This page tracks 2025 FCS QB Transfers and free agents with detailed info on each player. It’s comprised of every FCS quarterback no longer on the roster since the start of the 2024 season. This includes players who entered the transfer portal, left the team, were cut or are out of eligibility.

Best Available 2025 FCS QB Transfers & Free Agents

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state, stats and Twitter, in addition to 2024 FBS/FCS games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

*Redshirt available

Big Sky Quarterbacks

CAL POLY MUSTANGS

Jaden Jones

2 | CA | Stats | X | 3-2-125

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

IDAHO VANDALS

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

MONTANA GRIZZLIES

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Jonah Chong

1 | HI | Stats | X | 11-1-99