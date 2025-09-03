2026 FCS QB Recruiting Commits
54 College Football Teams Without a Quarterback Commit
This page tracks 2026 FCS QB recruiting commits.
2026 FCS Recruiting
Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state, highlights and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
Big Sky Quarterbacks
CAL POLY MUSTANGS
Berell Staples
26 | CA | Hudl | 6/26/2025
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Nate Dahl
26 | UT | Hudl | 5/31/2025
IDAHO VANDALS
Blitz McCarty
26 | CO | Hudl | 6/2/2025
Britton DeWitt
26 | AZ | Hudl | 7/20/2025
Britton DeWitt is taking a two-year mission and expects to join the team in 2028.
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
