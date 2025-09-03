2026 FBS QB Recruiting Commits
14 College Football Teams Without a Quarterback Commit
This page tracks 2026 FBS QB recruiting commits. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics
You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.
Subscribe for Exclusive College Football QB News in your Inbox Every Day.
2026 QB Commits
Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state, highlights and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
SEC Quarterbacks
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Tayden Kaawa
26 | UT | Hudl | 7/22/2025
Jett Thomalla
26 | NE | Hudl | 6/17/2025
Iowa State (4/18/2025-6/17/2025)
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Jayvon Gilmore
26 | SC | Hudl | 8/1/2024
AUBURN TIGERS
Peyton Falzone
26 | PA | Hudl | 6/26/2025
Penn State (4/12/2025-6/26/2025)
Virginia Tech (6/29/2024-11/27/2024)
Eric Perry Jr.
26 | MS | Hudl | 6/9/2025 (RB)
FLORIDA GATORS
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz - College Football QB News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.