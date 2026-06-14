D2 football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker

This page is updated as D2 football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to a D2 program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 roster

🟠 Joining 2028 roster

❌ No commits in the class

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QB Recruits & Transfers

Barton QB Commits

Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Cameron Estep (NC) RS-SO

2-4 (50%) 25-0-0 | 4-7-0

🟢 2026 Barton (D2) 12/3/2025

2025 UNC Pembroke (D2)

2023-24 Appalachian State (FBS)

Chowan QB Commits

Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)

🟢 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Tyler Adkins (IN) JR

64-108 (59%) 1102-9-7 | 34-25-0

🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 12/23/2025

2023-25 Aurora (D3)

Antevious Jackson (VA) JR

58-85 (68%) 812-8-0 | 70-374-3

🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 3/5/2026

2025 West Liberty (D2)

2022-24 De Anza (JUCO)

2021 Ventura (JUCO)

Braden Brimhall (CA)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 3/24/2026

2024 Southern Virginia (D3)

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Erskine QB Commits

Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)

🟢 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025

🟢 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026

🟢 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌