Best Available 2025 FCS QB Transfers & Free Agents
Top Uncommitted College Football Quarterbacks
This page tracks 2025 FCS QB Transfers and free agents with detailed info on each player. It’s comprised of every FCS quarterback no longer on the roster since the start of the 2024 season. This includes players who entered the transfer portal, left the team, were cut or are out of eligibility.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics
You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.
Subscribe for Exclusive College Football QB News in your Inbox Every Day.
Best Available 2025 FCS QB Transfers & Free Agents
Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state, stats and Twitter, in addition to 2024 FBS/FCS games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.
*Redshirt available
Big Sky Quarterbacks
CAL POLY MUSTANGS
Jaden Jones
2 | CA | Stats | X | 3-2-125
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
IDAHO VANDALS
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
MONTANA GRIZZLIES
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Jonah Chong
1 | HI | Stats | X | 11-1-99
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz - College Football QB News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.