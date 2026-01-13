Below is a college football coaching carousel tracker with the latest updates at the FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO levels. This includes head coach movement since the end of the 2025 college football coaching carousel cycle.

College Football Coaching Carousel

FBS Coaching Carousel

Michigan Wolverines 🟢

In - Kyle Whittingham (12/26/2025)

Out - Sherrone Moore (12/10/2025)

Ohio Bobcats 🟢

In - John Hauser (12/26/2025)

Out - Brian Smith (12/17/2025)

Missouri State Bears 🟢

In - Casey Woods (12/18/2025)

Out - Ryan Beard (12/11/2025)

Utah Utes 🟢

In - Morgan Scalley (12/13/2025)

Out - Kyle Whittingham (12/12/2025)

Washington State Cougars 🟢

In - Kirby Moore (12/12/2025)

Out - Jimmy Rogers (12/5/2025)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 🟢

In - Ryan Beard (12/11/2025)

Out - Tim Beck (11/30/2025)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles 🟢

In - Blake Anderson (12/11/2025)

Out - Charles Huff (12/6/2025)

Toledo Rockets 🟢

In - Mike Jacobs (12/10/2025)

Out - Jason Candle (12/6/2025)

Tulane Green Wave 🟢

In - Will Hall (12/8/2025)

Out - Jon Sumrall (11/30/2025)

Memphis Tigers 🟢

In - Charles Huff (12/6/2025)

Out - Ryan Silverfield (11/30/2025)

UConn Huskies 🟢

In - Jason Candle (12/6/2025)

Out - Jim Mora (11/26/2025)

Iowa State Cyclones 🟢

In - Jimmy Rogers (12/5/2025)

Out - Matt Campbell (12/5/2025)

Penn State Nittany Lions 🟢

In - Matt Campbell (12/5/2025)

Out - James Franklin (10/12/2025)

Cal Golden Bears 🟢

In - Tosh Lupoi (12/4/2025)

Out - Justin Wilcox (11/23/2025)

James Madison Dukes 🟢

In - Billy Napier (12/4/2025)

Out - Bob Chesney (12/1/2025)

Kansas State Wildcats 🟢

In - Collin Klein (12/4/2025)

Out - Chris Klieman (12/3/2025)

UAB Blazers 🟢

In - Alex Mortensen (12/4/2025)

Out - Trent Dilfer (10/12/2025)

USF Bulls 🟢

In - Brian Hartline (12/3/2025)

Out - Alex Golesh (11/30/2025)

North Texas Mean Green 🟢

In - Neal Brown (12/2/2025)

Out - Eric Morris (11/25/2025)

Kentucky Wildcats 🟢

In - Will Stein (12/1/2025)

Out - Mark Stoops (12/1/2025)

Michigan State Spartans 🟢

In - Pat Fitzgerald (12/1/2025)

Out - Jonathan Smith (11/30/2025)

UCLA Bruins 🟢

In - Bob Chesney (12/1/2025)

Out - DeShaun Foster (9/14/2025)

Arkansas Razorbacks 🟢

In - Ryan Silverfield (11/30/2025)

Out - Sam Pittman (9/28/2025)

Auburn Tigers 🟢

In - Alex Golesh (11/30/2025)

Out - Hugh Freeze (11/2/2025)

Florida Gators 🟢

In - Jon Sumrall (11/30/2025)

Out - Billy Napier (10/19/2025)

LSU Tigers 🟢

In - Lane Kiffin (11/30/2025)

Out - Brian Kelly (10/26/2025)

Ole Miss Rebels 🟢

In - Pete Golding (11/30/2025)

Out - Lane Kiffin (11/30/2025)

Oregon State Beavers 🟢

In - JaMarcus Shephard (11/28/2025)

Out - Trent Bray (10/12/2025)

Stanford Cardinal 🟢

In - Tavita Pritchard (11/28/2025)

Out - Troy Taylor (3/25/2025)

Colorado State Rams 🟢

In - Jim Mora (11/26/2025)

Out - Jay Norvell (10/19/2025)

Oklahoma State Cowboys 🟢

In - Eric Morris (11/25/2025)

Out - Mike Gundy (9/23/2025)

Virginia Tech Hokies 🟢

In - James Franklin (11/17/2025)

Out - Brent Pry (9/14/2025)

Kent State Golden Flashes 🟢

In - Mark Carney (10/30/2025)

Out - Kenni Burns (4/25/2025)

FCS Coaching Carousel

Albany Great Danes 🟢

In - Tom Perkovich

Out - Greg Gattuso

Bucknell Bison 🟢

In - Jeff Behrman

Out - Dave Cecchini

Cal Poly Mustangs 🟢

In - Tim Skipper

Out - Paul Wulff

Florida A&M Rattlers 🟢

In - Quinn Gray

Out - James Colzie

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 🟢

In - Kris McCullough

Out - Chris Reisert

Hampton Pirates 🟢

In - Van Malone

Out - Trenton Boykin

Howard Bison 🟢

In - Ted White

Out - Larry Scott

Mercer Bears 🟢

In - Joel Taylor

Out - Mike Jacobs

Monmouth Hawks 🟢

In - Jeff Gallo

Out - Kevin Callahan

New Hampshire Wildcats 🟢

In - Sean Goldrich

Out - Rick Santos

New Haven Chargers 🟢

In - Mark Powell

Penn Quakers 🟢

In - Rick Santos

Out - Ray Priore

Presbyterian Blue Hose 🟢

In - Matt Rahl

Out - Steve Englehart

Portland State Vikings 🟢

In - Chris Fisk

Out - Bruce Barnum

Sacramento State Hornets 🟢

In - Alonzo Carter

Out - Brennan Marion

Samford Bulldogs 🟢

In - John Grass

Out - Chris Hatcher

Southern Jaguars 🟢

In - Marshall Faulk

Out - Terrence Graves

VMI Keydets 🟢

In - Ashley Ingram

Out - Danny Rocco

Weber State Wildcats 🟢

In - Eric Kjar

Out - Mickey Mental

West Georgia Wolves 🟢

In - Steve Englehart

Out - Joel Taylor

D2 Coaching Carousel

Albany State Golden Rams 🟢

In - Quinn Gray

Out - David Bowser

Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils 🟢

In - Gary Goff

Out - Hud Jackson

Bowie State Bulldogs 🔴

In -

Out - Kyle Jackson

Carson-Newman Eagles 🟢

In - Tyler Almond

Out - Ashley Ingram

Catholic Cardinals 🔴

In -

Out - Mike Gutelius

Central Washington Wildcats 🟢

In - Scott Power

Out - Chris Fisk

Clark Atlanta Panthers 🔴

In -

Out - Teddy Keaton

Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears 🟢

In - Josh Schumacher

Out - Shannon Currier

Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 🟢

In - Art Briles

Out - Kelley Lee

Edinboro Fighting Scots 🔴

In -

Out - Matt Scott

Findlay Oilers 🟢

In - Tyler Johns

Out - Kory Allen

Glenville State Pioneers 🟢

In - Jake Casteel

Out - Mike Kellar

Harding Bisons 🟢

In - Roddy Mote

Out - Paul Simmons

Lebanon Valley Flying Dutchmen 🟢

In - Chris Thompson

Out - JR Drake

Mars Hill Lions 🟢

In - Kevin Barnette

Out - Tim Clifton

Millersville Marauders 🔴

In -

Out - JC Morgan

Northern Michigan Wildcats 🟢

In - Matt Janus

Out - Shane Richardson

Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers 🟢

In - Jerry Partridge

Out - Ronnie Jones

Saginaw Valley State Cardinals 🟢

In - Michael Engle

Out - Ryan Brady

Savannah State Tigers 🟢

In - Thomas Howard

Out - Aaron Kelton

Shippensburg Raiders 🟢

In - Drew Gallardy

Out - Mark Maciejewski

UT Permian Basin Falcons 🟢

In - Chris Softley

Out - Kris McCullough

West Liberty Hilltoppers 🟢

In - Chad Salisbury

Out - Robert Waialae

West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats 🟢

In - Mike Kellar

Out - Dwayne Martin

Winston-Salem State Rams 🟢

In - Tory Woodbury

Out - Robert Massey

D3 Coaching Carousel

Alvernia Golden Wolves 🟢

In - Steve Devlin

Out - Steve Azzanesi

Averett Cougars 🟢

In - Matt Quinn

Out - Patrick Henry

Bethany Bison 🟢

In - David Blake

Out - Brandon Robinson

Buffalo State Bengals 🔴

In -

Out - Lazarus Morgan

Delaware Valley Aggies 🟢

In - Bill Zwaan

Out - Michael Isgro

Geneva Golden Tornadoes 🔴

In -

Out - Geno DeMarco

Gettysburg Bullets 🟢

In - Michael Green

Out - Maurice Banks

Hamline Pipers 🟢

In - Bob Davies

Out - Chip Taylor

John Carroll Blue Streaks 🔴

In -

Out - Jeff Behrman

Kalamazoo Hornets 🟢

In - John Krajacic

Out - Jamie Zorbo

Knox Prairie Fire 🟢

In - Adam Gonzaga

Out - Aaron Willits

Lawrence Vikings 🟢

In - Dan Galante

Out - Adam Gonzaga

Loras Duhawks 🟢

In - Brandon Novak

Out - Steve Helminiak

Marietta Pioneers 🟢

In - Tom Hinkle

Out - Tom Kaufman

Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves 🟢

In - Jacob Donohoe

Out - Brian Keller

Sewanee Tigers 🟢

In - Joe Freitag

Out - Andy McCollum

Susquehanna River Hawks 🔴

In -

Out - Tom Perkovich

William Paterson Pioneers 🔴

In -

Out - Shaun Williams

UW-La Crosse Eagles 🔴

In -

Out - Matt Janus

Waynesburg Yellow Jackets 🟢

In - Larry Wilson

Out - Cornelius Coleman

Wittenberg Tigers 🟢

In - BJ Coad

Out - Jim Collins

NAIA Coaching Carousel

Avila Eagles 🟢

In - Ed Warinner

Out - Derrick Alexander

Arizona Christian Firestorm 🟢

In - Drew Maddox

Out - Jeff Bowen

Bismarck State Mystics 🟢

In - Chris Stutzreim

Campbellsville Tigers 🔴

In -

Out - Jake Russell

Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 🔴

In -

Out - Tim Camp

Langston Lions 🔴

In -

Out - Quinton Morgan

Peru State Bobcats 🟢

In - Sean Wilkerson

Out - Phil Ockinga

Missouri Baptist Spartans 🟢

In - Marc Lillibridge

Out - Jason Burianek

Rocky Mountain Battlin’ Bears 🔴

In -

Out - Chris Stutzreim

Rio Grande RedStorm 🟢

In - Mike Bartrum

Out - Mark Thurston

Saint Mary Spires 🟢

In - Taylor Calvert

Out - Lance Hinson

Simpson Red Hawks 🟢

In - Shawn Utter

Out - Shawn Daniel

Southeastern Fire 🟢

In - Jake Russell

Out - Adam Waugh

St. Thomas Bobcats 🟢

In - Drew Davis

Out - Bill Rychel

Waldorf Warriors 🟢

In - David Calloway

Out - Tyler Chapa

JUCO Coaching Carousel