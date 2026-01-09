Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

Friday, January 9, 2026 - The second College Football Playoff semifinal kicks off tonight with Oregon and Indiana playing in the Peach Bowl. The transfer portal remains open until Jan. 16, and we’re in a recruiting contact period for FBS and FCS programs through Saturday.

Today’s edition includes a roundup of the latest quarterback transactions and a look at the recent commitments and decommitments from the 2027 QB recruiting class.

Featured QB Rooms

Before we get into the College Football QB Transactions and 2027 QB Recruiting sections, we’re highlighting one quarterback room at every level of college football per day.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO) OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

FBS 🏈 UConn Huskies

Latest Update - Jan. 6, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (13): Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Fagnano-Farrar

Joe Fagnano (1)🔴

285-413-69% 3448-28-1 | 47-131-3

Feb. 2, 2023 - Joe Fagnano (PA) committed to the 2023 UConn transfer portal class from Maine (FCS).

Nick Evers (2)🔴

10-15-67% 105-1-0 | 1-(-2)-0

Dec. 28, 2025 - Nick Evers (TX) will enter the transfer portal, On3 reported. He committed to the 2024 UConn transfer portal class from Wisconsin (FBS) on May 1, 2024.

Tucker McDonald (3)

1-3-33% 45-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 6, 2026 - Tucker McDonald (MA) withdrew from the transfer portal. He committed to the 2023 UConn recruiting class on June 23, 2022.

Ksaan Farrar (4*)🔴

11-18-61% 84-0-0 | 9-30-1

Jan. 2, 2026 - Ksaan Farrar (VA) will enter the transfer portal, On3 reported. He committed to the 2025 UConn recruiting class on May 12, 2025.

Tyler Smith (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

April 25, 2025 - Tyler Smith (CT) committed to the 2025 UConn recruiting class.

Alex Godavitarne (RS-JR)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 29, 2025 - Alex Godavitarne (DC) committed to the 2026 UConn transfer portal class from Wheeling (D2) to play tight end, he told me.

Kalieb Osborne (4)🟢

32-52-62% 427-3-0 | 51-282-2

Jan. 5, 2026 - Kalieb Osborne (MI) committed to the 2026 UConn transfer portal class from Toledo (FBS).

Bo Polston (2026)🟢

Dec. 10, 2025 - Bo Polston (IN) committed to the 2026 UConn recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

FCS 🏈 Sacred Heart Pioneers

Latest Update - Dec. 11, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Michalski-Michalski-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder-Snyder

Michael Costigan Jr. (1)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Michael Costigan Jr. (PA) committed to the 2021 Sacred Heart recruiting class.

John Michalski (3)

14-29-48% 135-0-1 | 34-123-2

July 26, 2022 - John Michalski (NY) committed to the 2023 Sacred Heart recruiting class.

Jack “Poochie” Snyder (4)

165-232-71% 1857-11-3 | 111-553-7

July 29, 2023 - Jack “Poochie” Snyder (OH) committed to the 2024 Sacred Heart recruiting class.

Dameon Crosby (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Feb. 5, 2025 - Dameon Crosby (UT) committed to the 2025 Sacred Heart recruiting class.

Jaden Haly (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 11, 2025 - Jaden Haly (NC) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Sacred Heart recruiting class on Dec. 14, 2024.

Todd Lambertson (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aug. 28, 2025 - Todd Lambertson (NJ) committed to the 2025 Sacred Heart recruiting class.

Patrick Sullivan (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 6, 2025 - Patrick Sullivan (MD) committed to the 2025 Sacred Heart recruiting class.

Johnny Hobgood (2026)🟢

June 25, 2025 - Johnny Hobgood (MD) committed to the 2026 Sacred Heart recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

D2 🏈 Northeastern State RiverHawks

Latest Update - Jan. 1, 2026

Dereun Dortch (JR)🔴

10-25-40% 209-3-0 | 19-45-1

Nov. 26, 2025 - Dereun Dortch (CA) will enter the transfer portal.

Donnie Smith (JR)

231-325-71% 3045-23-6 | 27-(-83)-2

Donnie Smith (CA)

Carter Kopecky (FR)

7-9-78% 65-1-0 | 4-26-1

Carter Kopecky (TX)

Brady Norman (FR)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 9, 2025 - Brady Norman (OK) will enter the transfer portal.

Russel Dugger (RS-SO)🟢

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 1, 2026 - Russel Dugger (OK) committed to the 2026 Northeastern State transfer portal class from Southwestern State (D2), he told me.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

D3 🏈 Keystone Giants

Latest Update -

Malakai Dickens (SO)

3-7-43% 32-0-1 | 8-21-0

Malakai Dickens (MD)

Frankie Leyshon (SO)

43-74-58% 492-7-5 | 15-26-0

Frankie Leyshon (PA)

Eliasel Baez (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Eliasel Baez (NJ)

Teshyan Fields (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Teshyan Fields (NC)

Samad Robinson (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 5-70-1

Samad Robinson (PA)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

NAIA 🏈 Webber International Warriors

Latest Update - Dec. 10, 2025

Blake Birchler (JR)

34-54-63% 313-2-3 | 17-(-6)-0

Blake Birchler (FL)

Trent Grotjan (JR)

58-126-46% 554-3-5 | 67-190-3

Trent Grotjan (FL)

Noel Rodriguez Santiago (SO)

3-3-100% 29-1-0 | 0-0-0

Noel Rodriguez Santiago (FL)

Travis Delaney Jr. (FR)🔴

0-2-0% 0-0-0 | 3-(-22)-0

Dec. 10, 2025 - Travis Delaney Jr. (FL) will enter the transfer portal.

Johnny Lewis Jr. (FR)

44-71-62% 388-3-1 | 45-105-1

Johnny Lewis Jr. (FL)

Cooper Lieffers (FR)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 11, 2025 - Cooper Lieffers (FL) will enter the transfer portal.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

JUCO 🏈 Sussex County Skylanders

Latest Update - Jan. 4, 2026

Maurice Williams (SO)🔴

44-58-76% 192-5-5 | 22-49-0

Dec. 9, 2025 - Maurice Williams (NJ) committed to the 2026 Central State transfer portal class.

Anthony Hamilton (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aug. 1, 2025 - Anthony Hamilton (NY) committed to the 2025 Sussex County recruiting class.

Dallas Hedstrom (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 4, 2025 - Dallas Hedstrom (AL) committed to the 2025 Sussex County recruiting class on June 4, 2025. He’s listed as “Ben jamin Hedstrom” on the roster.

Jonel Lattore (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aug. 1, 2025 - Jonel Lattore (NJ) committed to the 2025 Sussex County recruiting class.

Cale Lloyd (FR)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 4, 2026 - Cale Lloyd (NC) committed to the 2026 Hudson Valley transfer portal class. He committed to the 2025 Sussex County recruiting class on Aug. 1, 2025.

David Acosta🔴

14-32-44% 135-0-3 | 2-4-0

Dec. 25, 2025 - David Acosta (GA) committed to the to the 2026 New Mexico Military recruiting class, he told me. He committed to the 2025 Sussex county transfer portal class from Monmouth (D3) where he was listed as a wide receiver.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

College Football QB Transactions

Here’s a quick look at the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football, followed by additional context to each move below.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS Quarterback Notes

🟢 Appalachian State - Henry Hasselbeck

🟢 Arizona State - Mikey Keene

🟢 Ball State - Keldric Luster

🟢 Baylor - DJ Lagway

🟢 East Carolina - Mitch Griffis

🟢 FIU - JJ Kohl

🟢 Kennesaw State - Rickie Collins

🟢 Tulsa - Dexter Williams

🟢 Washington - Demond Williams

🟢 Western Kentucky - Brock Glenn

🟢 Wisconsin - Deuce Adams

🔴 Coastal Carolina - Tad Hudson

🔴 East Carolina - Chaston Ditta

🔴 James Madison - Blake Kendall

🔴 Kennesaw State - Tommy Ulatowski

🔴 Missouri - Essien Smith

🔴 NC State - Lex Thomas

🔴 Ole Miss - Trinidad Chambliss

🔴 USC - Husan Longstreet

Mikey Keene (1)🟢

Michigan (FBS) ➡️ Arizona State (FBS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Mikey Keene (AZ) committed to the 2026 Arizona State transfer portal class from Michigan.

Mitch Griffis (2)🟢

Texas Tech (FBS) ➡️ East Carolina (FBS)

26-36-72% 357-2-0 | 14-29-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Mitch Griffis (VA) committed to the 2026 East Carolina transfer portal class from Texas Tech (FBS).

Blake Kendall (2)🔴

James Madison (FBS) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 5-14-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Blake Kendall (FL) will enter the transfer portal.

Tommy Ulatowski (2)🔴

Kennesaw State (FBS) ➡️

3-5-60% 9-0-0 | 1-1-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Tommy Ulatowski (IL) will enter the transfer portal.

Dexter Williams II (2-3)🟢

Kennesaw State (FBS) ➡️ Tulsa (FBS)

67-125-54% 787-6-3 | 41-153-3

Jan. 7, 2026 - Dexter Williams II (GA) committed to the 2026 Tulsa transfer portal class from Kennesaw State. He has one year of eligibility left heading into the 2026 season and may apply for a medical redshirt to play in 2027, he told me on Jan. 3, 2026.

Rickie Collins (3)🟢

Syracuse (FBS) ➡️ Kennesaw State (FBS)

97-181-54% 1042-6-10 | 54-126-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Rickie Collins (LA) committed to the 2026 Kennesaw State transfer portal class from Syracuse.

Brock Glenn (3)🟢

Florida State (FBS) ➡️ Western Kentucky (FBS)

6-10-60% 69-2-0 | 7-43-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Brock Glenn (TN) committed to the 2026 Western Kentucky transfer portal class from Florida State.

Tad Hudson (3)🔴

Coastal Carolina (FBS) ➡️

139-254-55% 1253-6-7 | 44-25-2

Jan. 8, 2026 - Tad Hudson (NC) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Coastal Carolina transfer portal class from North Carolina (FBS) on April 29, 2024.

JJ Kohl (3)🟢

Appalachian State (FBS) ➡️ FIU (FBS)

133-216-62% 1465-12-2 | 30-50-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - JJ Kohl (IA) committed to the 2026 FIU transfer portal class from Appalachian State.

Keldric Luster (3)🟢

Texas State (FBS) ➡️ Ball State (FBS)

1-3-33% 14-0-0 | 3-14-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Keldric Luster (TX) committed to the 2026 Ball State transfer portal class from Texas State.

Lex Thomas (3)🔴

NC State (FBS) ➡️

2-7-29% 18-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Lex Thomas (NC) will enter the transfer portal.

DJ Lagway (3*)🟢

Florida (FBS) ➡️ Baylor (FBS)

213-337-63% 2264-16-14 | 71-136-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - DJ Lagway (TX) committed to the 2026 Baylor transfer portal class from Florida (FBS).

Demond Williams Jr. (3*)🟢

Washington (FBS) ➡️ Washington (FBS)

246-354-70% 3065-25-8 | 143-611-6

Jan. 8, 2026 - Demond Williams Jr. (AZ) will return to Washington in 2026 after previously announcing he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Deuce Adams (4)🟢

Louisville (FBS) ➡️ Wisconsin (FBS)

15-21-71% 112-0-0 | 14-33-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Deuce Adams (TX) committed to the 2026 Wisconsin transfer portal class from Louisville.

Henry Hasselbeck (4)🟢

UCLA (FBS) ➡️ Appalachian State (FBS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Henry Hasselbeck (MA) committed to the 2026 Appalachian State transfer portal class from UCLA.

Chaston Ditta (4*)🔴

East Carolina (FBS) ➡️

12-24-50% 215-3-0 | 14-(-13)-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Chaston Ditta (TX) will enter the transfer portal.

Husan Longstreet (4*)🔴

USC (FBS) ➡️

13-15-87% 103-1-0 | 11-76-2

Jan. 8, 2026 - Husan Longstreet (CA) will enter the transfer portal.

Essien Smith (4*)🔴

Missouri (FBS) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Essien Smith (MO) will enter the transfer portal.

FCS Quarterback Notes

🟢 Bryant - Elijiah Oehlke

🟢 Holy Cross - David Lynch

🟢 Jackson State - Caron Tyler

🟢 North Alabama - Banks Bowen

🟢 Northwestern State - Zach Wilcke

🟢 St. Thomas - Samuel Shaughnessy

🟢 West Georgia - Luke Marble

🟢 Youngstown State - Zebulin Kinsey

🟢 Western Carolina - Patrick Harding (2026)

Zach Wilcke (2)🟢

Charlotte (FBS) ➡️ Northwestern State (FCS)

33-51-65% 296-2-3 | 19-52-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Zach Wilcke (MS) committed to the 2026 Northwestern State transfer portal class from Charlotte.

David Lynch (3)🟢

Pitt (FBS) ➡️ Holy Cross (FCS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - David Lynch (RI) committed to the 2026 Holy Cross transfer portal class from Pitt.

Caron Tyler (3)🟢

Valparaiso (FCS) ➡️ Jackson State (FCS)

40-65-62% 400-2-2 | 54-148-1

Jan. 8, 2026 - Caron Tyler (CA) committed to the 2026 Jackson State transfer portal class from Valparaiso.

Luke Marble (4)🟢

South Dakota State (FCS) ➡️ West Georgia (FCS)

41-71-58% 492-4-2 | 22-30-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Luke Marble (GA) committed to the 2026 West Georgia transfer portal class from South Dakota State.

Banks Bowen (4*)🟢

Oklahoma State (FBS) ➡️ North Alabama (FCS)

3-5-60% 4-0-0 | 4-28-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Banks Bowen (KS) committed to the 2026 North Alabama transfer portal class from Oklahoma State.

Zebulin Kinsey (4*)🟢

Cincinnati (FBS) ➡️ Youngstown State (FCS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Zebulin Kinsey (OH) committed to the 2026 Youngstown State transfer portal class from Cincinnati.

Elijiah Oehlke (4*)🟢

Wake Forest (FBS) ➡️ Bryant (FCS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Elijiah Oehlke (NC) committed to the 2026 Bryant transfer portal class from Wake Forest.

Samuel Shaughnessy 🟢

Air Force (FBS) ➡️ St. Thomas (FCS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Samuel Shaughnessy (MN) committed to the 2026 St. Thomas transfer portal class from Air Force.

Patrick Harding (2026)🟢

Western Carolina (FCS)

Jan. 8, 2026 - Patrick Harding (FL) committed to the 2026 Western Carolina recruiting class.

D2 Quarterback Notes

🟢 Western New Mexico - Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell

🟢 Winona State - Graham Beckman

Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell (JR)🟢

Central State (D2) ➡️ Western New Mexico (D2)

81-146-55% 962-7-2 | 22-2-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell (CA) committed to the 2026 Western New Mexico transfer portal class from Central State. He previously committed to Graceland (NAIA) (Jan. 1-8, 2026).

Graham Beckman (RS-FR)🟢

Iowa Western (JUCO) ➡️ Winona State (D2)

3-5-60% 57-0-1 | 3-26-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Graham Beckman (IA) committed to the 2026 Winona State transfer portal class from Iowa Western (JUCO).

D3 Quarterback Notes

🟢 Anna Maria - Niko Boyce

🟢 Benedictine - Joshua Barido

🟢 Benedictine - Zy Gravitt

🟢 East Texas Baptist - Jack Crawford

🔴 Buena Vista - Zy Gravitt

🔴 St. Lawrence - Dane Deveaux

Jack Crawford (JR)🟢

Belhaven (D3) ➡️ East Texas Baptist (D3)

17-30-57% 177-1-2 | 4-11-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Jack Crawford (MS) committed to the 2026 East Texas Baptist transfer portal class from Belhaven.

Zy Gravitt (JR)🟢

Buena Vista (D3) ➡️ Benedictine (D3)

128-221-58% 1233-11-10 | 27-(-66)-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Zy Gravitt (TX) committed to the 2026 Benedictine transfer portal class from Buena Vista, he told me.

Zy Gravitt (JR)🔴

Buena Vista (D3) ➡️

128-221-58% 1233-11-10 | 27-(-66)-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Zy Gravitt (TX) will enter the transfer portal, he told me.

Joshua Barido (4*)🟢

Wagner (FCS) ➡️ Benedictine (D3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Joshua Barido (VA) committed to the 2026 Benedictine transfer portal class from Wagner.

Niko Boyce (FR)🟢

Anna Maria (D3) ➡️ Anna Maria (D3)

189-325-58% 2605-32-13 | 76-243-5

Jan. 9, 2026 - Niko Boyce (FL) withdrew from the transfer portal.

Dane Deveaux (FR)🔴

St. Lawrence (D3) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Dane Deveaux (MA) will enter the transfer portal.

NAIA Quarterback Notes

🟢 Linsey Wilson - Nick Brown

🔴 Graceland - Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell

Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell (JR)🔴

Graceland (NAIA) ➡️

81-146-55% 962-7-2 | 22-2-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell (CA) decommitted from the Graceland transfer portal class from Central State.

Nick Brown 🟢

Bethel (TN) (NAIA) ➡️ Lindsey Wilson (NAIA)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 9, 2026 - Nick Brown (TN) committed to the 2026 Lindsey Wilson transfer portal class from Bethel (TN), though he was not listed on the 2025 roster.

JUCO Quarterback Notes

🟢 Butler - Phoenix Murphy

🔴 Iowa Western - Graham Beckman

Graham Beckman (RS-FR)🔴

Iowa Western ➡️

3-5-60% 57-0-1 | 3-26-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Graham Beckman (IA) committed to the 2026 Winona State transfer portal class.

Phoenix Murphy (FR)🟢

Missouri Southern (D2) ➡️ Butler (JUCO)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - Phoenix Murphy (OK) committed to the 2026 Butler transfer portal class from Missouri Southern.

2027 QB Recruiting Notebook

Today’s article comes from the 2027 QB Recruiting: FBS - FCS - D2 - D3 - NAIA - JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“(FBS)” - FBS commits. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“ 🟢 ” - Committed recruit.

“🔴” - Uncommitted recruit.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Below is a live news feed of 2027 QB recruits with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every prospect is committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program or holds an FBS offer.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

Thaddeus Thatcher 🔴

Jan. 1, 2026 - Thaddeus Thatcher (NV) decommitted from the 2027 Utah recruiting class where he committed on March 23, 2025.

Donovan Shirley 🔴

Dec. 28, 2025 - Donovan Shirley (CA) decommitted from the 2027 Sacramento State recruiting class where he committed on July 19, 2025.

Titus Vidlak 🟢

Montana State (FCS)

Dec. 21, 2025 - Titus Vidlak (ID) committed to the 2027 Montana State recruiting class.

Jameson Tingle 🟢

Delaware (FBS)

Dec. 20, 2025 - Jameson Tingle (DE) committed to the 2027 Delaware recruiting class.

Weston Nielsen 🟢

Arizona State (FBS)

Dec. 13, 2025 - Weston Nielsen (TN) committed to the 2027 Arizona State recruiting class.

Braylen Warren 🟢

Missouri (FBS)

Dec. 4, 2025 - Braylen Warren (NE) committed to the 2027 Missouri recruiting class.