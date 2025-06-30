2025 JUCO QB Depth Charts, Transfers & Recruits
Track 2025 JUCO depth charts, transfers and recruits for every college football team. You’ll get the latest quarterback news, commits and players not returning, in addition to stats, eligibility, 247, On3, Rivals, Hudl and Twitter info. This is updated through the end of each team’s season.
NOTE - Uncommitted QB recruits, transfers and free agent FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterbacks are featured in these links:
Info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading. JUCO coverage can be difficult to find, so please email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
2025 JUCO QB Depth Charts
Under player names show (from left) year in school DURING THE 2024 SEASON according to the team site, highest high school star rating, home state and Twitter with a link to stats.
Quarterbacks are sorted by 2024 year in school. Those will be updated to reflect 2025 eligibility later this summer.
🔥Committed recruit🔥
✅ 2025 transfer or recruit
✌️ Not returning in 2025
Allan Hancock Bulldogs
Drake Missamore
FR | UNRATED | CA | X
Abel Morales-McCormack
FR | UNRATED | CA | X
Isaiah Weichinger
FR | UNRATED | CA | X
Tony Arango
GS | UNRATED | CA | X
Tony Arango told me he grayshirted at Allan Hancock during the 2024 season.
Cash Carter
GS | UNRATED | CA | X
Cash Carter was listed as a grayshirt on the Allan Hancock roster during the 2024 season.
✌️ AJ Vele
American River Tigers
Jett Harris
FR | UNRATED | CA | X
Aidan Van Os
FR | UNRATED | CA | X
Julian Vasquez
FR | UNRATED | CA | X
Dallas Munn ✅
2025 | ⭐⭐ | CA | X
April 2, 2025 - Dallas Munn committed to the American River 2025 recruiting class.
Andrew Fighting Tigers
Tyren Randolph
FR | UNRATED | FL | X
✌️ Jessie Caver III | Terrell Riley
Antelope Valley Marauders
