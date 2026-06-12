This page is updated as FBS football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. Subscribers also get the weekly QB Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commitments article every Wednesday with the latest FBS and FCS college football quarterback additions.

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography

FBS football recruiting and transfer QB commitment tracker

This tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an FBS program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 roster

🟠 Joining 2028 roster

❌ No commits in the class

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QB Recruits & Transfers

Alabama QB Commits

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🟢 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🟠 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas QB Commits

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🟠 2028 ❌

Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

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Auburn QB Commits

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🟠 2028 ❌

Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)