This page tracks 2026 FBS QB recruiting commits. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.

2026 QB Commits

SEC Quarterbacks

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Tayden Kaawa

26 | UT | Hudl | 7/22/2025

Jett Thomalla

26 | NE | Hudl | 6/17/2025

Iowa State (4/18/2025-6/17/2025)

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Jayvon Gilmore

26 | SC | Hudl | 8/1/2024

AUBURN TIGERS

Peyton Falzone

26 | PA | Hudl | 6/26/2025

Penn State (4/12/2025-6/26/2025)

Virginia Tech (6/29/2024-11/27/2024)

Eric Perry Jr.

26 | MS | Hudl | 6/9/2025 (RB)

FLORIDA GATORS