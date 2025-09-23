In today’s article, you’ll get the latest news on the top 2027 QB recruits with a free look at the Arkansas depth chart and incoming commits. The College Football Transactions section shows a list of players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

Tuesday - 16 Notes on 2027 QB Recruits + CFB Transactions + Arkansas Depth Chart

Monday - 20 Notes on 2026 QB Recruits, Alabama Depth Chart + Commits

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of ArkansasRazorbacks.com

You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

2027 QB Recruits Headlines

3⭐ Ben Musser (GA) will visit Penn State on Saturday after decommitting from Virginia Tech last week, he told me. Musser reopened his recruitment last week after head coach Brent Pry was fired and was at Vanderbilt over the weekend. He’s also in contact with Alabama, Purdue and Appalachian State with additional visits in the works.

“With the head coach getting fired and with my season, I thought it was best.”

Ohio State 4⭐ commit Brady Edmunds (CA) returned to campus earlier this month, he told me. Edmunds committed to the Buckeyes in December, and this was his first visit since June. He may come back toward the end of the season depending on the playoff schedule.

4⭐ Andre Adams (TN) will visit Mississippi State this weekend, his dad told me. Adams took a trip to Vanderbilt over the weekend and will see Auburn on Oct. 18 and NC State on Nov. 1. He’s hearing from Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, NC State, Colorado, Stanford and USF multiple times a week. Adams is planning to commit by July 2026.

Scroll down for more exclusive 2027 QB recruiting updates and quarterback transactions below.

Here’s a free preview of what GunslingerBuzz.com subscribers have access to on the site through an in-depth look at the Arkansas quarterback room.

Arkansas Depth Chart

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state and stats, in addition to 2025 games played, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

SEC Availability Report - Teams are required to post availability reports three days before the game with daily updates until 90 minutes before kickoff. This is for conference games only.

*Redshirt available

❌ Not returning from 2024 roster

🚨 Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)

The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.

9/20 MEM (L 32-31)

Green (68)

Taylen Green

1 | TX | Stats | 4-4-258

Sept. 20, 2025 - Taylen Green completed 18-of-34 (52.9%) passes for 325 yards with a TD and 2 INTs. He rushed for 53 yards on 12 attempts. Green was listed as the starter on the depth chart.

KJ Jackson

4 | AL | Stats | 2-0-21

Sept. 15, 2025 - KJ Jackson is listed as the backup on the depth chart.

Trever Jackson

4 | FL | Stats | 1-0-3

Aug. 30, 2025 - Trever Jackson entered ahead of Grayson Wilson, who he’d been competing with for the third string spot. Arkansas is likely trying to redshirt Wilson regardless. Jackson committed on April 24, 2025 from Florida State (FBS).

Grayson Wilson

4* | AR | Stats | 0-0-0

April 15, 2023 - Grayson Wilson committed.

Brayson McHenry

2 | TX | Stats | 0-0-0

July 17, 2025 - Brayson McHenry committed from Baylor (FBS), he told me.

❌ Malachi Singleton | Blake Boda | Austin Ledbetter

Arkansas Recruiting Commits

2026 - FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

2027 - FBS | FCS

2028 - FBS

Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state, highlights and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

You can also use these pages to see which programs do not have a quarterback committed.

Joaquin Kavouklis

27 | FL | Hudl | 7/3/2025

Arkansas Transfers & Free Agents

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state and stats, in addition to 2024 games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

This includes uncommitted players who were on the 2024 roster and entered the transfer portal, left the team, were cut or are out of eligibility.

Blake Boda

3 | FL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

April 24, 2025 - Blake Boda entered the transfer portal.

Best Available QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state and highlights with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary. These include players with an FBS offer.

Players were randomly selected from the best available QB recruits pages through the next four recruiting classes.

Luke Anzlovar

26 | OH | Hudl

Joseph Allen

27 | FL | Hudl

Ace Amina

28 | NV | Hudl

Ezrah Brown

29 | CA | Hudl

A paid subscription gets you everything including the full archive for $10/month or $60/year. This thing runs solely on reader subscriptions, so please sign up if you’d like to support my independent reporting and writing.

2027 QB Recruiting Notebook

Every prospect has an FBS offer with info coming directly from sources involved in the recruitment. Star ratings show the highest from 247, Rivals and ESPN.

3⭐ Thaddeus Thatcher (NV) committed to Utah where he’ll join his brother Christian, who plays linebacker for the Utes, his dad told me. Thatcher received a Utah offer in April 2024 with additional power 4 offers from Colorado, Purdue and Kansas.

“We love and believe in the new offensive staff.”