In Today’s Edition, you’ll get an updated look at all 18 Big Ten quarterback rooms, and the every 2026 FBS program will be updated throughout the week. You’ll also get a roundup of the recent quarterback transactions.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

The transfer portal remains open for players who competed in the CFP national championship. We’re in a recruiting contact period for the FBS and FCS.

Yesterday’s Post - 2026 SEC QB Notebook - Gunslinger Buzz Daily 1/20/2026

CFB QB Transactions

Before we get into the Big Ten QB Notebook, here’s a list of the day’s quarterback movement. Also, one QB room at every level of college football is highlighted per day.

Right of Player Names - Final season of eligibility (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO)

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS 🔥 Auburn Tigers (2026)

FBS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Byrum Brown (2026)🟢

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

Jan. 6, 2026 - USF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Byrum Brown (NC) committed to Auburn (FBS).

John Colvin (2027)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 4, 2023 - 2023 QB recruit John Colvin (AL) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Locklan Hewlett (2029)🟢

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

Jan. 3, 2026 - USF (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Locklan Hewlett (FL) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Will Myers (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

May 16, 2025 - 2025 QB recruit Will Myers (AL) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Tristan Ti’a (2029)🟢

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

Jan. 11, 2026 - Oregon State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Tristan Ti’a (CA) committed to Auburn (FBS).

Rhys Brush (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 3, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Rhys Brush (FL) committed to Auburn (FBS).

2027 - None

2028 - None

🔴 Jackson Arnold | Ashton Daniels | Deuce Knight

🟢 NC State - Parker Thompson

🔴 Arizona State - Jeff Sims

🔴 Baylor - Sawyer Robertson

🔴 Boston College - Grayson James

🔴 Cincinnati - Brady Lichtenberg

🔴 Clemson - Hunter Helms

🔴 Colorado - Kaidon Salter

🔴 Duke - Michael Appel Jr.

🔴 Florida State - Thomas Castellanos

🔴 Georgia Tech - Haynes King

🔴 Illinois - Luke Altmyer

🔴 Indiana - Alberto Mendoza

🔴 Iowa - Mark Gronowski

🔴 Louisville - Miller Moss

🔴 Louisville - Sam Young

🔴 Miami - Carson Beck

🔴 Miami - Emory Williams

🔴 Minnesota - Emmett Morehead

🔴 NC State - Ethan Rhodes

🔴 Nebraska - Jalyn Gramstad

🔴 Nebraska - Heinrich Haarberg (TE)

🔴 Northwestern - Preston Stone

🔴 Penn State - Drew Allar

🔴 Rutgers - Athan Kaliakmanis

🔴 SMU - William Fierro (RB)

🔴 Stanford - Ben Gulbranson

🔴 Virginia - Boone Lourd

🔴 Virginia Tech - Kyron Drones

🔴 Wake Forest - Robby Ashford

🔴 Washington - Kai Horton

🔴 Washington - Shea Kuykendall

🔴 Wisconsin - Hunter Simmons

FCS 🔥 Idaho Vandals (2025)

FCS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Joshua Wood (2026)

152-260 (59%) 1898-14-5 | 86-589-7

April 20, 2025 - Joshua Wood (WA) committed to the 2025 Idaho transfer portal class from Fresno State (FBS).

Nick Josifek (2027)

6-13 (46%) 104-1-0 | 3-21-0

Nick Josifek (WA) committed to the 2023 Idaho recruiting class.

Jack Wagner (2027)

29-45 (64%) 324-2-3 | 18-13-0

Jack Wagner (OR) committed to the 2023 Idaho recruiting class.

Holden Bea (2028)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Holden Bea (WA) committed to the 2024 Idaho recruiting class.

Rocco Koch (2028)🔴

1-7 (14%) 42-1-0 | 29-173-3

Nov. 24, 2025 - Rocco Koch (WA) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Idaho recruiting class.

Sawyer Teeney (2029)

10-16 (63%) 53-1-0 | 9-19-0

Feb. 13, 2025 - Sawyer Teeney (OR) committed to the 2025 Idaho recruiting class.

Britton DeWitt (2029)*🟢

July 20, 2025 - Britton DeWitt (AZ) committed to the 2026 Idaho recruiting class. He’s taking a two-year mission and expects to join the team in 2028.

Blitz McCarty (2029)*🟢

June 2, 2025 - Blitz McCarty (CO) committed to the 2026 Idaho recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

D2 🔥 Erskine Flying Fleet (2025)

D2 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Ben Black (RS-JR)

4-13 (31%) 69-0-0 | 0-0-0

Ben Black (SC)

Cole Sheppard (RS-JR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Cole Sheppard (SC)

Taz Walker (RS-JR)🔴

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 3, 2025 - Taz Walker (GA) will enter the transfer portal.

Breylon Boyd (RS-FR)

25-43 (58%) 251-1-0 | 18-37-0

Breylon Boyd (SC)

Jacob Griffin (RS-FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jacob Griffin (SC)

Noah Steele-Allen (RS-FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Noah Steele-Allen (SC)

Ryan Killmer (FR)

146-267 (55%) 1805-13-18 | 26-(-107)-0

Ryan Killmer (FL)

Zack Paulk Jr. (FR)🔴

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 15, 2025 - Zack Paulk Jr. (FL) will enter the transfer portal.

Kaden Rowland (FR)

1-1 (100%) 37-1-0 | 1-(-4)-0

Kaden Rowland (SC)

Deorion James 🟢

Oct. 10, 2025 - Deorion James (SC) committed to the 2026 Erskine recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

D3 🔥 Coe Kohawks (2025)

D3 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Brayden Dykstra (JR)

6-13 (46%) 100-0-1 | 4-14-0

Brayden Dykstra (IL)

Brady Kelly (JR)

196-286 (69%) 3046-32-7 | 73-47-1

Brady Kelly (FL)

Luke Smith (SO)

14-20 (70%) 224-2-0 | 6-28-0

Luke Smith (FL)

Logan Gray (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Logan Gray (TX)

Connor King (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Connor King (IA)

Gregorio Jimenez (FR)🔴

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 2, 2025 - Gregorio Jimenez (TX) will enter the transfer portal.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

NAIA 🔥 Pikeville Bears (2025)

NAIA Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Xavier Malone (GR)

318-461 (69%) 3492-24-8 | 57-(-32)-3

Xavier Malone (TN)

Alex Hatton (SO)

7-11 (64%) 48-0-1 | 3-(-3)-0

Alex Hatton (KY)

Bryce Henson (RS-FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Bryce Henson (OH)

Peter Zamora (RS-FR)

12-14 (86%) 106-2-0 | 1-(-5)-0

Peter Zamora (FL)

Cole Hart (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Cole Hart (KY)

Rhett Holbrook (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Rhett Holbrook (KY)

Jackson Ovard (FR)🟢

24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0

Dec. 14, 2025 - Jackson Ovard (NV) committed to the 2026 Pikeville transfer portal class from Feather River (JUCO).

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

JUCO 🔥 De Anza Mountain Lions (2025)

JUCO Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Hiro Diamond (SO)

13-21 (62%) 207-3-1 | 11-43-1

Hiro Diamond (OR)

Brandon Arceo (FR)

6-9 (67%) 139-2-1 | 4-(-31)-0

Brandon Arceo (CA)

Ian Kirby (FR)

214-289 (74%) 2759-26-13 | 70-207-4

Ian Kirby (CA)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

Big Ten QB Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“ 2026 QB Recruit ” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for future classes.

“ 2026 QB Transfer ” - Transfer commits.

2026 - None - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

🟢 - Joining 2026 roster.

🔴 - Not returning to 2026 roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Players are sorted by their final year of eligibility.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

*Redshirt Available

Illinois Fighting Illini

Katin Houser (2026)🟢

269-408 (66%) 3300-19-6 | 85-193-9

Jan. 4, 2026 - East Carolina (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Katin Houser (CA) committed to Illinois (FBS).

Maurice Smith Jr. (2026)🟢

87-141 (62%) 1088-7-4 | 69-166-3

Dec. 3, 2025 - Chowan (D2) 2026 QB transfer Maurice Smith Jr. (FL) committed to Illinois (FBS).

Carson Boyd (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 27, 2024 - 2025 QB recruit Carson Boyd (IL) committed to Illinois (FBS).

Jershaun Newton (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 4, 2024 - 2025 QB recruit Jershaun Newton (FL) committed to Illinois (FBS).

Michael Clayton II (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 10, 2024 - 2026 QB recruit Michael Clayton II (FL) committed to Illinois (FBS).

Kamden Lopati (2030)*

July 27, 2025 - 2027 QB recruit Kamden Lopati (UT) committed to Illinois (FBS).

2028 - None

🔴 Luke Altmyer | Ethan Hampton | Trey Petty

Indiana Hoosiers

Josh Hoover (2026)🟢

272-413 (66%) 3472-29-13 | 55-4-2

Jan. 4, 2026 - TCU (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Josh Hoover (TX) committed to Indiana (FBS).

Fernando Mendoza (2026)

257-352 (73%) 3349-41-6 | 83-284-6

Dec. 24, 2024 - Cal (FBS) 2025 QB transfer Fernando Mendoza (FL) committed to Indiana (FBS).