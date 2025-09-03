This page tracks 2025 FBS QB Transfers and free agents with detailed info on each player. It’s comprised of every FBS quarterback no longer on the roster since the start of the 2024 season. This includes players who entered the transfer portal, left the team, were cut or are out of eligibility.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

Best Available 2025 FBS QB Transfers & Free Agents

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state, stats and Twitter, in addition to 2024 FBS/FCS games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

*Redshirt available

SEC Quarterbacks

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Jalen Milroe

1 | TX | Stats | X | 13-13-777

Jan. 2, 2025 - Jalen Milroe declared for the NFL Draft.

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Blake Boda

3 | FL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

April 24, 2025 - Blake Boda entered the transfer portal.

AUBURN TIGERS

Payton Thorne

0 | IL | Stats | X | 11-10-657

Payton Thorne is out of eligibility.

Jackson Barkley

1 | GA | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Jan. 26, 2025 - Jackson Barkley is done with football, a team source told me.

Tanner Bailey

2 | AL | Stats | X

Feb. 22, 2025 - Tanner Bailey is no longer with the program, a team source told me. He committed in January after stepping away from football following the 2023 season at South Carolina.

FLORIDA GATORS

Graham Mertz

0 | KS | Stats | X | 5-5-198

Graham Mertz is out of eligibility. On Oct. 16, 2024, he announced he won’t seek a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending torn ACL on Oct. 12, 2024.