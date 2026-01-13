College Football Coaching Carousel - FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO (2026)
Tracking the latest head coach movement at every level
Below is a college football coaching carousel tracker with the latest updates at the FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO levels. This includes head coach movement since the end of the 2025 college football coaching carousel cycle.
The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.
QB Rooms
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.
QB Recruits
2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029
Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.
QB Transfers
2026
Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.
A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.
Subscribe for inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football.
Teams are sorted by date of the latest news.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.
🟢 Position filled
🔴 Position open
College Football Coaching Carousel
FBS Coaching Carousel
Michigan Wolverines 🟢
In - Kyle Whittingham (12/26/2025)
Out - Sherrone Moore (12/10/2025)
Ohio Bobcats 🟢
In - John Hauser (12/26/2025)
Out - Brian Smith (12/17/2025)
Missouri State Bears 🟢
In - Casey Woods (12/18/2025)
Out - Ryan Beard (12/11/2025)
Utah Utes 🟢
In - Morgan Scalley (12/13/2025)
Out - Kyle Whittingham (12/12/2025)
Washington State Cougars 🟢
In - Kirby Moore (12/12/2025)
Out - Jimmy Rogers (12/5/2025)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 🟢
In - Ryan Beard (12/11/2025)
Out - Tim Beck (11/30/2025)
Southern Miss Golden Eagles 🟢
In - Blake Anderson (12/11/2025)
Out - Charles Huff (12/6/2025)
Toledo Rockets 🟢
In - Mike Jacobs (12/10/2025)
Out - Jason Candle (12/6/2025)
Tulane Green Wave 🟢
In - Will Hall (12/8/2025)
Out - Jon Sumrall (11/30/2025)
Memphis Tigers 🟢
In - Charles Huff (12/6/2025)
Out - Ryan Silverfield (11/30/2025)
UConn Huskies 🟢
In - Jason Candle (12/6/2025)
Out - Jim Mora (11/26/2025)
Iowa State Cyclones 🟢
In - Jimmy Rogers (12/5/2025)
Out - Matt Campbell (12/5/2025)
Penn State Nittany Lions 🟢
In - Matt Campbell (12/5/2025)
Out - James Franklin (10/12/2025)
Cal Golden Bears 🟢
In - Tosh Lupoi (12/4/2025)
Out - Justin Wilcox (11/23/2025)
James Madison Dukes 🟢
In - Billy Napier (12/4/2025)
Out - Bob Chesney (12/1/2025)
Kansas State Wildcats 🟢
In - Collin Klein (12/4/2025)
Out - Chris Klieman (12/3/2025)
UAB Blazers 🟢
In - Alex Mortensen (12/4/2025)
Out - Trent Dilfer (10/12/2025)
USF Bulls 🟢
In - Brian Hartline (12/3/2025)
Out - Alex Golesh (11/30/2025)
North Texas Mean Green 🟢
In - Neal Brown (12/2/2025)
Out - Eric Morris (11/25/2025)
Kentucky Wildcats 🟢
In - Will Stein (12/1/2025)
Out - Mark Stoops (12/1/2025)
Michigan State Spartans 🟢
In - Pat Fitzgerald (12/1/2025)
Out - Jonathan Smith (11/30/2025)
UCLA Bruins 🟢
In - Bob Chesney (12/1/2025)
Out - DeShaun Foster (9/14/2025)
Arkansas Razorbacks 🟢
In - Ryan Silverfield (11/30/2025)
Out - Sam Pittman (9/28/2025)
Auburn Tigers 🟢
In - Alex Golesh (11/30/2025)
Out - Hugh Freeze (11/2/2025)
Florida Gators 🟢
In - Jon Sumrall (11/30/2025)
Out - Billy Napier (10/19/2025)
LSU Tigers 🟢
In - Lane Kiffin (11/30/2025)
Out - Brian Kelly (10/26/2025)
Ole Miss Rebels 🟢
In - Pete Golding (11/30/2025)
Out - Lane Kiffin (11/30/2025)
Oregon State Beavers 🟢
In - JaMarcus Shephard (11/28/2025)
Out - Trent Bray (10/12/2025)
Stanford Cardinal 🟢
In - Tavita Pritchard (11/28/2025)
Out - Troy Taylor (3/25/2025)
Colorado State Rams 🟢
In - Jim Mora (11/26/2025)
Out - Jay Norvell (10/19/2025)
Oklahoma State Cowboys 🟢
In - Eric Morris (11/25/2025)
Out - Mike Gundy (9/23/2025)
Virginia Tech Hokies 🟢
In - James Franklin (11/17/2025)
Out - Brent Pry (9/14/2025)
Kent State Golden Flashes 🟢
In - Mark Carney (10/30/2025)
Out - Kenni Burns (4/25/2025)
FCS Coaching Carousel
Albany Great Danes 🟢
In - Tom Perkovich
Out - Greg Gattuso
Bucknell Bison 🟢
In - Jeff Behrman
Out - Dave Cecchini
Cal Poly Mustangs 🟢
In - Tim Skipper
Out - Paul Wulff
Florida A&M Rattlers 🟢
In - Quinn Gray
Out - James Colzie
Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 🟢
In - Kris McCullough
Out - Chris Reisert
Hampton Pirates 🟢
In - Van Malone
Out - Trenton Boykin
Howard Bison 🟢
In - Ted White
Out - Larry Scott
Mercer Bears 🟢
In - Joel Taylor
Out - Mike Jacobs
Monmouth Hawks 🟢
In - Jeff Gallo
Out - Kevin Callahan
New Hampshire Wildcats 🟢
In - Sean Goldrich
Out - Rick Santos
New Haven Chargers 🟢
In - Mark Powell
Penn Quakers 🟢
In - Rick Santos
Out - Ray Priore
Presbyterian Blue Hose 🟢
In - Matt Rahl
Out - Steve Englehart
Portland State Vikings 🟢
In - Chris Fisk
Out - Bruce Barnum
Sacramento State Hornets 🟢
In - Alonzo Carter
Out - Brennan Marion
Samford Bulldogs 🟢
In - John Grass
Out - Chris Hatcher
Southern Jaguars 🟢
In - Marshall Faulk
Out - Terrence Graves
VMI Keydets 🟢
In - Ashley Ingram
Out - Danny Rocco
Weber State Wildcats 🟢
In - Eric Kjar
Out - Mickey Mental
West Georgia Wolves 🟢
In - Steve Englehart
Out - Joel Taylor
D2 Coaching Carousel
Albany State Golden Rams 🟢
In - Quinn Gray
Out - David Bowser
Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils 🟢
In - Gary Goff
Out - Hud Jackson
Bowie State Bulldogs 🔴
In -
Out - Kyle Jackson
Carson-Newman Eagles 🟢
In - Tyler Almond
Out - Ashley Ingram
Catholic Cardinals 🔴
In -
Out - Mike Gutelius
Central Washington Wildcats 🟢
In - Scott Power
Out - Chris Fisk
Clark Atlanta Panthers 🔴
In -
Out - Teddy Keaton
Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears 🟢
In - Josh Schumacher
Out - Shannon Currier
Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 🟢
In - Art Briles
Out - Kelley Lee
Edinboro Fighting Scots 🔴
In -
Out - Matt Scott
Findlay Oilers 🟢
In - Tyler Johns
Out - Kory Allen
Glenville State Pioneers 🟢
In - Jake Casteel
Out - Mike Kellar
Harding Bisons 🟢
In - Roddy Mote
Out - Paul Simmons
Lebanon Valley Flying Dutchmen 🟢
In - Chris Thompson
Out - JR Drake
Mars Hill Lions 🟢
In - Kevin Barnette
Out - Tim Clifton
Millersville Marauders 🔴
In -
Out - JC Morgan
Northern Michigan Wildcats 🟢
In - Matt Janus
Out - Shane Richardson
Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers 🟢
In - Jerry Partridge
Out - Ronnie Jones
Saginaw Valley State Cardinals 🟢
In - Michael Engle
Out - Ryan Brady
Savannah State Tigers 🟢
In - Thomas Howard
Out - Aaron Kelton
Shippensburg Raiders 🟢
In - Drew Gallardy
Out - Mark Maciejewski
UT Permian Basin Falcons 🟢
In - Chris Softley
Out - Kris McCullough
West Liberty Hilltoppers 🟢
In - Chad Salisbury
Out - Robert Waialae
West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats 🟢
In - Mike Kellar
Out - Dwayne Martin
Winston-Salem State Rams 🟢
In - Tory Woodbury
Out - Robert Massey
D3 Coaching Carousel
Alvernia Golden Wolves 🟢
In - Steve Devlin
Out - Steve Azzanesi
Averett Cougars 🟢
In - Matt Quinn
Out - Patrick Henry
Bethany Bison 🟢
In - David Blake
Out - Brandon Robinson
Buffalo State Bengals 🔴
In -
Out - Lazarus Morgan
Delaware Valley Aggies 🟢
In - Bill Zwaan
Out - Michael Isgro
Geneva Golden Tornadoes 🔴
In -
Out - Geno DeMarco
Gettysburg Bullets 🟢
In - Michael Green
Out - Maurice Banks
Hamline Pipers 🟢
In - Bob Davies
Out - Chip Taylor
John Carroll Blue Streaks 🔴
In -
Out - Jeff Behrman
Kalamazoo Hornets 🟢
In - John Krajacic
Out - Jamie Zorbo
Knox Prairie Fire 🟢
In - Adam Gonzaga
Out - Aaron Willits
Lawrence Vikings 🟢
In - Dan Galante
Out - Adam Gonzaga
Loras Duhawks 🟢
In - Brandon Novak
Out - Steve Helminiak
Marietta Pioneers 🟢
In - Tom Hinkle
Out - Tom Kaufman
Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves 🟢
In - Jacob Donohoe
Out - Brian Keller
Sewanee Tigers 🟢
In - Joe Freitag
Out - Andy McCollum
Susquehanna River Hawks 🔴
In -
Out - Tom Perkovich
William Paterson Pioneers 🔴
In -
Out - Shaun Williams
UW-La Crosse Eagles 🔴
In -
Out - Matt Janus
Waynesburg Yellow Jackets 🟢
In - Larry Wilson
Out - Cornelius Coleman
Wittenberg Tigers 🟢
In - BJ Coad
Out - Jim Collins
NAIA Coaching Carousel
Avila Eagles 🟢
In - Ed Warinner
Out - Derrick Alexander
Arizona Christian Firestorm 🟢
In - Drew Maddox
Out - Jeff Bowen
Bismarck State Mystics 🟢
In - Chris Stutzreim
Campbellsville Tigers 🔴
In -
Out - Jake Russell
Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 🔴
In -
Out - Tim Camp
Langston Lions 🔴
In -
Out - Quinton Morgan
Peru State Bobcats 🟢
In - Sean Wilkerson
Out - Phil Ockinga
Missouri Baptist Spartans 🟢
In - Marc Lillibridge
Out - Jason Burianek
Rocky Mountain Battlin’ Bears 🔴
In -
Out - Chris Stutzreim
Rio Grande RedStorm 🟢
In - Mike Bartrum
Out - Mark Thurston
Saint Mary Spires 🟢
In - Taylor Calvert
Out - Lance Hinson
Simpson Red Hawks 🟢
In - Shawn Utter
Out - Shawn Daniel
Southeastern Fire 🟢
In - Jake Russell
Out - Adam Waugh
St. Thomas Bobcats 🟢
In - Drew Davis
Out - Bill Rychel
Waldorf Warriors 🟢
In - David Calloway
Out - Tyler Chapa