelope Valley (JUCO) 1/20/2026

2025 Adams State (D2)

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Compton QB Commits

Compton, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌