This page is updated as FCS football transfer portal quarterback news breaks. Subscribers also get the weekly Best available QB recruits & transfers article every Monday with uncommitted FBS and FCS transfers and prospects.

Photo courtesy of North Dakota Athletics

FCS football transfer portal uncommitted QB tracker

This tracker shows every uncommitted transfer to leave an FCS program since the start of the 2025 season.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

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Best Available QB Transfers

Players are sorted in order of years of eligibility remaining, followed by alphabetical.

Christian Banks (FL) 2026

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2025 Delaware State (FCS)

2024 San Francisco (JUCO)

2023 Eastern Illinois (FCS)

2022 Michigan State (FBS)

Jordan Barton (CA) 2026

54-89 (61%) 557-4-3 | 42-68-0

2025 Wagner (FCS)

2024 Sacramento State (FCS)

2023 Riverside (JUCO)

2022 UT Permian Basin (D2)

2021 Riverside (JUCO)

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Carson Camp (IL) 2026

142-226 (63%) 1794-14-7 | 60-123-0

2025 Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

2023-24 Sacramento State (FCS)

2021-22 South Dakota (FCS)