The daily newsletter includes exclusive college football QB depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news sent to your email inbox. It’s just transactions for now, but FBS and FCS depth chart and injury info will continue to be added as we get closer to the season. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

Uncommitted Quarterbacks

Transfers - 2025 | 2024 | 2023

Recruits - 2028 | 2027 | 2026 | 2025 | 2024 | 2023

For depth charts, injuries and commits, check out these links to updated 2025 college football QB rooms - FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO.

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

QB Recruiting Headlines

JARED CURTIS

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ 5⭐ Jared Curtis (TN) is planning to attend most of Georgia’s home games this fall when possible, Peter Webb of QB Reps told me. He committed to the Bulldogs for the second time in his recruitment in May after considering Oregon.

TEDDY JARRARD

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ 4⭐ Teddy Jarrard (GA) committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State with LSU and Miami also in play, his dad told me. Jarrard chose the Irish due to his relationship with coaches, academics, early interest, path to playing time and cultural/spiritual fit.

“Teddy developed a close bond with QBs coach Gino Guidugli and head coach Marcus Freeman and loved the scheme approach by OC Mike Denbrock. With the current quarterback depth chart and future plans, he saw a clear path to eventually becoming the starter.”

TRACE HAWKINS

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ Trace Hawkins (GA) plans to visit Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia and Duke this fall, he told me. He visited Virginia and Duke over the summer and is closing in on double-digit FBS offers with plenty of Power 4 interest. Hawkins said the Blue Devils have stood out to him in particular early in his recruitment.

2026 QB Recruits

GANNON JONES

3⭐ Gannon Jones (NC) committed to Wake Forest over Elon, Mercer and a few Ivy League schools, he told me. His visits to see the Demon Deacons felt like home as the right place to grow on and off the field.

“The coaching staff really believes in me, and I felt a strong connection with the program’s culture, development and direction.”