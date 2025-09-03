This page tracks 2026 FCS QB recruiting commits. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.

Photo courtesy of North Dakota Athletics

2026 FCS Recruiting

Big Sky Quarterbacks

CAL POLY MUSTANGS

Berell Staples

26 | CA | Hudl | 6/26/2025

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Nate Dahl

26 | UT | Hudl | 5/31/2025

IDAHO VANDALS

Blitz McCarty

26 | CO | Hudl | 6/2/2025

Britton DeWitt

26 | AZ | Hudl | 7/20/2025

Britton DeWitt is taking a two-year mission and expects to join the team in 2028.

IDAHO STATE BENGALS