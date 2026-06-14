D2 football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
College football teams looking for quarterbacks by class
D2 football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
This page is updated as D2 football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to a D2 program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.
Get the latest college football QB news delivered to your inbox every day.
Transfer Quarterback Info Guide
🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Joining 2027 roster
🟠 Joining 2028 roster
❌ No commits in the class
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips and corrections.
QB Recruits & Transfers
Barton QB Commits
Wilson, NC | Carolinas (D2)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Cameron Estep (NC) RS-SO
2-4 (50%) 25-0-0 | 4-7-0
🟢 2026 Barton (D2) 12/3/2025
2025 UNC Pembroke (D2)
2023-24 Appalachian State (FBS)
Chowan QB Commits
Murfreesboro, NC | Carolinas (D2)
🟢 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Tyler Adkins (IN) JR
64-108 (59%) 1102-9-7 | 34-25-0
🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 12/23/2025
2023-25 Aurora (D3)
Antevious Jackson (VA) JR
58-85 (68%) 812-8-0 | 70-374-3
🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 3/5/2026
2025 West Liberty (D2)
2022-24 De Anza (JUCO)
2021 Ventura (JUCO)
Braden Brimhall (CA)
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Chowan (D2) 3/24/2026
2024 Southern Virginia (D3)
Paid subscribers unlock the full daily email with detailed recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury coverage throughout the week, plus website-exclusive coverage. Paid subscriptions cost $10/month or $100/year.
Erskine QB Commits
Due West, SC | Carolinas (D2)
🟢 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025
🟢 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026
🟢 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌