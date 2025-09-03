2026 NAIA QB Recruiting Commits
88 College Football Teams Without a Quarterback Commit
This page tracks 2026 NAIA QB recruiting commits. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
2026 NAIA Recruiting
Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state, highlights and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
AAC Quarterbacks
BLUEFIELD RAMS
KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS
PIKEVILLE BEARS
POINT SKYHAWKS
REINHARDT EAGLES
RIO GRANDE REDSTORM
ST. ANDREWS KNIGHTS
UNION COMMONWEALTH BULLDOGS
FC Quarterbacks
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
CARROLL (MT) FIGHTING SAINTS
Ben Avella
26 | ID | Hudl | 7/31/2025
COLLEGE OF IDAHO COYOTES
