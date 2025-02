This post will be updated all year round. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest recruiting, college and pro football quarterback news. Check out the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3, NAIA, UFL, CFL and NFL quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

This page shows the most important recruiting, college and pro football in-season and offseason dates through Dec. 31, 2025.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

JANUARY 1, 2025

FBS - Dead period starts (thru Jan. 5). Quiet period for two- and four-year college players who intend to enroll midyear (thru Jan. 5). College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.

FCS - Dead period starts (thru Jan. 5). Quiet period for two- and four-year college players who intend to enroll midyear (thru Jan. 5).

JANUARY 2, 2025

FBS - College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.

JANUARY 3, 2025

JANUARY 4, 2025

FBS - Bowl season ends

JANUARY 5, 2025

FBS - Dead period ends. Quiet period for two- and four-year college players who intend to enroll midyear ends.

FCS - Dead period ends. Quiet period for two- and four-year college players who intend to enroll midyear ends.

D3 - Stagg Bowl

NFL - Regular season ends

JANUARY 6, 2025

FBS - Contact period starts (thru Jan. 11)

FCS - Contact period starts (thru Jan. 11)

NFL - Earliest date for teams to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft or undrafted rookies who signed in 2023. Teams may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

JANUARY 7, 2025

JANUARY 8, 2025

NFL - Rosters are frozen for playoff teams at 4 p.m. ET with limited exceptions.

JANUARY 9, 2025

FBS - College Football Playoff Semifinal.

JANUARY 10, 2025

FBS - College Football Playoff Semifinal.

JANUARY 11, 2025

FBS - Contact period ends.

FCS - Contact period ends

NFL - Playoffs Wild Card Round

JANUARY 12, 2025

FBS - Quiet period (one day).

FCS - Quiet period (one day)

NFL - Playoffs Wild Card Round

JANUARY 13, 2025

FBS - Dead period starts (thru Jan. 15).

FCS - Dead period starts (thru Jan. 15)

NFL - Playoffs Wild Card Round

JANUARY 14, 2025

JANUARY 15, 2025

FBS - Dead period ends.

FCS - Dead period ends

JANUARY 16, 2025

FBS - Contact period starts (thru Feb. 1).

FCS - Contact period starts (thru Feb. 1)

JANUARY 17, 2025

JANUARY 18, 2025

NFL - Playoffs divisional round

JANUARY 19, 2025

NFL - Playoffs divisional round

JANUARY 20, 2025

FBS - College Football Playoff Final.

JANUARY 21, 2025

JANUARY 22, 2025

JANUARY 23, 2025

JANUARY 24, 2025

JANUARY 25, 2025

JANUARY 26, 2025

NFL - Conference championships

JANUARY 27, 2025

JANUARY 28, 2025

JANUARY 29, 2025

JANUARY 30, 2025

NFL - East-West Shrine Bowl

JANUARY 31, 2025

FEBRUARY 1, 2025

FBS - Contact period ends

FCS - Contact period ends

NFL - Senior Bowl

FEBRUARY 2, 2025

FBS - Quiet Period (one day)

FCS - Quiet Period (one day)

D2 - Contact period ends

CFL - Conversations between teams and pending free agents start (thru Feb. 9).

FEBRUARY 3, 2025

FBS - Dead period starts (thru March 2)

FCS - Dead period starts (thru March 2)

D2 - Dead period starts (thru March 5)

FEBRUARY 4, 2025

FEBRUARY 5, 2025

D2 - Dead period ends

FEBRUARY 6, 2025

D2 - Contact period starts

FEBRUARY 7, 2025

FBS - Quiet period for service academies starts (thru March 2)

FEBRUARY 8, 2025

FEBRUARY 9, 2025

NFL - Super Bowl

CFL - Conversations between teams and pending free agents ends

FEBRUARY 10, 2025

FEBRUARY 11, 2025

CFL - Free agency opens at noon ET.

FEBRUARY 12, 2025

FEBRUARY 13, 2025

FEBRUARY 14, 2025

FEBRUARY 15, 2025

FEBRUARY 16, 2025

FEBRUARY 17, 2025

FEBRUARY 18, 2025

NFL - Teams may start designating franchise or transition tags (thru March 4).

FEBRUARY 19, 2025

FEBRUARY 20, 2025

FEBRUARY 21, 2025

FEBRUARY 22, 2025

FEBRUARY 23, 2025

FEBRUARY 24, 2025

NFL - NFL Draft Scouting Combine starts (thru March 3).

FEBRUARY 25, 2025

FEBRUARY 26, 2025

FEBRUARY 27, 2025

FEBRUARY 28, 2025

CFL - Invitational Combine

MARCH 1, 2025

MARCH 2, 2025

FBS - Dead period ends. Quiet period for service academies ends.

FBS - Dead period ends

MARCH 3, 2025

FBS - Quiet period starts (thru April 14)

FCS - Quiet period starts (thru April 14)

NFL - NFL Draft Scouting Combine ends

UFL - Training camp starts

MARCH 4, 2025

NFL - Teams may designate franchise or transition tags until 4 p.m. ET.

MARCH 5, 2025

MARCH 6, 2025

MARCH 7, 2025

MARCH 8, 2025

MARCH 9, 2025

MARCH 10, 2025

NFL - Negotiation period for pending unrestricted free agents begins at noon ET (thru March 12).

MARCH 11, 2025

MARCH 12, 2025

NFL - Negotiation period for pending unrestricted free agents ends at 3:59:59 p.m. ET. The free agency and trading period opens at 4 p.m. ET.

MARCH 13, 2025

MARCH 14, 2025

MARCH 15, 2025

MARCH 16, 2025

MARCH 17, 2025

MARCH 18, 2025

MARCH 19, 2025

MARCH 20, 2025

MARCH 21, 2025

UFL - Rosters cut from 64 to 50 players.

CFL - CFL Combine starts (thru March 23)

MARCH 22, 2025

MARCH 23, 2025

CFL - CFL Combine ends

MARCH 24, 2025

MARCH 25, 2025

MARCH 26, 2025

MARCH 27, 2025

MARCH 28, 2025

UFL - Game Day. Regular season starts.

MARCH 29, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MARCH 30, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MARCH 31, 2025

APRIL 1, 2025

APRIL 2, 2025

APRIL 3, 2025

APRIL 4, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 5, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 6, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 7, 2025

NFL - Teams that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2024 regular season may begin offseason workout programs

APRIL 8, 2025

APRIL 9, 2025

APRIL 10, 2025

APRIL 11, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 12, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 13, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 14, 2025

FBS - Quiet period ends

FCS - Quiet period ends

APRIL 15, 2025

FBS - Contact period starts (thru May 24)

FCS - Contact period starts (thru May 24)

APRIL 16, 2025

CFB - Transfer portal window opens

NFL - Deadline for teams to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its team facility.

APRIL 17, 2025

APRIL 18, 2025

NFL - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 19, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 20, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 21, 2025

FBS - Contact Period (thru May 24).

NFL - Teams with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

APRIL 22, 2025

APRIL 23, 2025

NFL - Deadline for teams to exercise Right of Refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets. Deadline for teams to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

APRIL 24, 2025

NFL - NFL Draft (thru April 26)

APRIL 25, 2025

CFB - Transfer portal window closes. Grad transfer portal window closes.

NFL - NFL Draft (thru April 26)

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 26, 2025

NFL - NFL Draft

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 27, 2025

UFL - Game Day

APRIL 28, 2025

APRIL 29, 2025

CFL - CFL Global Draft (11 a.m. ET) and CFL Draft (8 p.m. ET)

APRIL 30, 2025

MAY 1, 2025

NFL - Deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

MAY 2, 2025

NFL - Teams may hold three-day post-draft rookie minicamps today through May 4 or May 10-12.

UFL - Game Day

MAY 3, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MAY 4, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MAY 5, 2025

MAY 6, 2025

MAY 7, 2025

MAY 8, 2025

MAY 9, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MAY 10, 2025

NFL - Teams may hold three-day post-draft rookie minicamps today through May 12 or May 2-4.

CFL - Rosters cut down to 85 players

UFL - Game Day

MAY 11, 2025

CFL - Training camp starts

UFL - Game Day

MAY 12, 2025

NFL - Rookie football development programs begin.

MAY 13, 2025

CFL - Rosters cut down to 75 players

MAY 14, 2025

NFL - NFLPA Rookie Premiere

MAY 15, 2025

MAY 16, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MAY 17, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MAY 18, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MAY 19, 2025

CFL - Preseason Game Day. Preseason Starts.

MAY 20, 2025

MAY 21, 2025

MAY 22, 2025

MAY 23, 2025

UFL - Game Day

MAY 24, 2025

FBS - Contact period ends

FCS - Contact period ends

CFL - Preseason Game Day

UFL - Game Day

MAY 25, 2025

FBS - Dead period starts (thru May 28)

FCS - Dead period starts (thru May 28)

UFL - Game Day

MAY 26, 2025

MAY 27, 2025

MAY 28, 2025

FBS - Dead period ends

FCS - Dead period ends

MAY 29, 2025

FBS - Quiet period starts (thru June 22)

FCS - Quiet period starts (thru July 31)

MAY 30, 2025

CFL - Preseason Game Day. Preseason Ends.

UFL - Game Day

MAY 31, 2025

CFL - Training camp ends

UFL - Game Day

JUNE 1, 2025

UFL - Game Day. Regular season ends.

JUNE 2, 2025

JUNE 3, 2025

JUNE 4, 2025

JUNE 5, 2025

CFL - Game Day. Regular Season Starts.

JUNE 6, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 7, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 8, 2025

UFL - Game Day. Conference Championships.

JUNE 9, 2025

JUNE 10, 2025

JUNE 11, 2025

JUNE 12, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 13, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 14, 2025

CFL - Game Day

UFL - Game Day. Championship.

JUNE 15, 2025

JUNE 16, 2025

JUNE 17, 2025

JUNE 18, 2025

JUNE 19, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 20, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 21, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 22, 2025

FBS - Quiet period ends

JUNE 23, 2025

FBS - Dead period starts (thru July 31)

JUNE 24, 2025

JUNE 25, 2025

JUNE 26, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 27, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 28, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 29, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JUNE 30, 2025

JULY 1, 2025

JULY 2, 2025

JULY 3, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 4, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 5, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 6, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 7, 2025

JULY 8, 2025

JULY 9, 2025

JULY 10, 2025

JULY 11, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 12, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 13, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 14, 2025

JULY 15, 2025

NFL - Deadline to sign a franchise-tagged player to a multi-year deal at 4 p.m. ET.

JULY 16, 2025

JULY 17, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 18, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 19, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 20, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 21, 2025

NFL - Signing period ends for transition players with outstanding tenders. Signing period ends for unrestricted free agents to whom a “UFA tender” was made by the prior team.

JULY 22, 2025

JULY 23, 2025

JULY 24, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 25, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 26, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 27, 2025

CFL - Game Day

JULY 28, 2025

JULY 29, 2025

JULY 30, 2025

JULY 31, 2025

FBS - Dead period ends

FCS - Quiet period ends

NFL - Preseason starts

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 1, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 2, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 3, 2025

AUGUST 4, 2025

AUGUST 5, 2025

AUGUST 6, 2025

AUGUST 7, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 8, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 9, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 10, 2025

AUGUST 11, 2025

AUGUST 12, 2025

AUGUST 13, 2025

AUGUST 14, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 15, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 16, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 17, 2025

AUGUST 18, 2025

AUGUST 19, 2025

AUGUST 20, 2025

AUGUST 21, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 22, 2025

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 23, 2025

FBS - Game Day. Regular Season Starts.

FCS - Game Day. Regular Season Starts.

CFL - Game Day

AUGUST 24, 2025

AUGUST 25, 2025

AUGUST 26, 2025

AUGUST 27, 2025

AUGUST 28, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

AUGUST 29, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

AUGUST 30, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

AUGUST 31, 2025

FBS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 1, 2025

FBS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 2, 2025

SEPTEMBER 3, 2025

SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

NFL - Regular season starts

SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 6, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 7, 2025

SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

SEPTEMBER 11, 2025

FBS - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 13, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 14, 2025

SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

SEPTEMBER 16, 2025

SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

SEPTEMBER 18, 2025

SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 20, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 21, 2025

SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

FBS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 27, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

SEPTEMBER 28, 2025

SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

OCTOBER 1, 2025

OCTOBER 2, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 3, 2025

FBS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 4, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 5, 2025

OCTOBER 6, 2025

OCTOBER 7, 2025

OCTOBER 8, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 9, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 10, 2025

FBS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 11, 2025

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 12, 2025

OCTOBER 13, 2025

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 14, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 15, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 16, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 17, 2025

FBS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 18, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 19, 2025

OCTOBER 20, 2025

OCTOBER 21, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 22, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 23, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 24, 2025

CFL - Game Day

OCTOBER 25, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day. Regular Season Ends.

OCTOBER 26, 2025

OCTOBER 27, 2025

OCTOBER 28, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 29, 2025

FBS - Game Day

OCTOBER 30, 2025

OCTOBER 31, 2025

FBS - Game Day

NOVEMBER 1, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day. Conference Semifinals.

NOVEMBER 2, 2025

NOVEMBER 3, 2025

NOVEMBER 4, 2025

NOVEMBER 5, 2025

NOVEMBER 6, 2025

NOVEMBER 7, 2025

NOVEMBER 8, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

CFL - Game Day. Conference Finals.

NOVEMBER 9, 2025

NOVEMBER 10, 2025

NOVEMBER 11, 2025

NOVEMBER 12, 2025

NOVEMBER 13, 2025

NOVEMBER 14, 2025

FBS - Game Day

NOVEMBER 15, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day

NOVEMBER 16, 2025

CFL - Game Day. Grey Cup.

NOVEMBER 17, 2025

NOVEMBER 18, 2025

NOVEMBER 19, 2025

NOVEMBER 20, 2025

FCS - Game Day

NOVEMBER 21, 2025

FBS - Game Day

NOVEMBER 22, 2025

FBS - Game Day

FCS - Game Day. Regular Season Ends.

NOVEMBER 23, 2025

NOVEMBER 24, 2025

NOVEMBER 25, 2025

NOVEMBER 26, 2025

NOVEMBER 27, 2025

FCS - Game Day. Turkey Day Classic.

NOVEMBER 28, 2025

FBS - Game Day

NOVEMBER 29, 2025

FBS - Game Day. Regular Season Ends

FCS - Game Day. Playoffs First Round. Bayou Classic.

NOVEMBER 30, 2025

DECEMBER 1, 2025

DECEMBER 2, 2025

DECEMBER 3, 2025

DECEMBER 4, 2025

DECEMBER 5, 2025

DECEMBER 6, 2025

FBS - Conference championships

FCS - Game Day. Playoffs Second Round.

DECEMBER 7, 2025

FBS - Conference championships

DECEMBER 8, 2025

DECEMBER 9, 2025

DECEMBER 10, 2025

DECEMBER 11, 2025

DECEMBER 12, 2025

FCS - Game Day. Playoffs Quarterfinal Round.

DECEMBER 13, 2025

FBS - Game Day. Army-Navy Game.

FCS - Game Day. Playoffs Quarterfinal Round.

DECEMBER 14, 2025

DECEMBER 15, 2025

DECEMBER 16, 2025

DECEMBER 17, 2025

DECEMBER 18, 2025

DECEMBER 19, 2025

FBS - Game Day. College Football Playoff First Round.

DECEMBER 20, 2025

FBS - Game Day. College Football Playoff First Round.

FCS - Game Day. Playoffs Semifinal Round.

DECEMBER 21, 2025

DECEMBER 22, 2025

DECEMBER 23, 2025

DECEMBER 24, 2025

DECEMBER 25, 2025

DECEMBER 26, 2025

DECEMBER 27, 2025

DECEMBER 28, 2025

DECEMBER 29, 2025

DECEMBER 30, 2025

DECEMBER 31, 2025

FBS - Game Day. College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.