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College Football Key Dates

This page is updated with college football key dates, including notes on the recruiting calendar, transfer portal, postseason and more. The tracker shows the most important parts of the FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO college football seasons.

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FBS Key Dates

April 1-June 21, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2027 Recruits can take Official Visits

April 15-May 23, 2026 - FBS/FCS Contact Period

May 24-27, 2026 - FBS/FCS Dead Period

May 28-June 21, 2026 - FBS Quiet Period

June 15, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2028 Recruits can Receive Verbal Offers

June 22-July 31, 2026 - FBS Dead Period

Aug. 29, 2026 - FBS Regular Season Starts

Sept. 1, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2027 Recruits can be Called once per week with Unlimited Calls during Contact Period

Sept. 1, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2028 Recruits can Receive any Communication (Emails, Recruiting Materials, Texts, Direct Messages, etc.)

Nov. 28, 2026 - FBS Regular Season Ends

Dec. 1, 2026 - ESPN’s deadline for the CFP to decide the 2027-28 format

Dec. 4-5, 2026 - FBS Conference Championships

Dec. 12, 2026 - Army-Navy Game

Dec. 18-19, 2026 - CFP First Round

Dec. 30, 2026 - CFP Quarterfinals

Jan. 1, 2027 - CFP Quarterfinals

Jan. 2-16, 2027 - FBS/FCS/D2 Transfer Portal Window

Jan. 14-15, 2027 - CFP Semifinals

Jan. 25, 2027 - CFP National Championship

FCS Key Dates

April 1-June 21, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2027 Recruits can take Official Visits

April 15-May 23, 2026 - FBS/FCS Contact Period

May 24-27, 2026 - FBS/FCS Dead Period

May 28-June 21, 2026 - FBS Quiet Period

May 28-July 31, 2026 - FCS Quiet Period

June 15, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2028 Recruits can Receive Verbal Offers

Aug. 27, 2026 - FCS Regular Season Starts

Sept. 1, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2027 Recruits can be Called once per week with Unlimited Calls during Contact Period

Sept. 1, 2026 - FBS/FCS 2028 Recruits can Receive any Communication (Emails, Recruiting Materials, Texts, Direct Messages, etc.)

Nov. 21, 2026 - FCS Regular Season Ends

Nov. 28, 2026 - FCS Playoffs First Round

Dec. 5, 2026 - FCS Playoffs Second Round

Dec. 11-12, 2026 - FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals

Dec. 19, 2026 - FCS Playoffs Semifinals

Jan. 2-16, 2027 - FBS/FCS/D2 Transfer Portal Window

Jan. 4, 2027 - FCS Playoffs Championship

D2 Football Key Dates

Feb. 5-Dec. 31, 2026 - D2 Contact Period

June 1, 2026 - D2 Transfer Portal Window Closes

June 15, 2026 - D2 2028 Recruiting Off-Campus Contact and Official Visits Begin

Jan. 2-16, 2027 - FBS/FCS/D2 Transfer Portal Window

D3 Football Key Dates

Recruiting is always live in D3, NAIA and JUCO football recruiting with no such thing as quiet periods, dead periods, etc. Those three levels also do not have a transfer portal window.

Transfer Portal

Players have 15 days to enter the transfer portal and are immediately eligible assuming they’re academically eligible. There’s no limit on how many times they can transfer, and they may join their next school at any time based on the academic calendar. Players also get a 15-day window to enter the transfer portal that opens five days after the school hires or announces its next head coach.

Contact Period

A contact period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.

Evaluation Period

An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

Quiet Period

A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.

Dead Period

A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.

Signing Date Dead Period

A signing date dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.