This page tracks the top uncommitted 2026 quarterback recruits with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of FBS and FCS teams without a commit at the bottom of this post.

The Early Signing Period will be in early December 2025 with the Regular Signing Period starting in early February 2026 unless the recruiting calendar changes.

Players are sorted by highest offer from Power 4 to Group of 5 to FCS. Stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Best Available 2026 QBs

POWER 4 OFFERS

Ryder Lyons

X | Hudl | CA

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Brodie McWhorter

X | Hudl | GA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

West Virginia (6/24/2024 - 12/2/2024)

Jared Curtis

X | Hudl | TN

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Georgia (3/23/2024 - 10/17/2024)