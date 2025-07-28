The daily newsletter includes exclusive college football QB depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news sent to your email inbox. It’s just transactions for now, but FBS and FCS depth chart and injury info will continue to be added as we get closer to the season. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of University of Illinois Athletics

Monday, July 28, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

QB Recruiting Headlines

GRANT LAWLESS

2026 4⭐ Grant Lawless (NC) committed to Wake Forest over Bryant and Elon, he told me. The first-year coaching staff made the decision easy and made Lawless feel at home from Day 1.

“The motivation they bring to the players is next level. Not to mention the opportunities Wake Forest can open for myself once the pads are put up was another reason I committed to Wake. It’s a family atmosphere with great leaders who are eager to win.”

KHARIM HUGHLEY

2027 4⭐ Kharim Hughley (GA) committed to Clemson over interest from Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Illinois and Duke, he told me. For the first time during his recruitment process, everything felt right on his visit.

“With the stability and culture Coach Swinney has established, along with a proven track record of developing players, it was an easy decision.”

GRAYSON CLARY

2028 QB Grayson Clary (GA) plans to visit Ohio State and Oregon for game days, he told me. He holds an offer from the Ducks, which have been recruiting him the longest, and he knows their coaching staff the best. Clary reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class and would like to potentially see Clemson and Georgia Tech this fall.

2026 QB Recruits

BRIGGS CHERRY

4⭐ Briggs Cherry (TN) committed to Louisville over Ole Miss, Pitt and Syracuse, he told me. He committed while on his Cardinals visit and said the head coach Jeff Brohm’s offensive scheme fits him in how they spread the ball around the field.

“Louisville just felt like home, and they have consistently kept me in the loop. Our relationship has stayed strong since freshman year.”