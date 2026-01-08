Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Thursday, January 8, 2026 - The College Football Playoff returns tonight with the first semifinal game between Miami and Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. The transfer portal is open for the next nine days, and we’re in a recruiting contact period for FBS and FCS programs through Saturday.

Today’s edition will cover the latest news in the 2026 QB recruiting class including top-50 quarterback prospect Miles Teodecki reopening his recruitment on Wednesday with a decommitment from Kansas State.

🔥 Yesterday’s Post - QB Transfer Notebook - Gunslinger Buzz Daily 1/7/2026

Featured QB Rooms

Before we get into the College Football QB Transactions and 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook sections, we’re highlighting one quarterback room at every level of college football per day.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO) OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

FBS 🏈 Alabama Crimson Tide

FBS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Jan. 7, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (15): Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

Cade Carruth (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-10-0

March 9, 2022 - Cade Carruth (AL) committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class.

Ty Simpson (2)🔴

305-473-65% 3567-28-5 | 90-93-2

Jan. 7, 2026 - Ty Simpson (TN) will enter the NFL Draft. He committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class on Feb. 26, 2021.

Austin Mack (3)

24-32-75% 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

Jan. 14, 2024 - Austin Mack (CA) committed to the 2024 Alabama transfer portal class from Washington (FBS).

John Cooper (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2023 - John Cooper (AL) committed to the 2024 Alabama recruiting class.

John Gazzaniga (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

May 25, 2025 - John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class.

Keelon Russell (4*)

11-15-73% 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

June 4, 2024 - Keelon Russell (TX) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class.

Tayden Kaawa (2026)🟢

July 22, 2025 - Tayden Kaawa (UT) committed to the 2026 Alabama recruiting class.

Jett Thomalla (2026)🟢

June 17, 2025 - Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to the 2026 Alabama recruiting class.

Trent Seaborn (2027)

Oct. 20, 2025 - Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to the 2027 Alabama recruiting class.

2028 - None

FCS 🏈 Cal Poly Mustangs

FCS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Jan. 3, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Kelly-Dieffenbach-Dieffenbach-Grigsby

Anthony Grigsby Jr. (2)

44-82-54% 774-6-4 | 33-43-2

May 10, 2025 - Anthony Grigsby (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Nevada (FBS).

Bo Kelly (2)

63-113-56% 706-7-2 | 15-2-0

Dec. 13, 2021 - Bo Kelly (CA) committed to the 2022 Cal Poly recruiting class.

Jackson Akins (3)

20-42-48% 232-1-4 | 14-41-0

May 17, 2024 - Jackson Akins (AZ) committed to the 2024 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Mount Union (D3).

Ty Dieffenbach (4)🔴

92-162-57% 1305-9-9 | 67-321-4

Dec. 8, 2025 - Ty Dieffenbach (CA) will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He committed to the 2025 Cal Poly transfer portal class from Pitt (FBS) on Dec. 27, 2024.

Lucas Razore (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Oct. 29, 2023 - Lucas Razore (WA) committed to the 2024 Cal Poly recruiting class.

Sam Wulff (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 20, 2024 - Sam Wulff (CA) committed to the 2025 Cal Poly recruiting class.

Richie Watts (2) - LB🔴

Jan. 3, 2026 - Richie Watts (CA) will enter the transfer portal. He was listed as a linebacker on the roster.

Berell Staples (2026)🟢

June 26, 2025 - Berell Staples (CA) committed to the 2026 Cal Poly recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

D2 🏈 Barton Bulldogs

D2 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Dec. 12, 2025

Trevor Nored (SR)🔴

59-96-62% 645-3-3 | 20-12-1

Dec. 12, 2025 - Trevor Nored (MD) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Luke Smith (JR) - QB/WR🔴

1-3-33% 5-0-0 | 1-0-0

Nov. 19, 2025 - Luke Smith (NC) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He’s listed as a QB/WR on the roster.

Nazir Garrett (SO)

1-6-17% 7-0-1 | 3-(-10)-0

Nazir Garrett (NC)

Collin Hurdle (SO)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Collin Hurdle (NC)

Al Lee (RS-FR)

90-171-53% 1068-8-7 | 40-62-2

Al Lee (NC)

Landon Dodson (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Landon Dodson (NC)

Brandon Quinn (FR)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 2-40-0

Brandon Quinn (NC)

Cameron Estep (RS-SO)🟢

2-4-50% 25-0-0 | 4-7-0

Dec. 3, 2025 - Cameron Estep (NC) committed to the 2026 Barton transfer portal class from UNC Pembroke (D2).

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

D3 🏈 Buena Vista Beavers

D3 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Nov. 25, 2025

Zy Gravitt (JR)

128-221-58% 1233-11-10 | 27-(-66)-0

Zy Gravitt (TX)

Brett Garcia (SO)🔴

54-91-59% 544-3-2 | 1-(-9)-0

Nov. 25, 2025 - Brett Garcia (TX) will enter the transfer portal.

Sebastian Dennis (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Sebastian Dennis (TX)

Carter Essick (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Carter Essick (IA)

Landon Sietstra (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Landon Sietstra (IA)

Jackson Steffens (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jackson Steffens (MN)

Skyler Streicher (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Skyler Streicher (CO)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

NAIA 🏈 Bluefield Rams

NAIA Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update - Jan. 2, 2026

Ethan Cash (SR)

167-289-58% 2150-15-8 | 87-247-4

Ethan Cash (TN)

Javarion Brown (FR)

1-3-33% 10-0-1 | 8-22-0

Javarion Brown (NC)

Javin Gibson (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Javin Gibson (VA)

Bronson Scrivner (FR)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 2, 2026 - Bronson Scrivner (TN) will enter the transfer portal, he told me.

J’yon Smith (FR) - QB/WR

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

J’yon Smith (VA) is listed as a QB/WR on the roster.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

JUCO 🏈 Cabrillo Seahawks

JUCO Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Latest Update -

Cruz Ferris (SO) - QB/WR

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 21-67-0

Cruz Ferris (CA) is listed as a QB/WR on the roster.

Mario Cosma (FR)

135-246-55% 1339-12-9 | 72-(-19)-6

Mario Cosma (CA)

Matteo DeMarco (FR)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Matteo DeMarco (CA)

AJ Gomez (FR)

16-33-49% 179-1-3 | 3-(-8)-0

AJ Gomez (CA)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

College Football QB Transactions

A look at the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS Quarterback News

Ari Patu (1)🟢

North Alabama (FCS) ➡️ Duke (FBS)

48-95-51% 517-5-4 | 44-133-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Ari Patu (CA) committed to the 2026 Duke transfer portal class from North Alabama.

Ui Ale (1)🔴

Troy (FBS) ➡️

5-10-50% 54-0-0 | 6-3-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Ui Ale (CA) will enter the transfer portal.

Davis Warren (1-2)🟢

Michigan (FBS) ➡️ Stanford (FBS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Davis Warren (CA) committed to the 2026 Stanford transfer portal class from Michigan.

Hunter Watson (1)🔴

Sam Houston State (FBS) ➡️

104-182-57% 1108-5-4 | 74-276-2

Jan. 8, 2026 - Hunter Watson (TX) will enter the transfer portal.

Samari Collier (2)🔴

Coastal Carolina (FBS) ➡️

38-78-49% 489-7-2 | 71-429-7

Jan. 8, 2026 - Samari Collier (TX) will enter the transfer portal.

Carson Gulker (JR)🟢

Ferris State (D2) ➡️ Michigan State (FBS)

8-15-53% 141-1-1 | 81-541-5

Jan. 8, 2026 - Carson Gulker (MI) committed to the 2026 Michigan State transfer portal class from Ferris State.

Charlie Mirer (2)🔴

Stanford (FBS) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Charlie Mirer (CA) will enter the transfer portal.

Luke Duncan (3)🟢

UCLA (FBS) ➡️ Nevada (FBS)

21-34-62% 235-2-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Luke Duncan (CA) committed to the 2026 Nevada transfer portal class from UCLA.

Gio Lopez (3)🟢

North Carolina (FBS) ➡️ Wake Forest (FBS)

170-261-65% 1747-10-5 | 86-133-3

Jan. 7, 2026 - Gio Lopez (AL) committed to the 2026 Wake Forest transfer portal class from North Carolina.

Malachi Nelson (3)🔴

UTEP (FBS) ➡️

104-190-55% 1163-8-9 | 23-(-13)-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Malachi Nelson (CA) will enter the transfer portal.

Marcus Stokes (RS-SO)🟢

West Florida (D2) ➡️ Memphis (FBS)

223-368-61% 3297-30-13 | 82-367-10

Jan. 7, 2026 - Marcus Stokes (FL) committed to the 2026 Memphis transfer portal class from West Florida.

CJ Tiller (3)🔴

Utah State (FBS) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-9-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - CJ Tiller (AZ) will enter the transfer portal.

Michael Van Buren (3*)🟢

LSU (FBS) ➡️ USF (FBS)

94-151-62% 1010-8-2 | 48-129-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Michael Van Buren (MD) committed to the 2026 USF transfer portal class from LSU.

Isaac Wilson (3*)🟢

Utah (FBS) ➡️ Colorado (FBS)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 3-3-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Isaac Wilson (UT) committed to the 2026 Colorado transfer portal class from Utah.

Arrington Maiden (4)🟢

Memphis (FBS) ➡️ James Madison (FBS)

5-10-50% 59-0-0 | 13-79-1

Jan. 8, 2025 - Arrington Maiden (TX) committed to the 2026 James Madison transfer portal class from Memphis.

Grayson Wilson (4*)🟢

Arkansas (FBS) ➡️ Boston College (FBS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Grayson Wilson (AR) committed to the 2026 Boston College transfer portal class from Arkansas.

Miles Teodecki (2026)🔴

Jan. 7, 2026 - Miles Teodecki (TX) decommitted from the 2026 Kansas State recruiting class where he committed on June 4, 2025.

FCS Quarterback News

Hunter Herrera (SO)🟢

Mt. San Antonio (JUCO) ➡️ Portland State (FCS)

99-159-62% 1357-11-2 | 27-(-7)-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Hunter Herrera (CA) committed to the 2026 Portland State transfer portal class from Mt. San Antonio.

Collin Hurst (3)🟢

Presbyterian (FCS) ➡️ West Georgia (FCS)

198-290-68% 2704-26-11 | 39-59-2

Jan. 7, 2026 - Collin Hurst (FL) committed to the 2026 West Georgia transfer portal class from Presbyterian.

David Rasor (3)🟢

UC Davis (FCS) ➡️ Incarnate Word (FCS)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2026 - David Rasor (CA) committed to the 2026 Incarnate Word transfer portal class from UC Davis.

Chance Wilson (3)🟢

Montana State (FCS) ➡️ Southeast Missouri State (FCS)

2-3-67% 22-0-0 | 4-63-2

Jan. 8, 2026 - Chance Wilson (OK) committed to the 2026 Southeast Missouri State transfer portal class from Montana State.

Chance Wilson (3)🔴

Montana State (FCS) ➡️

2-3-67% 22-0-0 | 4-63-2

Jan. 7, 2026 - Chance Wilson (OK) will enter the transfer portal.

Connor Ackerley (RS-FR)🟢

Western New Mexico (D2) ➡️ Furman (FCS)

253-397-64% 2999-30-12 | 119-89-4

Jan. 7, 2026 - Connor Ackerley (AZ) committed to the 2026 Furman transfer portal class from Western New Mexico.

Haden Klees (4)🔴

Samford (FCS) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Haden Klees (FL) will enter the transfer portal.

Dawson Simmons (4)🔴

North Alabama (FCS) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Dawson Simmons (LA) will enter the transfer portal.

Joey Tomasso (4)🟢

William & Mary (FCS) ➡️ Colgate (FCS)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 1-5-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Joey Tomasso (NY) committed to the 2026 Colgate transfer portal class from William & Mary.

Joey Tomasso (4)🔴

William & Mary (FCS) ➡️

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 1-5-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Joey Tomasso (NY) will enter the transfer portal.

Winston Watkins (4)🟢

Towson (FCS) ➡️ William & Mary (FCS)

3-4-75% 103-3-0 | 29-152-2

Jan. 7, 2026 - Winston Watkins (MD) committed to the 2026 William & Mary transfer portal class from Towson.

D2 Quarterback News

Jack Pellicciotti (3)🟢

Towson (FCS) ➡️ West Chester (D2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Jack Pellicciotti (MD) committed to the 2026 West Chester transfer portal class from Towson.

Philip Jacobs (FR)🟢

Benedictine (D3) ➡️ Concordia-St. Paul (D2)

44-78-56% 724-10-0 | 10-(-6)-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Philip Jacobs (NV) committed to the Concordia-St. Paul transfer portal class from Benedictine.

D3 Quarterback News

Landon Beecher (SO)🔴

Norwich (D3) ➡️

72-120-60% 688-6-4 | 25-27-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Landon Beecher (MA) will enter the transfer portal.

Harrison Burch (RS-FR)🟢

Kentucky Wesleyan (D2) ➡️ Maryville (D3)

97-179-54% 937-3-6 | 27-(-14)-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Harrison Burch (AL) committed to the 2026 Maryville transfer portal class from Kentucky Wesleyan.

Talon Romance (FR)🟢

Mount Union (D3) ➡️ Stevenson (D3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Talon Romance (PA) committed to the 2026 Stevenson transfer portal class from Mount Union.

Blaine Walker (FR)🟢

Anna Maria (D3) ➡️ Brevard (D3)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 2-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Blaine Walker (FL) committed to the 2026 Brevard transfer portal class from Anna Maria.

NAIA Quarterback News

Drew Miller (JR)🟢

MidAmerica Nazarene (NAIA) ➡️ Georgetown (NAIA)

192-340-57% 2485-25-17 | 32-52-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Drew Miller (MO) committed to the 2026 Georgetown transfer portal class from MidAmerica Nazarene.

Rocco Koch (4)🟢

Idaho (FCS) ➡️ Ottawa (AZ) (NAIA)

1-7-14% 42-1-0 | 29-173-3

Jan. 7, 2026 - Rocco Koch (WA) committed to the 2026 Ottawa (AZ) transfer portal class from Idaho.

Sedrick Hill Jr. (FR)🔴

Arkansas Baptist (NAIA) ➡️

40-95-42% 433-4-5 | 49-52-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Sedrick Hill Jr. (GA) will enter the transfer portal.

JUCO Quarterback News

Hunter Herrera (SO)🔴

Mt. San Antonio (JUCO) ➡️

99-159-62% 1357-11-2 | 27-(-7)-1

Jan. 7, 2026 - Hunter Herrera (CA) committed to the 2026 Portland State transfer portal class.

Brayden Turner (4*)🟢

Fresno State (FBS) ➡️ San Mateo (JUCO)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Brayden Turner (CA) committed to the 2026 San Mateo transfer portal class from Fresno State.

2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

Today’s article comes from the 2026 QB Recruiting: FBS - FCS - D2 - D3 - NAIA - JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site.

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB recruits with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every prospect is committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program or is uncommitted with an FBS offer.

Miles Teodecki 🔴

Jan. 7, 2026 - Miles Teodecki (TX) decommitted from the 2026 Kansas State recruiting class where he committed on June 4, 2025.

Patrick Blee 🟢

William & Mary (FCS)

Jan. 7, 2026 - Patrick Blee (NC) committed to the 2026 William & Mary recruiting class. He previously decommitted from Wake Forest baseball to continue playing football.

Callum Schweitzer 🟢

Yale (FCS)

Jan. 6, 2026 - Callum Schweitzer (CA) committed to the 2026 Yale recruiting class.

Jackson Stroup 🟢

Lindsey Wilson (NAIA)

Jan. 6, 2026 - Jackson Stroup (TN) committed to the Lindsey Wilson recruiting class. He previously committed to VMI (July 29, 2025-Jan. 6, 2026).

Grant Nurre 🟢

Dayton (FCS)

Jan. 6, 2026 - Grant Nurre (OH) committed to the 2026 Dayton recruiting class.

Hudson Kurland 🟢

Iowa State (FBS)

Jan. 4, 2026 - Hudson Kurland (OR) committed to the 2026 Iowa State recruiting class. He previously committed to Washington State (June 3-Dec. 21, 2025).