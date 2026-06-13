This page is updated as FCS football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. Subscribers also get the weekly QB Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commitments article every Wednesday with the latest FBS and FCS college football quarterback additions.

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FCS football recruiting and transfer QB commitment tracker

This tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an FCS program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 roster

🟠 Joining 2028 roster

❌ No commits in the class

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QB Recruits & Transfers

Cal Poly QB Commits

San Luis Obispo, CA | Big Sky (FCS)

🟢 2026 Berell Staples (CA) 6/26/2025

🔵 2027 DJ Mitchell (CA) 5/18/2026

🟠 2028 ❌

Dermaricus Davis (CA) 2028

1-3 (33%) 10-0-0 | 7-67-0

🟢 2026 Cal Poly (FCS) 1/27/2026

2025 Hawaii (FBS)

2024 UCLA (FBS)

Eastern Washington QB Commits

Cheney, WA | Big Sky (FCS)

🟢 2026 Brady Annett (CA) 2/3/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Idaho QB Commits

Moscow, ID | Big Sky (FCS)

🟢 2026 Blitz McCarty (CO) 6/2/2025

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 Britton DeWitt (AZ) 7/20/2025 - Plans to join the 2028 roster after an LDS mission

Israel Carter (CA) 2028

18-32 (56%) 132-0-1 | 15-40-0

🟢 2026 Idaho (FCS) 1/19/2026

2025 Norfolk State (FCS) 12/9/2025

2023-24 USF (FBS)

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Idaho State QB Commits

Pocatello, ID | Big Sky (FCS)

🟢 2026 Kepa Niumeitolu (UT) 7/20/2025

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌