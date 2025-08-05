Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every prospect has an FBS offer with info coming directly from sources involved in the recruitment. Scroll to the College Football Transactions section for a list of players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography

QB Recruiting Headlines

TAYDEN KAAWA

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ 4⭐ Tayden Kaawa (HI) committed to Alabama for its winning tradition and ability to develop NFL quarterbacks, he told me. BYU was a real possibility, and he considered Boise State. Kaawa is the second Alabama 2026 QB commit, joining Jett Thomalla (NE).

“I believe in the coaching staff. I know I can get better, allowing me to reach my goal.”

FURIAN INFERRERA

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ 3⭐ Furian Inferrera (CA) flipped to Minnesota from Boston College and heard from schools like Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Auburn, Stanford and UCLA. He built a great relationship with the coaching staff and is excited to play in the Big Ten.

“I felt comfortable with their plan for me. They were very thorough in my recruitment, and I know they will develop me.”

DONALD TABRON

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ QB Donald Tabron II (MI) is looking to visit Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State, Maryland this fall, his dad told me. He holds 23 offers and attended camps at Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon and Michigan State this offseason.

2026 QB Recruits

JACK DAULTON

3⭐ Jack Daulton (TX) committed to TCU for his relationship with the coaching staff, he told me. He built a relationship with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, which he described as “amazing.”

“TCU is going to be special in the next couple years. Coach Dykes and Briles have a plan to make me the best person and player I can be.”