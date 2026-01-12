Below is a college football conference realignment tracker with the latest updates at the FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO levels. This also includes teams moving up and down levels of the sport, in addition to schools starting and eliminating college football programs.

The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

This page reflects the 2025 college football conferences. The flip to 2026 will take place after the FBS College Football Playoff on Jan. 19, 2026. The bottom of each section shows teams that have eliminated their football program since the 2024 season.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

College Football Conference Realignment

FBS Conference Realignment

2025 (136)

Delaware will transition from the FCS CAA to FBS Conference USA before the 2025 season.

Missouri State will transition from the FCS MVFC to FBS Conference USA before the 2025 season.

UMass will transition from independent to the MAC before the 2025 season.

2026 (136)

Boise State will transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 before the 2026 season.

Colorado State will transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 before the 2026 season.

Fresno State will transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 before the 2026 season.

Northern Illinois will transition from the MAC to the Mountain West before the 2026 season.

Sacramento State will transition from the FCS Big Sky to independent in the FBS or FCS before the 2026 season.

San Diego State will transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 before the 2026 season.

Texas State will transition from the Sun Belt to the Pac-12 before the 2026 season.

Utah State will transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 before the 2026 season.

UTEP will transition from Conference USA to the Mountain West before the 2026 season.

2027 (136)

Louisiana Tech will transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt no later than before the 2027 season.

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

Auburn Tigers (AL)

Florida Gators (FL)

Georgia Bulldogs (GA)

Kentucky Wildcats (KY)

LSU Tigers (LA)

Mississippi State Bulldogs (MS)

Missouri Tigers (MO)

Oklahoma Sooners (OK)

Ole Miss Rebels (MS)

South Carolina Gamecocks (SC)

Tennessee Volunteers (TN)

Texas Longhorns (TX)

Texas A&M Aggies (TX)

Vanderbilt Commodores (TN)

Big Ten Conference (B1G)

Illinois Fighting Illini (IL)

Indiana Hoosiers (IN)

Iowa Hawkeyes (IA)

Maryland Terrapins (MD)

Michigan Wolverines (MI)

Michigan State Spartans (MI)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (MN)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (NE)

Northwestern Wildcats (IL)

Ohio State Buckeyes (OH)

Oregon Ducks (OR)

Penn State Nittany Lions (PA)

Purdue Boilermakers (IN)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (NJ)

UCLA Bruins (CA)

USC Trojans (CA)

Washington Huskies (WA)

Wisconsin Badgers (WI)

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Boston College Eagles (MA)

Cal Golden Bears (CA)

Clemson Tigers (SC)

Duke Blue Devils (NC)

Florida State Seminoles (FL)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (GA)

Louisville Cardinals (KY)

Miami Hurricanes (FL)

NC State Wolfpack (NC)

North Carolina Tar Heels (NC)

Pitt Panthers (PA)

SMU Mustangs (TX)

Stanford Cardinal (CA)

Syracuse Orange (NY)

Virginia Cavaliers (VA)

Virginia Tech Hokies (VA)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (NC)

Big 12 Conference

Arizona Wildcats (AZ)

Arizona State Sun Devils (AZ)

Baylor Bears (TX)

BYU Cougars (UT)

Cincinnati Bearcats (OH)

Colorado Buffaloes (CO)

Houston Cougars (TX)

Iowa State Cyclones (IA)

Kansas Jayhawks (KS)

Kansas State Wildcats (KS)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (OK)

TCU Horned Frogs (TX)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (TX)

UCF Knights (FL)

Utah Utes (UT)

West Virginia Mountaineers (WV)

Pac-12 Conference

Oregon State Beavers (OR)

Washington State Cougars (WA)

American Conference

Army Black Knights (NY)

Charlotte 49ers (NC)

East Carolina Pirates (NC)

FAU Owls (FL)

Memphis Tigers (TN)

Navy Midshipmen (MD)

North Texas Mean Green (TX)

Rice Owls (TX)

Temple Owls (PA)

Tulane Green Wave (LA)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (OK)

UAB Blazers (AL)

USF Bulls (FL)

UTSA Roadrunners (TX)

Mountain West Conference (MW)

Air Force Falcons (CO)

Boise State Broncos (ID)

Colorado State Rams (CO)

Fresno State Bulldogs (CA)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (HI)

Nevada Wolf Pack (NV)

New Mexico Lobos (NM)

San Diego State Aztecs (CA)

San Jose State Spartans (CA)

UNLV Rebels (NV)

Utah State Aggies (UT)

Wyoming Cowboys (WY)

Sun Belt Conference (SBC)

Appalachian State Mountaineers (NC)

Arkansas State Red Wolves (AR)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (SC)

Georgia Southern Eagles (GA)

Georgia State Panthers (GA)

James Madison Dukes (VA)

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (LA)

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (LA)

Marshall Thundering Herd (WV)

Old Dominion Monarchs (VA)

South Alabama Jaguars (AL)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (MS)

Texas State Bobcats (TX)

Troy Trojans (AL)

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

Akron Zips (OH)

Ball State Cardinals (IN)

Bowling Green Falcons (OH)

Buffalo Bulls (NY)

Central Michigan Chippewas (MI)

Eastern Michigan Eagles (MI)

Kent State Golden Flashes (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (OH)

Northern Illinois Huskies (IL)

Ohio Bobcats (OH)

Toledo Rockets (OH)

UMass Minutemen (MA)

Western Michigan Broncos (MI)

Conference USA (CUSA)

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (DE)

FIU Panthers (FL)

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (AL)

Kennesaw State Owls (GA)

Liberty Flames (VA)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (LA)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (TN)

Missouri State Bears (MO)

New Mexico State Aggies (NM)

Sam Houston State Bearkats (TX)

UTEP Miners (TX)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (KY)

Independents

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (IN)

UConn Huskies (CT)

FCS Conference Realignment

2025 (129)

Delaware will transition from the FCS CAA to FBS Conference USA before the 2025 season.

Missouri State will transition from the FCS MVFC to FBS Conference USA before the 2025 season.

New Haven will transition from the D2 NE10 to the FCS NEC before the 2025 season.

Richmond will transition from the CAA to Patriot League before the 2025 season.

UTRGV will start a football program and join the Southland before the 2025 season.

2026 (129)

Chicago State will start a football program and join the NEC before the 2026 season.

Sacramento State will transition from the FCS Big Sky to independent in the FBS or FCS before the 2026 season.

Sacred Heart will transition from independent to the CAA before the 2026 season.

Saint Francis (PA) will transition from the FCS NEC to the D3 PAC before the 2026 season.

Southern Utah will transition from the UAC to the Big Sky before the 2026 season.

Tennessee Tech will transition from the Big South-OVC to the Southern before the 2026 season.

Utah Tech will transition from the UAC to the Big Sky before the 2026 season.

Villanova will transition from the CAA to the Patriot League before the 2026 season.

William & Mary will transition from the CAA to the Patriot League before the 2026 season.

Big Sky Conference

Cal Poly Mustangs (CA)

Eastern Washington Eagles (WA)

Idaho Vandals (ID)

Idaho State Bengals (ID)

Montana Grizzlies (MT)

Montana State Bobcats (MT)

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (AZ)

Northern Colorado Bears (CO)

Portland State Vikings (OR)

Sacramento State Hornets (CA)

UC Davis Aggies (CA)

Weber State Wildcats (UT)

OVC-Big South Football Association

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (SC)

Eastern Illinois Panthers (IL)

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (NC)

Lindenwood Lions (MO)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (MO)

Tennessee State Tigers (TN)

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (TN)

UT Martin Skyhawks (TN)

Western Illinois Leathernecks (IL)

Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

Albany Great Danes (NY)

Bryant Bulldogs (RI)

Campbell Fighting Camels (NC)

Elon Phoenix (NC)

Hampton Pirates (VA)

Maine Black Bears (ME)

Monmouth Hawks (NJ)

New Hampshire Wildcats (NH)

North Carolina A&T Aggies (NC)

Rhode Island Rams (RI)

Stony Brook Seawolves (NY)

Towson Tigers (MD)

Villanova Wildcats (PA)

William & Mary Tribe (VA)

Ivy League

Brown Bears (RI)

Columbia Lions (NY)

Cornell Big Red (NY)

Dartmouth Big Green (NH)

Harvard Crimson (MA)

Penn Quakers (PA)

Princeton Tigers (NJ)

Yale Bulldogs (CT)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

Delaware State Hornets (DE)

Howard Bison (DC)

Morgan State Bears (MD)

Norfolk State Spartans (VA)

North Carolina Central Eagles (NC)

South Carolina State Bulldogs (SC)

Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC)

Illinois State Redbirds (IL)

Indiana State Sycamores (IN)

Murray State Racers (KY)

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (ND)

North Dakota State Bison (ND)

Northern Iowa Panthers (IA)

South Dakota Coyotes (SD)

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (SD)

Southern Illinois Salukis (IL)

Youngstown State Penguins (OH)

Northeast Conference (NEC)

Central Connecticut Blue Devils (CT)

Chicago State Cougars (IL) (2026)

Duquesne Dukes (PA)

LIU Sharks (NY)

Mercyhurst Lakers (PA)

New Haven Chargers (CT)

Robert Morris Colonials (PA)

Saint Francis Red Flash (PA)

Stonehill Skyhawks (PA)

Wagner Seahawks (NY)

Patriot League

Bucknell Bison (PA)

Colgate Raiders (NY)

Fordham Rams (NY)

Georgetown Hoyas (DC)

Holy Cross Crusaders (MA)

Lafayette Leopards (PA)

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (PA)

Richmond Spiders (VA)

Pioneer Football League (PFL)

Butler Bulldogs (IN)

Davidson Wildcats (NC)

Dayton Flyers (OH)

Drake Bulldogs (IA)

Marist Red Foxes (NY)

Morehead State Eagles (KY)

Presbyterian Blue Hose (SC)

San Diego Toreros (CA)

St. Thomas Tommies (MN)

Stetson Hatters (FL)

Valparaiso Beacons (IN)

Southern Conference (SoCon)

Chattanooga Mocs (TN)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (TN)

Furman Paladins (SC)

Mercer Bears (GA)

Samford Bulldogs (AL)

The Citadel Bulldogs (SC)

VMI Keydets (VA)

Western Carolina Catamounts (NC)

Wofford Terriers (SC)

Southland Conference (SLC)

East Texas A&M Lions (TX)

Houston Christian Huskies (TX)

Incarnate Word Cardinals (TX)

Lamar Cardinals (TX)

McNeese State Cowboys (LA)

Nicholls State Colonels (LA)

Northwestern State Demons (LA)

Southeastern Louisiana Lions (LA)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (TX)

UTRGV Vaqueros (TX)

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (AL)

Alabama State Hornets (AL)

Alcorn State Braves (MS)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (AR)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (FL)

Florida A&M Rattlers (FL)

Grambling State Tigers (LA)

Jackson State Tigers (MS)

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (MS)

Prairie View A&M Panthers (TX)

Southern Jaguars (LA)

Texas Southern Tigers (TX)

United Athletic Conference (UAC)

Abilene Christian Wildcats (TX)

Austin Peay Governors (TN)

Central Arkansas Bears (AR)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (KY)

North Alabama Lions (AL)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (UT)

Tarleton State Texans (TX)

Utah Tech Trailblazers (UT)

West Georgia Wolves (GA)

Independents

Merrimack Warriors (MA)

Sacred Heart Pioneers (CT)

D2 Conference Realignment

Mississippi College and Limestone discontinued their football programs after the 2024 season.

2025 (162)

Ferrum will transition from D3 ODAC to D2 Conference Carolinas before the 2025 season.

Jamestown will transition from NAIA Great Planes to D2 NSIC before the 2025 season.

New Haven will transition from the D2 NE10 to the FCS NEC before the 2025 season.

2026 (163)

Lackawanna will transition from JUCO NEC to D2 PSAC before the 2026 season.

2027 (164)

Texas A&M-Texarkana will start a football program and join the LSC before the 2027 season.

2028 (165)

Shawnee State will start a football program and join the MEC no later than before the 2028 season.

Conference Carolinas (CC)

Barton Bulldogs (NC)

Chowan Hawks (NC)

Erskine Flying Fleet (SC)

Ferrum Panthers (VA)

North Greenville Trailblazers (SC)

Shorter Hawks (GA)

UNC Pembroke Braves (NC)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)

Bluefield State Big Blue (WV)

Bowie State Bulldogs (MD)

Elizabeth City State Vikings (NC)

Fayetteville State Broncos (NC)

Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls (NC)

Lincoln Lions (PA)

Livingstone Blue Bears (TX)

Shaw Bears (NC)

Virginia State Trojans (VA)

Virginia Union Panthers (VA)

Winston-Salem State Rams (NC)

Great American Conference (GAC)

Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils (AR)

Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys (AR)

East Central Tigers (OK)

Harding Bisons (AR)

Henderson State Reddies (AR)

Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers (OK)

Oklahoma Baptist Bison (OK)

Ouachita Baptist Tigers (AR)

Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm (OK)

Southern Arkansas Muleriders (AR)

Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm (OK)

Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs (OK)

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC)

Davenport Panthers (MI)

Ferris State Bulldogs (MI)

Grand Valley State Lakers (MI)

Michigan Tech Huskies (MI)

Northern Michigan Wildcats (MI)

Roosevelt Lakers (IL)

Saginaw Valley State Cardinals (MI)

Wayne State Warriors (MI)

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC)

Indianapolis Greyhounds (IN)

Lincoln Blue Tigers (MO)

McKendree Bearcats (IL)

Missouri S&T Miners (MO)

Quincy Hawks (IL)

Southwest Baptist Bearcats (MO)

Truman State Bulldogs (MO)

Upper Iowa Peacocks (IA)

William Jewell Cardinals (MO)

Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC)

Ashland Eagles (OH)

Findlay Oilers (OH)

Hillsdale Chargers (MI)

Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers (KY)

Lake Erie Storm (OH)

Northwood Timberwolves (MI)

Ohio Dominican Panthers (OH)

Thomas More Saints (KY)

Tiffin Dragons (OH)

Walsh Cavaliers (OH)

Gulf South Conference (GSC)

Delta State Statesmen (MS)

Valdosta State Blazers (GA)

West Alabama Tigers (AL)

West Florida Argonauts (FL)

Lone Star Conference (LSC)

Angelo State Rams (TX)

Central Washington Wildcats (WA)

Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds (NM)

Midwestern State Mustangs (TX)

Sul Ross State Lobos (TX)

Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas (TX)

UT Permian Basin Falcons (TX)

West Texas A&M Buffaloes (TX)

Western New Mexico Mustangs (NM)

Western Oregon Wolves (OR)

Mountain East Conference (MEC)

Charleston Golden Eagles (WV)

Concord Mountain Lions (WV)

Fairmont State Fighting Falcons (WV)

Frostburg State Bobcats (MD)

Glenville State Pioneers (WV)

West Liberty Hilltoppers (WV)

West Virginia State Yellow Jackets (WV)

West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats (WV)

Wheeling Cardinals (WV)

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA)

Central Missouri Mules (MO)

Central Oklahoma Bronchos (OK)

Emporia State Hornets (KS)

Fort Hays State Tigers (KS)

Missouri Southern Lions (MO)

Missouri Western Griffons (MO)

Nebraska-Kearney Lopers (NE)

Northwest Missouri State Bearcats (MO)

Pittsburg State Gorillas (KS)

Washburn Ichabods (KS)

Northeast 10 (NE10)

American International Yellow Jackets (MA)

Assumption Greyhounds (MA)

Bentley Falcons (MA)

Franklin Pierce Ravens (NH)

Pace Setters (NY)

Post Eagles (CT)

Saint Anselm Hawks (NH)

Southern Connecticut State Owls (CT)

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC)

Augustana Vikings (SD)

Bemidji State Beavers (MN)

Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears (MN)

Jamestown Jimmies (ND)

Mary Marauders (ND)

Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs (MN)

Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks (MN)

Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons (MN)

Minot State Beavers (ND)

Northern State Wolves (SD)

Sioux Falls Cougars (SD)

Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs (MN)

Wayne State Wildcats (NE)

Winona State Warriors (MN)

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC)

Bloomsburg Huskies (PA)

California Vulcans (PA)

Clarion Golden Eagles (PA)

East Stroudsburg Warriors (PA)

Edinboro Fighting Scots (PA)

Gannon Golden Knights (PA)

Indiana-Pennsylvania Crimson Hawks (PA)

Kutztown Golden Bears (PA)

Lock Haven Bald Eagles (PA)

Millersville Marauders (PA)

Seton Hill Griffins (PA)

Shepherd Rams (WV)

Shippensburg Raiders (PA)

Slippery Rock The Rock (PA)

West Chester Golden Rams (PA)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC)

Adams State Grizzlies (CO)

Black Hills State Yellow Jackets (SD)

Chadron State Eagles (NE)

Colorado Mesa Mavericks (CO)

Colorado Mines Orediggers (CO)

Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves (CO)

Fort Lewis Skyhawks (CO)

New Mexico Highlands Cowboys (NM)

South Dakota Mines Hardrockers (SD)

Western Colorado Mountaineers (CO)

South Atlantic Conference (SAC)

Anderson Trojans (SC)

Carson-Newman Eagles (TN)

Catawba Indians (NC)

Emory & Henry Wasps (VA)

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (NC)

Mars Hill Lions (NC)

Newberry Wolves (SC)

Tusculum Pioneers (TN)

UVA Wise Cavaliers (VA)

Wingate Bulldogs (NC)

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

Albany State Golden Rams (GA)

Allen Yellow Jackets (SC)

Benedict Tigers (SC)

Central State Marauders (OH)

Clark Atlanta Panthers (GA)

Edward Waters Tigers (FL)

Fort Valley State Wildcats (GA)

Kentucky State Thorobreds (KY)

Lane Dragons (TN)

Miles Golden Bears (AL)

Morehouse Maroon Tigers (GA)

Savannah State Tigers (GA)

Tuskegee Golden Tigers (AL)

Independents

Northeastern State RiverHawks (OK)

Discontinued

Limestone Saints (SC) (2024)

Mississippi College Choctaws (MS) (2024)

D3 Conference Realignment

2025 (241)

Ferrum will transition from D3 ODAC to D2 Conference Carolinas before the 2025 season.

New England College will revive its football program and join the CNE before the 2025 season.

Roanoke will revive its football program and join the ODAC before the 2025 season.

2026 (246)

Azusa Pacific will revive its football program and join the SCIAC before the 2026 season.

Luther will transition from the ARC to the MWC before the 2026 season.

McMurry will transition from the SCAC to the ASC before the 2026 season.

Monroe (NY) will transition from JUCO NEC to the D2 CACC, and it’s unclear where it will play football before the 2026 season.

Saint Francis (PA) will transition from the FCS NEC to the D3 PAC before the 2026 season.

Schreiner will revive its football program and join the ASC before the 2026 season.

Washington (MO) will transition from the CCIW to the NCAC before the 2026 season.

Whittier will revive its football program and join the SCIAC before the 2026 season.

2027 (246)

Concordia (WI) will transition from NACC to the CCIW before the 2027 season.

American Rivers Conferences (ARC)

Buena Vista Beavers (IA)

Central Dutch (IA)

Coe Kohawks (IA)

Dubuque Spartans (IA)

Loras Duhawks (IA)

Luther Norse (IA)

Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves (NE)

Simpson Storm (IA)

Wartburg Knights (IA)

American Southwest Conference (ASC)

East Texas Baptist Tigers (TX)

Hardin-Simmons Cowboys (TX)

Howard Payne Yellow Jackets (TX)

Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders (TX)

Southwestern Pirates (TX)

Centennial Conference (CC)

Dickinson Red Devils (PA)

Franklin & Marshall Diplomats (PA)

Gettysburg Bullets (PA)

Johns Hopkins Blue Jays (MD)

McDaniel Green Terror (MD)

Muhlenberg Mules (PA)

Ursinus Bears (PA)

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW)

Augustana Vikings (IL)

Carroll Pioneers (WI)

Carthage Firebirds (WI)

Elmhurst Bluejays (IL)

Illinois Wesleyan Titans (IL)

Millikin Big Blue (IL)

North Central Cardinals (IL)

North Park Vikings (IL)

Washington Bears (MO)

Wheaton Thunder (IL)

Conference of New England (CNE)

Curry Colonels (MA)

Endicott Gulls (MA)

Husson Eagles (ME)

Maine Maritime Mariners (ME)

New England Nor’easters (ME)

New England College Pilgrims (NH)

Nichols Bison (MA)

Western New England Golden Bears (MA)

Empire 8 (E8)

Alfred Saxons (NY)

Alfred State Pioneers (NY)

Brockport Golden Eagles (NY)

Cortland Red Dragons (NY)

Hartwick Hawks (NY)

St. John Fisher Cardinals (NY)

SUNY Morrisville Mustangs (NY)

Utica Pioneers (NY)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC)

Anderson Ravens (IN)

Bluffton Beavers (OH)

Franklin Grizzlies (IN)

Hanover Panthers (IN)

Manchester Spartans (IN)

Mount St. Joseph Lions (OH)

Rose-Hulman Engineers (IN)

Landmark Conference (LAND)

Catholic Cardinals (DC)

Juniata Eagles (PA)

Lycoming Warriors (PA)

Moravian Greyhounds (PA)

Susquehanna River Hawks (PA)

Western Connecticut Wolves (CT)

Wilkes Colonels (PA)

Liberty League (LL)

Buffalo State Bengals (NY)

Hilbert Hawks (NY)

Hobart Statesmen (NY)

Ithaca Bombers (NY)

Rochester Yellowjackets (NY)

RPI Engineers (NY)

St. Lawrence Saints (NY)

Union Garnet Chargers (NY)

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC)

Albright Lions (PA)

Alvernia Golden Wolves (PA)

Delaware Valley Aggies (PA)

Eastern Eagles (PA)

FDU-Florham Devils (NJ)

King’s Monarchs (PA)

Lebanon Valley Flying Dutchmen (PA)

Misericordia Cougars (PA)

Stevenson Mustangs (MD)

Widener Pride (PA)

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC)

Anna Maria Amcats (MA)

Bridgewater State Eagles (VA)

Dean Bulldogs (MA)

Fitchburg State Falcons (MA)

Framingham State Rams (MA)

Mass-Dartmouth Corsairs (MA)

Massachusetts Maritime Buccaneers (MA)

Plymouth State Panthers (NH)

Westfield State Owls (MA)

Worcester State Lancers (MA)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA)

Adrian Bulldogs (MI)

Albion Britons (MI)

Alma Scots (MI)

Calvin Knights (MI)

Hope Flying Dutchmen (MI)

Kalamazoo Hornets (MI)

Olivet Comets (MI)

Trine Thunder (IN)

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC)

Augsburg Auggies (MN)

Bethel Royals (MN)

Carleton Knights (MN)

Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers (MN)

Gustavus Adolphus Gusties (MN)

Hamline Pipers (MN)

Macalester Scots (MN)

Saint John’s Johnnies (MN)

St. Olaf Oles (MN)

St. Scholastica Saints (MN)

Midwest Conference (MWC)

Beloit Buccaneers (WI)

Chicago Maroons (IL)

Cornell Rams (IA)

Grinnell Pioneers (IA)

Illinois College Blueboys (IL)

Knox Prairie Fire (IL)

Lake Forest Foresters (IL)

Lawrence Vikings (WI)

Monmouth Fighting Scots (IL)

Ripon Red Hawks (WI)

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC)

Aurora Spartans (IL)

Benedictine Eagles (IL)

Concordia Falcons (WI)

Concordia-Chicago Cougars (IL)

Eureka Red Devils (IL)

Lakeland Muskies (WI)

Rockford Regents (IL)

St. Norbert Green Knights (WI)

Wisconsin Lutheran Warriors (WI)

North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC)

Denison Big Red (OH)

DePauw Tigers (IN)

John Carroll Blue Streaks (OH)

Kenyon Owls (OH)

Oberlin Yeomen (OH)

Ohio Wesleyan Battling Bishops (OH)

Wabash Little Giants (IN)

Wittenberg Tigers (OH)

Wooster Fighting Scots (OH)

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC)

Amherst Mammoths (MA)

Bates Bobcats (ME)

Bowdoin Polar Bears (ME)

Colby Mules (ME)

Hamilton Continentals (NY)

Middlebury Panthers (VT)

Trinity Bantams (CT)

Tufts Jumbos (MA)

Wesleyan Cardinals (CT)

Williams Ephs (MA)

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC)

Coast Guard Bears (CT)

Merchant Marine Mariners (NY)

MIT Engineers (MA)

Norwich Cadets (VT)

Salve Regina Seahawks (RI)

Springfield Pride (MA)

SUNY-Maritime Privateers (NY)

WPI Engineers (MA)

New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC)

Castleton Spartans (VT)

Christopher Newport Captains (VA)

Kean Cougars (NJ)

Montclair State Red Hawks (NJ)

Rowan Profs (NJ)

Salisbury Seagulls (MD)

TCNJ Lions (NJ)

William Paterson Pioneers (NJ)

Northwest Conference (NWC)

George Fox Bruins (OR)

Lewis & Clark Pioneers (OR)

Linfield Wildcats (OR)

Pacific Boxers (OR)

Pacific Lutheran Lutes (WA)

Puget Sound Loggers (WA)

Whitworth Pirates (WA)

Willamette Bearcats (OR)

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC)

Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets (OH)

Capital Comets (OH)

Heidelberg Student Princes (OH)

Marietta Pioneers (OH)

Mount Union Purple Raiders (OH)

Muskingum Fighting Muskies (OH)

Ohio Northern Polar Bears (OH)

Otterbein Cardinals (OH)

Wilmington Quakers (OH)

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)

Averett Cougars (VA)

Bridgewater Eagles (VA)

Gallaudet Bison (DC)

Guilford Quakers (NC)

Hampden-Sydney Tigers (VA)

Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets (VA)

Roanoke Maroons (VA)

Shenandoah Hornets (VA)

Washington & Lee Generals (VA)

Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC)

Allegheny Gators (PA)

Bethany Bison (WV)

Carnegie Mellon Tartans (PA)

Case Western Reserve Spartans (OH)

Geneva Golden Tornadoes (PA)

Grove City Wolverines (PA)

Hiram Terriers (OH)

St. Vincent Bearcats (PA)

Thiel Tomcats (PA)

Washington & Jefferson Presidents (PA)

Waynesburg Yellow Jackets (PA)

Westminster Titans (PA)

Southern Athletic Association (SAA)

Berry Vikings (GA)

Centre Colonels (KY)

Hendrix Warriors (AR)

Maryville Scots (TN)

Millsaps Majors (MS)

Rhodes Lynx (TN)

Sewanee Tigers (TN)

Trinity Tigers (TX)

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC)

Austin Kangaroos (TX)

Centenary Gentlemen (LA)

Lyon Scots (AR)

McMurry War Hawks (TX)

Texas Lutheran Bulldogs (TX)

Schreiner Mountaineers (TX) (2026)

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC)

Cal Lutheran Kingsmen (CA)

Chapman Panthers (CA)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Stags (CA)

La Verne Leopards (CA)

Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens (CA)

Redlands Bulldogs (CA)

Azusa Pacific Cougars (CA) (2026)

Whittier Poets (CA) (2026)

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC)

Crown Polars (MN)

Greenville Panthers (IL)

Martin Luther Knights (MN)

Minnesota-Morris Cougars (MN)

Northwestern Eagles (MN)

Westminster Blue Jays (MO)

USA South Athletic Conference (USAC)

Belhaven Blazers (MS)

Brevard Tornadoes (NC)

Greensboro Pride (NC)

Huntingdon Hawks (AL)

LaGrange Panthers (GA)

Methodist Monarchs (NC)

NC Wesleyan Battling Bishops (NC)

Southern Virginia Knights (VA)

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC)

UW-Eau Claire Blugolds (WI)

UW-La Crosse Eagles (WI)

UW-Oshkosh Titans (WI)

UW-Platteville Pioneers (WI)

UW-River Falls Falcons (WI)

UW-Stevens Point Pointers (WI)

UW-Stout Blue Devils (WI)

UW-Whitewater Warhawks (WI)

Independents

Keystone Giants (PA)

NAIA Conference Realignment

North American, Concordia-Ann Arbor and St. Andrews discontinued their football programs after the 2024 season.

2025 (94)

Jamestown will transition from NAIA Great Planes to D2 NSIC before the 2025 season.

Rio Grande will revive its football program and join the AAC before the 2025 season.

2026 (95)

Andrew will transition from JUCO Independent to NAIA SSAC, and it’s unclear where it will play football before the 2026 season.

Mount Mercy will start a football program and join the HAAC before the 2026 season.

Siena Heights will close its school after the 2025 season.

2027 (96)

Bismarck State will start a football program and join the Frontier Conference before the 2027 season.

Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC)

Bluefield Rams (VA)

Kentucky Christian Knights (KY)

Pikeville Bears (KY)

Point Skyhawks (GA)

Reinhardt Eagles (GA)

Rio Grande RedStorm (OH)

Union Commonwealth Bulldogs (KY)

Frontier Conference (FC)

Arizona Christian Firestorm (AZ)

Carroll Fighting Saints (MT)

College of Idaho Coyotes (ID)

Dakota State Trojans (SD)

Dickinson State Blue Hawks (ND)

Eastern Oregon Mountaineers (OR)

Mayville State Comets (ND)

Montana State-Northern Lights (MT)

Montana Tech Orediggers (MT)

Montana Western Bulldogs (MT)

Rocky Mountain Battlin’ Bears (MT)

Simpson Red Hawks (CA)

Southern Oregon Raiders (OR)

Valley City State Vikings (ND)

Great Planes Athletic Conference (GPAC)

Briar Cliff Chargers (IA)

Concordia Bulldogs (NE)

Dakota Wesleyan Tigers (SD)

Doane Tigers (NE)

Dordt Defenders (IA)

Hastings Broncos (NE)

Midland Warriors (NE)

Morningside Mustangs (IA)

Mount Marty Lancers (SD)

Northwestern College Red Raiders (IA)

Waldorf Warriors (IA)

Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC)

Baker Wildcats (KS)

Benedictine Ravens (KS)

Central Methodist Eagles (MO)

Clarke Pride (IA)

Culver-Stockton Wildcats (MO)

Graceland Yellowjackets (IA)

Grand View Vikings (IA)

MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers (KS)

Missouri Baptist Spartans (MO)

Missouri Valley Vikings (MO)

Peru State Bobcats (NE)

St. Ambrose Fighting Bees (IA)

William Penn Statesmen (IA)

William Woods Owls (MO)

Mount Mercy Mustangs (IA) (2026)

Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC)

Avila Eagles (MO)

Bethany Swedes (KS)

Bethel Threshers (KS)

Evangel Valor (MO)

Friends Falcons (KS)

Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes (KS)

McPherson Bulldogs (KS)

Ottawa Braves (KS)

Saint Mary Spires (KS)

Southwestern Moundbuilders (KS)

Sterling Warriors (KS)

Tabor Bluejays (KS)

Mid-South Conference (MSC)

Bethel Wildcats (TN)

Campbellsville Tigers (KY)

Cumberland Phoenix (TN)

Cumberlands Patriots (KY)

Faulkner Eagles (AL)

Georgetown Tigers (KY)

Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders (KY)

Mid-States Football Association (MSFA)

Defiance Yellow Jackets (OH)

Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats (IN)

Judson Eagles (IL)

Lawrence Tech Blue Devils (MI)

Madonna Crusaders (MI)

Marian Knights (IN)

Olivet Nazarene Tigers (IL)

Saint Francis Cougars (IN)

Saint Xavier Cougars (IL)

Siena Heights Saints (MI)

St. Francis Saints (IL)

Taylor Trojans (IN)

Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC)

Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes (AR)

Langston Lions (OK)

Louisiana Christian Wildcats (LA)

Nelson Lions (TX)

Oklahoma Panhandle State Aggies (OK)

Ottawa Spirit (AZ)

Texas College Steers (TX)

Texas Wesleyan Rams (TX)

Wayland Baptist Pioneers (TX)

The Sun Conference (TSC)

Ave Maria Gyrenes (FL)

Florida Memorial Lions (FL)

Keiser Seahawks (FL)

Southeastern Fire (FL)

St. Thomas Bobcats (FL)

Thomas Night Hawks (GA)

Warner Royals (FL)

Webber International Warriors (FL)

Discontinued

Concordia-Ann Arbor Cardinals (MI) (2024)

North American Stallions (TX) (2024)

St. Andrews Knights (NC) (2024)

JUCO Conference Realignment

2025 (108)

Yuba will not play football in the 2025 season, and a decision has not been made regarding the future of the program.

Contra Costa did not participate in the 2024 season but will return in 2025.

2026 (105)

Andrew will transition from JUCO Independent to NAIA SSAC, and it’s unclear where it will play football before the 2026 season.

Lackawanna will transition from JUCO NEC to D2 PSAC before the 2026 season.

Monroe (NY) will transition from JUCO NEC to the D2 CACC, and it’s unclear where it will play football before the 2026 season.

CCCAA - American - Golden Coast

Cabrillo Seahawks (CA)

Coalinga Falcons (CA)

De Anza Mountain Lions (CA)

Gavilan Rams (CA)

Hartnell Panthers (CA)

Merced Golden Bobcats (CA)

CCCAA - American - Metro

Antelope Valley Marauders (CA)

Compton Tartars (CA)

Desert Roadrunners (CA)

LA Southwest Cougars (CA)

LA Valley Monarchs (CA)

Victor Valley Rams (CA)

CCCAA - American - Pacific

Glendale Vaqueros (CA)

Grossmont Griffins (CA)

LA Pierce Brahmas (CA)

San Bernardino Valley Wolverines (CA)

Santa Monica Corsairs (CA)

West LA Wildcats (CA)

CCCAA - American - Pacific 7

Chabot Gladiators (CA)

Contra Costa Comets (CA)

Feather River Golden Eagles (CA)

Los Medanos Mustangs (CA)

San Joaquin Delta Mustangs (CA)

Siskiyous Eagles (CA)

CCCAA - National - Bay 6

Diablo Valley Vikings (CA)

Foothill Owls (CA)

Laney Eagles (CA)

San Francisco Rams (CA)

San Jose Jaguars (CA)

San Mateo Bulldogs (CA)

CCCAA - National - Central

Bakersfield Renegades (CA)

Canyons Cougars (CA)

Cerritos Falcons (CA)

East Los Angeles Huskies (CA)

Fullerton Hornets (CA)

Golden West Rustlers (CA)

Orange Coast Pirates (CA)

Pasadena City Lancers (CA)

CCCAA - National - NorCal

American River Beavers (CA)

Butte Roadrunners (CA)

Redwoods Corsairs (CA)

Santa Rosa Bear Cubs (CA)

Shasta Knights (CA)

Sierra Wolverines (CA)

CCCAA - National - Northern

Allan Hancock Bulldogs (CA)

Citrus Owls (CA)

Long Beach Vikings (CA)

Moorpark Raiders (CA)

Mt. San Antonio Mounties (CA)

Santa Ana Dons (CA)

Santa Barbara Vaqueros (CA)

Ventura Pirates (CA)

CCCAA - National - Southern

Chaffey Panthers (CA)

El Camino Warriors (CA)

Mt. San Jacinto Eagles (CA)

Palomar Comets (CA)

Riverside Tigers (CA)

Saddleback Bobcats (CA)

San Diego Mesa Olympians (CA)

Southwestern Jaguars (CA)

CCCAA - National - Valley

Fresno City Rams (CA)

Modesto Pirates (CA)

Monterey Peninsula Lobos (CA)

Reedley Tigers (CA)

Sacramento City Panthers (CA)

Sequoias Giants (CA)

NJCAA - ICCAC

Ellsworth Panthers (IA)

Iowa Central Tritons (IA)

Iowa Western Reivers (IA)

NJCAA - KJCCC

Butler Grizzlies (KS)

Coffeyville Red Ravens (KS)

Dodge City Conquistadors (KS)

Garden City Broncbusters (KS)

Highland Scotties (KS)

Hutchinson Blue Dragons (KS)

Independence Pirates (KS)

NJCAA - MACCC

Coahoma Tigers (MS)

Copiah-Lincoln Wolves (MS)

East Central Warriors (MS)

East Mississippi Lions (MS)

Hinds Bulldogs (MS)

Holmes Bulldogs (MS)

Itawamba Indians (MS)

Jones Bobcats (MS)

Mississippi Delta Trojans (MS)

Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs (MS)

Northeast Mississippi Tigers (MS)

Northwest Mississippi Rangers (MS)

Pearl River Wildcats (MS)

Southwest Mississippi Bears (MS)

NJCAA - NEC

Lackawanna Falcons (PA)

Monroe Mustangs (NY)

NJCAA - SWJCFC

Blinn Buccaneers (TX)

Cisco Wranglers (TX)

Kilgore Rangers (TX)

Navarro Bulldogs (TX)

New Mexico Military Broncos (NM)

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen (OK)

Trinity Valley Cardinals (TX)

Tyler Apaches (TX)

NJCAA - Independents

Andrew Fighting Tigers (GA)

Central Georgia Tech Titans (GA)

Community Christian Lions (MI)

Community Christian Saints (CA)

Georgia Military Bulldogs (GA)

Snow Badgers (UT)

Sussex County Skylanders (NJ)

Discontinued

Yuba 49ers (CA) (2024)