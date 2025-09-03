This page tracks 2026 NAIA QB recruiting commits. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.

2026 NAIA Recruiting

AAC Quarterbacks

BLUEFIELD RAMS

KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

PIKEVILLE BEARS

POINT SKYHAWKS

REINHARDT EAGLES

RIO GRANDE REDSTORM

ST. ANDREWS KNIGHTS

UNION COMMONWEALTH BULLDOGS

FC Quarterbacks

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

CARROLL (MT) FIGHTING SAINTS

Ben Avella

26 | ID | Hudl | 7/31/2025

COLLEGE OF IDAHO COYOTES