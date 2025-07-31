The daily newsletter includes exclusive college football QB depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news sent to your email inbox. It’s just transactions for now, but FBS and FCS depth chart and injury info will continue to be added as we get closer to the season. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

QB Recruiting Headlines

RYAN HOPKINS

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ 4⭐ Ryan Hopkins (CA) committed to Wisconsin over Michigan State, Duke, Cal and Missouri with late interest from Ohio State and Indiana, his parents told me. He wanted to play in the SEC or Big Ten, and his talents are a great fit for first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes with a goal of playing in the NFL.

“Wisconsin was always his No. 1 choice. Madison is a terrific city and fan base. We’re excited for Ryan to go help make Wisconsin the top Big Ten program their fans so desperately want them to be.”

KEEGAN CROUCHER

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ 4⭐ Keegan Croucher (CT) will take game day trips to Oregon, Penn State and Ole Miss, he told me. He recently visited all three, in addition to Miami, and remains in contact with Indiana. Croucher will most likely commit after the upcoming season.

BRODIE SCHEINBERG

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ Brodie Scheinberg (CA) competed in events places like Nebraska, Arizona State and Sacramento State this offseason, his dad told me. He does not have any game day trips planned despite a few Power 4 invites with early offers from Syracuse, UNLV, Portland State and Morgan State.

2026 QB Recruits

3⭐ Jacob Smith (NC) will likely attend every NC State home game this all aside from the Thursday night season opener, he told me. Smith took his official visit in June plans to play football and baseball with the Wolfpack. He missed nearly all of 2024 with a torn ACL but is fully healed heading into his senior season.