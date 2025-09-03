This page tracks 2027 FBS QB recruiting commits. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of GoDucks.com

You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

2027 QB Commits

Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state, highlights and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

SEC Quarterbacks

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Joaquin Kavouklis

27 | FL | Hudl | 7/3/2025

AUBURN TIGERS

FLORIDA GATORS