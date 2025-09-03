2027 FCS QB Recruiting Commits
128 College Football Teams Without a Quarterback Commit
This page tracks 2027 FCS QB recruiting commits. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com
You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.
Subscribe for Exclusive College Football QB News in your Inbox Every Day.
2027 FCS Recruiting
Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state, highlights and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
Big Sky Quarterbacks
CAL POLY MUSTANGS
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
IDAHO VANDALS
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
MONTANA GRIZZLIES
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
PORTLAND STATE VIKINGS
SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS
Jaden Jefferson
27 | CA | Hudl | 6/12/2025
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz - College Football QB News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.