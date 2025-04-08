This post is updated through the start of the season on Aug. 23, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.

Photo courtesy of Kent State Athletics

This page tracks the top uncommitted 2025 transfer portal quarterbacks at every level of college football including FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO (non-D1 levels coming soon). You’ll get links to Twitter, stats and player news feeds with info like home states, games played, starts, snaps, years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. Snap count info is via Pro Football Focus.

The first transfer portal window was Dec. 9-28, 2024 with the spring window coming April 16-25, 2025. Grad transfers may enter the portal between Oct. 1, 2024-April 25, 2025. Players who competed in the College Football Playoff, FCS Playoffs or bowl games received an extra five days to enter the transfer portal after their final contest. Players may also enter within 30 days after a head coaching change.

Just to make things a little more confusing, the SEC has a rule where players cannot transfer to another school within the conference unless they entered the portal by Feb. 1, 2024. These dates are only for entry, and players can choose their next school at any time.

Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation. There is no limit for how many times a player can transfer during his college career.

Some players withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during the postseason.

Players are sorted by 2024 snap counts, followed by years of eligibility remaining and high school star rating.

*Redshirt available

Uncommitted FBS QBs

Tommy Ulatowski (Kent State)

2 | ⭐⭐ | IL | X | Stats

10 Games | 7 Starts | 408 Snaps

Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss)

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | X | Stats

9 Games | 7 Starts | 341 Snaps

Zach Gibson (Georgia State)

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | X | Stats

7 Games | 4 Starts | 298 Snaps

Nov. 30, 2024 - Missed the final two games of the regular season with a leg injury suffered vs. Arkansas State on Nov. 16.