Wednesday, January 14, 2026 - Today's edition includes an updated look at all 136 FBS quarterback room following a busy few days of transfer portal commitments. You'll also get a roundup of the recent quarterback transactions. The transfer portal is open for another few days, and we're in the final day of a dead period for the FBS and FCS. Today is the deadline for players not competing in the CFP national championship to declare for the NFL Draft.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and news inside every quarterback room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news, stats and info on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

Featured QB Rooms

Before we get into the College Football QB Transactions and FBS QB Notebook sections, we're highlighting one quarterback room at every level of college football per day.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO) OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

FBS 🏈 Arkansas Razorbacks

FBS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Jan. 10, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-K. Jackson

Taylen Green (1)🔴

198-326-61% 2714-19-11 | 138-779-8

Dec. 11, 2023 - Taylen Green (TX) committed to the 2024 Arkansas transfer portal class from Boise State (FBS).

Brayson McHenry (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 17, 2025 - Brayson McHenry (TX) committed to the 2025 Arkansas transfer portal class from Baylor (FBS), he told me.

KJ Jackson (4)

33-54-61% 441-3-0 | 11-52-2

April 9, 2023 - KJ Jackson (AL) committed to the 2024 Arkansas recruiting class.

Trever Jackson (4)🔴

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 29, 2025 - Trever Jackson (FL) will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He committed to the 2024 Arkansas transfer portal class from Florida State (FBS) on April 24, 2025.

Grayson Wilson (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 31, 2025 - Grayson Wilson (AR) will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He committed to the 2025 Arkansas recruiting class on April 15, 2023.

Braeden Fuller (JR)🟢

85-156-54% 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Angelo State (D2) transfer QB Braeden Fuller (TX) committed to Arkansas (FBS).

Antwann “AJ” Hill Jr. (4*)🟢

19-32-59% 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

Jan. 5, 2026 - Antwann “AJ” Hill Jr. (GA) committed to the 2026 Arkansas transfer portal class from Memphis (FBS).

Joaquin Kavouklis (2027)

July 3, 2025 - Joaquin Kavouklis (FL) committed to the 2027 Arkansas recruiting class.

2026 - None

2028 - None

FCS 🏈 Eastern Washington Eagles

FCS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Dec. 9, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Taylor-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Taylor-Bell-Bell-Bell-Bell-Schakel-Schakel-Rolfsness

Jared Taylor (1)🔴

40-78-51% 344-0-0 | 50-160-4

Jared Taylor (WA) committed to the 2023 Eastern Washington transfer portal class from Feather River (JUCO).

Nate Bell (3)

94-175-54% 1004-7-6 | 118-662-7

Nate Bell (CA) committed to the 2023 Eastern Washington recruiting class.

Jake Schakel (4)

105-152-69% 997-4-3 | 25-(-47)-0

Jake Schakel (WA) committed to the 2024 Eastern Washington recruiting class.

Anthony Quinones (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 9, 2025 - Anthony Quinones (CA) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Eastern Washington recruiting class on May 9, 2024.

Kaden Rolfsness (4*)

23-43-54% 236-1-3 | 27-92-3

Dec. 18, 2024 - Kaden Rolfsness (WA) committed to the 2025 Eastern Washington recruiting class.

Aidan Carter (3)🔴

Jan. 30, 2025 - Aidan Carter (UT) is going on a two-year mission and will not be with the program in 2025, a team source told me. This will not impact his eligibility when he returns.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

D2 🏈 Chowan Hawks

D2 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Dec. 23, 2025

Maurice Smith (GR)🔴

87-141-62% 1088-7-4 | 69-166-3

Nov. 9, 2025 - Maurice Smith (FL) will enter the transfer portal.

NyJal “Jelly” Johnson (SR)

76-148-52% 997-5-3 | 50-159-0

NyJal “Jelly” Johnson (MS)

William Clancy (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

William Clancy (NC)

Kyle Horvath (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Kyle Horvath (FL)

Tyler Adkins (JR)🟢

64-108-59% 1102-9-7 | 34-25-0

Dec. 23, 2025 - Tyler Adkins (IN) committed to the 2026 Chowan transfer portal class from Aurora (D3).

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

D3 🏈 Central Dutch

D3 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update -

Hunter Hoffman (SR)

152-232-66% 1826-15-6 | 68-186-0

Hunter Hoffman (IL)

Ricardo Portillo (SR)

1-6-17% 5-0-0 | 0-0-0

Ricardo Portillo (TX)

Jeremiah Peiffer (SO)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jeremiah Peiffer (IA)

Colin Kerndt (FR)

36-58-62% 336-3-2 | 46-148-2

Colin Kerndt (IA)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

NAIA 🏈 Kentucky Christian Knights

NAIA Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Jan. 1, 2026

Slater Hickman (RS-JR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-15-0

Slater Hickman (TN)

Tayden Carpenter (RS-SO)

4-11-36% 83-0-0 | 2-(-5)-0

Tayden Carpenter (OH)

Calvin Kafando (SO)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 1, 2026 - Calvin Kafando (KY) will enter the transfer portal.

Christopher Phillips (SO)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Christopher Phillips (TN)

Jackson Wasik (SO)

217-341-64% 3069-29-9 | 130-404-6

Jackson Wasik (KY)

Adrian Curtis (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Adrian Curtis (FL)

Luke Gammon (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Luke Gammon (TN)

Xavier Phillips (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Xavier Phillips (FL)

Jon Michael Wright (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jon Michael Wright (TN)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

JUCO 🏈 Coalinga Falcons

JUCO Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update -

Justyn Delzeit (SO)

203-326-62% 2593-26-10 | 63-135-4

Justyn Delzeit (NV)

Landon Garner (FR)

10-14-71% 120-0-0 | 11-46-1

Landon Garner (WA)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

🟢 Arkansas - Braeden Fuller

🟢 Arkansas State - Trey Owens

🟢 Arkansas State - Jeremy St-Hilaire

🟢 Auburn - Tristan Ti’a

🟢 Cincinnati - Liam O’Brien

🟢 Coastal Carolina - Tre Guerra

🟢 Fresno State - Khristian Martin

🟢 Georgia Southern - Max Johnson

🟢 Georgia State - Ayden Pereira

🟢 Houston - Luke Carney

🟢 Iowa State - Zane Flores

🟢 Kentucky - Carson Cruver

🟢 Kentucky - Jacqai Long

🟢 Liberty - Deshawn Purdie

🟢 Louisville - Davin Wydner

🟢 Louisiana-Monroe - Austin Carlisle

🟢 LSU - Landen Clark

🟢 LSU - Sam Leavitt

🟢 Miami (OH) - David McComb

🟢 Michigan - Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

🟢 Missouri - Nick Evers

🟢 Nebraska - Daniel Kaelin

🟢 North Texas - Tayven Jackson

🟢 Ohio State - Justyn Martin

🟢 Oklahoma State - Grant Jordan

🟢 Ole Miss - Deuce Knight

🟢 Oregon - Dylan Raiola

🟢 Oregon State - Braden Atkinson

🟢 Southern Miss - Ethan Hampton

🟢 Syracuse - Amari Odom

🟢 Temple - Ajani Sheppard

🟢 Temple - Jaxon Smolik

🟢 Texas State - Shaker Reisig

🟢 UCLA - Ty Dieffenbach

🟢 UMass - William “Pop” Watson III

🟢 USF - Kenneth “KJ” Cooper Jr.

🟢 Virginia - Beau Pribula

🟢 Virginia Tech - Bryce Baker

🟢 Western Michigan - Trey Petty

🟢 BYU - Seth Shigg (2026)

🟢 Colorado - Kaneal Sweetwyne (2026)

🔴 Fresno State - Carson Conklin

🔴 Iowa State - Major Cantrell

🔴 Missouri - Kameron Eleby

🔴 Oregon - Luke Moga

🔴 San Jose State - Walker Eget

🔴 South Alabama - Bubba Thompson

🔴 UCF - Davi Belfort

🔴 Virginia - Chandler Morris

🔴 Army - Seth Shigg (2026)

Chandler Morris (1)🔴

282-436-65% 3000-16-9 | 64-245-5

Jan. 13, 2026 - Virginia (FBS) QB Chandler Morris (TX) was denied a waiver to play in 2026.

Walker Eget (1-2)🔴

232-393-59% 3047-17-9 | 33-100-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - San Jose State (FBS) QB Walker Eget (CA) will apply for a medical redshirt and enter the transfer portal.

Max Johnson (1-2)🟢

54-87-62% 432-2-0 | 9-38-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - North Carolina (FBS) transfer QB Max Johnson (GA) committed to Georgia Southern (FBS).

Kenneth “KJ” Cooper Jr. (2)🟢

157-256-61% 1611-13-6 | 75-272-3

Jan. 13, 2026 - Texas Southern (FCS) transfer QB Kenneth “KJ” Cooper Jr. (TX) committed to USF (FBS).

Nick Evers (2)🟢

10-15-67% 105-1-0 | 1-(-2)-0

Jan. 13, 2026 - UConn (FBS) transfer QB Nick Evers (TX) committed to Missouri (FBS).

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (2)🟢

44-82-54% 488-1-2 | 14-(-3)-1

Jan. 11, 2026 - Colorado State (FBS) transfer QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (TX) committed to Michigan (FBS).

Braeden Fuller (JR)🟢

85-156-54% 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Angelo State (D2) transfer QB Braeden Fuller (TX) committed to Arkansas (FBS).

Ethan Hampton (2)🟢

3-4-75% 27-0-1 | 0-0-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Illinois (FBS) transfer QB Ethan Hampton (IL) committed to Southern Miss (FBS).

Grant Jordan (2)🟢

63-110-57% 595-3-2 | 43-73-2

Jan. 10, 2026 - UMass (FBS) transfer QB Grant Jordan (LA) committed to Oklahoma State (FBS).

Tayven Jackson (2)🟢

200-315-64% 2151-10-8 | 54-85-3

Jan. 12, 2026 - UCF (FBS) transfer QB Tayven Jackson (IN) committed to North Texas (FBS).

Justyn Martin (2)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-2-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Maryland (FBS) transfer QB Justyn Martin (CA) committed to Ohio State (FBS).

Liam O’Brien (2)🟢

211-314-67% 2376-19-6 | 138-548-7

Jan. 11, 2026 - Penn (FCS) transfer QB Liam O’Brien (CO) committed to Cincinnati (FBS).

Ayden Pereira (2)🟢

159-310-51% 1846-9-7 | 193-856-7

Jan. 11, 2026 - Merrimack (FCS) transfer QB Ayden Pereira (NH) committed to Georgia State (FBS).

Beau Pribula (2)🟢

182-270-67% 1941-11-9 | 95-297-6

Jan. 11, 2026 - Missouri (FBS) transfer QB Beau Pribula (PA) committed to Virginia (FBS).

Carson Conklin (3)🔴

47-96-49% 354-1-2 | 15-(-16)-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Fresno State (FBS) QB Carson Conklin (CA) will enter the transfer portal.

Carson Cruver (3)🟢

0-2-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - FAU (FBS) transfer QB Carson Cruver (TX) committed to Kentucky (FBS).

Tre Guerra (RS-SO)🟢

216-347-62% 2811-24-14 | 30-14-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Tyler (JUCO) transfer QB Tre Guerra (TX) committed to Coastal Carolina (FBS).

Sam Leavitt (3)🟢

145-239-61% 1628-10-3 | 73-300-5

Jan. 12, 2026 - Arizona State (FBS) transfer QB Sam Leavitt (OR) committed to LSU (FBS).

Amari Odom (3)🟢

189-291-65% 2594-19-8 | 120-347-7

Jan. 10, 2026 - Kennesaw State (FBS) transfer QB Amari Odom (NC) committed to Syracuse (FBS).

Ajani Sheppard (3)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Washington State (FBS) transfer QB Ajani Sheppard (NY) committed to Temple (FBS).

Jaxon Smolik (3)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 4-3-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Penn State (FBS) transfer QB Jaxon Smolik (IA) committed to Temple (FBS).

William “Pop” Watson III (3)🟢

2-4-50% 77-0-0 | 9-22-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Virginia Tech (FBS) transfer QB William “Pop” Watson III (MA) committed to UMass (FBS).

Davin Wydner (3)🟢

148-263-56% 1672-15-8 | 110-441-3

Jan. 11, 2026 - West Georgia (FCS) transfer QB Davin Wydner (FL) committed to Louisville (FBS).

Deshawn Purdie (3*)🟢

41-82-50% 618-6-3 | 11-(-11)-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Wake Forest (FBS) transfer QB Deshawn Purdie (MD) committed to Liberty (FBS).

Dylan Raiola (3*)🟢

181-250-72% 2000-18-6 | 46-(-87)-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Nebraska (FBS) transfer QB Dylan Raiola (GA) committed to Oregon (FBS).

Davi Belfort (4)🔴

4-6-67% 53-0-1 | 16-94-1

Jan. 12, 2026 - UCF (FBS) QB Davi Belfort (FL) will enter the transfer portal.

Major Cantrell (4)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 3-25-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Iowa State (FBS) QB Major Cantrell (OK) will enter the transfer portal.

Landen Clark (4)🟢

155-277-56% 2321-18-8 | 189-614-11

Jan. 11, 2026 - Elon (FCS) transfer QB Landen Clark (VA) committed to LSU (FBS).

Ty Dieffenbach (4)🟢

92-162-57% 1305-9-9 | 67-321-4

Jan. 9, 2026 - Cal Poly (FCS) transfer QB Ty Dieffenbach (CA) committed to UCLA (FBS).

Zane Flores (4)🟢

155-262-59% 1454-3-7 | 52-117-2

Jan. 9, 2026 - Oklahoma State (FBS) transfer QB Zane Flores (NE) committed to Iowa State (FBS). He received a medical redshirt from the 2024 season.

Daniel Kaelin (4)🟢

30-52-58% 339-1-1 | 12-72-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Virginia (FBS) transfer QB Daniel Kaelin (NE) committed to Nebraska (FBS).

JacQai Long (4)🟢

6-18-33% 31-0-0 | 15-38-1

Jan. 11, 2026 - Marshall (FBS) transfer QB JacQai Long (WV) committed to Kentucky (FBS).

Luke Moga (4)🔴

3-5-60% 58-0-0 | 3-49-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Oregon (FBS) QB Luke Moga (AZ) will enter the transfer portal.

Trey Petty (4)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Illinois (FBS) transfer QB Trey Petty (MS) committed to Western Michigan (FBS).

Jeremy St-Hilaire (4)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Vanderbilt (FBS) transfer QB Jeremy St-Hilaire (TN) committed to Arkansas State (FBS).

Khristian Martin (4)🟢

11-17-65% 105-1-0 | 4-8-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Maryland (FBS) transfer QB Khristian Martin (VA) committed to Fresno State (FBS).

Trey Owens (4)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Texas (FBS) transfer QB Trey Owens (TX) committed to Arkansas State (FBS).

Braden Atkinson (4*)🟢

268-407-66% 3611-34-11 | 14-9-1

Jan. 11, 2026 - Mercer (FCS) transfer QB Braden Atkinson (NC) committed to Oregon State (FBS).

Bryce Baker (4*)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - North Carolina (FBS) transfer QB Bryce Baker (NC) committed to Virginia Tech (FBS).

Austin Carlisle (4*)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 6-44-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - Houston (FBS) transfer QB Austin Carlisle (TX) committed to Louisiana-Monroe (FBS).

Luke Carney (4*)🟢

5-7-71% 22-0-0 | 10-28-1

Jan. 12, 2026 - Syracuse (FBS) transfer QB Luke Carney (TX) committed to Houston (FBS).

Kameron Eleby (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Missouri (FBS) QB Kameron Eleby (MO) will enter the transfer portal.

Deuce Knight (4*)🟢

17-25-68% 259-2-0 | 13-178-4

Jan. 11, 2026 - Auburn (FBS) transfer QB Deuce Knight (MS) committed to Ole Miss (FBS).

David McComb (4*)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Kansas (FBS) transfer QB David McComb (OK) committed to Miami (OH) (FBS).

Shaker Reisig (4*)🟢

10-19-53% 141-1-2 | 7-1-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Boston College (FBS) transfer QB Shaker Reisig (OK) committed to Texas State (FBS).

Bubba Thompson (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 13, 2025 - South Alabama QB Bubba Thompson (AL) will enter the transfer portal.

Tristan Ti’a (4*)🟢

37-53-70% 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Oregon State (FBS) transfer QB Tristan Ti’a (CA) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Seth Shigg (2026)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - 2026 QB recruit Seth Shigg (CA) committed to BYU (FBS).

Seth Shigg (2026)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 12, 2026 - 2026 QB recruit Seth Shigg (CA) decommitted from Army (FBS).

Kaneal Sweetwyne (2026)🟢

Jan. 11, 2026 - 2026 QB recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne (FL) committed to Colorado (FBS).

FCS QB Transactions

A list of the new FCS QB transactions are coming on Thursday.

D2 QB Transactions

A list of the new D2 QB transactions are coming on Thursday.

D3 QB Transactions

A list of the new D3 QB transactions are coming on Thursday.

NAIA QB Transactions

A list of the new NAIA QB transactions are coming on Thursday.

JUCO QB Transactions

A list of the new JUCO QB transactions are coming on Thursday.

South Alabama Jaguars ✅

Latest Update - Jan. 13, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport-Davenport

Bishop Davenport (2)

200-294-68% 2072-12-6 | 116-326-9

May 24, 2023 - Bishop Davenport (TX) committed to the 2023 South Alabama transfer portal class from Utah State (FBS).

Zach Pyron (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

April 18, 2025 - Zach Pyron (AL) committed to the 2025 South Alabama transfer portal class from Georgia Tech (FBS).

Jared Hollins (4)

12-16-75% 101-1-0 | 1-(-5)-0

June 25, 2023 - Jared Hollins (AL) committed to the 2024 South Alabama recruiting class.

Bubba Thompson (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 13, 2025 - South Alabama QB Bubba Thompson (AL) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 South Alabama recruiting class on Jan. 13, 2025 after a professional baseball career.

Taylor Jacobs Jr. (2026)🟢

June 2, 2025 - Taylor Jacobs Jr. (FL) committed to the 2026 South Alabama recruiting class.

Aaden Shamburger (2026)🟢

June 11, 2025 - Aaden Shamburger (AL) committed to the 2026 South Alabama recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

USF Bulls ✅

Latest Update - Jan. 13, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (13): Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Brown-Moore