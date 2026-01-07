Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get the latest news on every quarterback who entered or exited the transfer portal. The window remains open, and we’re in a recruiting contact period for FBS and FCS programs.

We could be getting some changes to the college football calendar, according to this article from Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. Keep in mind, I still have no understanding of why National Signing Day or the transfer portal even exists when players can unenroll from their current school and enroll at a new school at any time.

Today’s article comes from the 2026 QB Transfer Portal: FBS - FCS - D2 - D3 - NAIA - JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s QB Transfer Notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

🟢 Appalachian State - Malachi Singleton

🟢 BYU - Daunte Bell

🟢 Cincinnati - JC French

🟢 Florida - Aaron Philo

🟢 Michigan State - Cam Fancher

🟢 Nebraska - Anthony Colandrea

🟢 North Carolina - Miles O’Neill

🟢 Northwestern - Aidan Chiles

🟢 Rice - Jacurri Brown

🟢 Syracuse - Ju’Juan Johnson (RB)

🟢 Tulane - Zeon Chriss-Gremillion

🟢 UConn - Tucker McDonald

🟢 UNLV - Jackson Arnold

🟢 USF - Luke Kromenhoek

🟢 Utah State - McCae Hillstead

🟢 Washington State - Caden Pinnick

🔴 Alabama - Ty Simpson

🔴 BYU - Emerson Geilman

🔴 Oklahoma State - Noah Walters

🔴 UMass - Brandon Rose

🔴 Wake Forest - Deshawn Purdie

🔴 Washington - Demond Williams Jr.

FCS QB Transactions

🟢 Central Arkansas - Donovyn Omolo

🟢 Norfolk State - Reggie Johnson

🟢 Dayton - Grant Nurre (2026)

🟢 William & Mary - Patrick Blee (2026)

🟢 Yale - Callum Schweitzer (2026)

🔴 Eastern Illinois - Brady Ford

🔴 Merrimack - Ayden Pereira

🔴 Morgan State - Josiah Bushnell

🔴 Southern - Zeon Chriss-Gremillion

D2 QB Transactions

🟢 Ashland - Brady Ford

🟢 Colorado State-Pueblo - Navi Bruzon

🟢 Kentucky State - Justin Cox

🟢 Lincoln (MO) - Cooper Lieffers

🔴 Kutztown - Antonino Russo

🔴 Tuskegee - Raequan Beal

🔴 UNC Pembroke - Tre Robinson

🔴 West Texas A&M - Sean Johnson

🔴 West Texas A&M - RJ Martinez

D3 QB Transactions

🔴 Bethany - Brayden Gregory

🔴 Delaware Valley - Peyton Murphy

🔴 North Central - Lane Wheelwright

🔴 Otterbein - Hassan “Duke” Corley

NAIA QB Transactions

🟢 Lindsey Wilson - Jackson Stroup (2026)

JUCO QB Transactions

🔴 Highland - Navi Bruzon

🔴 Mt. San Antonio - Daunte Bell

🔴 San Diego Mesa - Reggie Johnson

QB Transfer Portal News Feed

Demond Williams Jr. (3*)🔴

Washington (FBS) ➡️

246-354-70% 3065-25-8 | 143-611-6

Jan. 6, 2026 - Demond Williams Jr. (AZ) will enter the transfer portal. He reportedly signed a contract with Washington, which is looking to keep him.

Ashton Daniels (1*)🟢

Auburn (FBS) ➡️ Florida State (FBS)

68-119-57% 797-3-2 | 63-280-2

Jan. 6, 2026 - Ashton Daniels (GA) committed to the 2026 Florida State transfer portal class from Auburn.

Austin Simmons (3)🟢

Ole Miss (FBS) ➡️ Missouri (FBS)

45-75-60% 744-4-5 | 22-71-1

Jan. 6, 2026 - Austin Simmons (FL) committed to the 2026 Missouri transfer portal class from Ole Miss.

Byrum Brown (2)🟢

USF (FBS) ➡️ Auburn (FBS)

226-341-66% 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

Jan. 6, 2026 - Byrum Brown (NC) committed to the 2026 Auburn transfer portal class from USF.

Aidan Chiles (2*)🟢

Michigan State (FBS) ➡️ Northwestern (FBS)

128-203-63% 1392-10-3 | 81-227-6

Jan. 6, 2026 - Aidan Chiles (CA) committed to the 2026 Northwestern transfer portal class from Michigan State.