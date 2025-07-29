The daily newsletter includes exclusive college football QB depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news sent to your email inbox. It’s just transactions for now, but FBS and FCS depth chart and injury info will continue to be added as we get closer to the season. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of UtahUtes.com

Uncommitted Quarterbacks

Transfers - 2025 | 2024 | 2023

Recruits - 2028 | 2027 | 2026 | 2025 | 2024 | 2023

For depth charts, injuries and commits, check out these links to updated 2025 college football QB rooms - FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO.

Tuesday, July 28, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

QB Recruiting Headlines

MICHAEL JOHNSON

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ 3⭐ Michael Johnson (GA) committed to Utah after QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr. showed significant interest in May, his mom told me. Johnson told me the love shown by the Utes coaching staff was unmatched, leading to his commitment. He had also been heavily recruited by Arkansas State.

“Their energy couldn’t be faked. Everything about being on campus just felt like home, and the love from the current players and staff was amazing.”

TRAE TAYLOR

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ 4⭐ Trae Taylor (IL) committed to Nebraska over LSU despite nearly choosing the Tigers, he told me. He was ready to be an LSU commit, but one final visit to Lincoln sold him on the Cornhuskers. Taylor said he found a school with his degree and an offense that fits him perfectly.

“Everyone in that building was involved in my recruitment, and they did everything they said they would do. The whole state showed they wanted me there.”

KADEN CRAFT

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ Kaden Craft (NC) told me the team sticking out to him the most is North Carolina, which sent him his first offer earlier this year. He took a summer trip to see the Tar Heels, as well as Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, NC State and more. Craft holds five offers, all of which came from Power 4 programs.

2026 QB Recruits

MILES TEODECKI

4⭐ Miles Teodecki (TX) committed to Kansas State over North Texas, Harvard and Penn, he told me. He chose the Wildcats because of their culture and coaching staff, notably head coach Chris Klieman and OC Matt Wells.

“The culture there is something that is rare to find around the country and is a unique opportunity to get a chance to join. The opportunity to play Big 12 football is a true blessing.”