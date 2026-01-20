Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get an updated look at all 16 SEC quarterback rooms as I get rolling on the full 2026 college football QB notebook that will be updated throughout the week. You’ll also get a roundup of the recent quarterback transactions.

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

The first day of the college football offseason brings us to a recruiting contact period for the FBS and FCS. The transfer portal is now open for Indiana and Miami players, and it’s closed for every other program. Still, players can still unenroll from their current school and enroll in another without entering the transfer portal.

CFB QB Transactions

Before we get into the SEC QB Notebook, here’s a list of the day’s quarterback movement. Also, one 2025 QB room at every level of college football is highlighted per day.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO) OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS 🔥 Notre Dame Righting Irish

FBS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Tyler Buchner (1)🔴

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-0-3

Tyler Buchner (CA) returned to QB after moving to wide receiver before the 2024 season. He committed to the 2024 Notre Dame transfer portal class from Alabama (FBS).

Kenny Minchey (3)🔴

20-26 (77%) 196-0-0 | 7-84-1

Dec. 8, 2025 - Kenny Minchey (TN) will enter the transfer portal, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported. He committed to the 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class on Nov. 22, 2022.

CJ Carr (4)

195-293 (67%) 2741-24-6 | 41-33-3

June 9, 2022 - CJ Carr (MI) committed to the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class.

Anthony Rezac (4)🔴

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 16, 2025 - Anthony Rezac (NE) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class on Nov. 28, 2023.

Blake Hebert (4*)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Oct. 14, 2024 - Blake Hebert (CT) committed to the 2025 Notre Dame recruiting class.

Noah Grubbs (2026)🟢

June 1, 2024 - Noah Grubbs (FL) committed to the 2026 Notre Dame recruiting class.

Teddy Jarrard (2027)

July 24, 2025 - Teddy Jarrard (GA) committed to the 2027 Notre Dame recruiting class.

2028 - None

FCS 🔥 Merrimack Warriors

FCS Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Aveon Smith (1)🔴

9-24 (38%) 119-2-3 | 51-240-1

Aug. 28, 2025 - Aveon Smith (SC) committed to the 2025 Merrimack transfer portal class from Alabama A&M (FCS).

Ayden Pereira (2)🔴

159-310 (51%) 1846-9-7 | 193-856-7

Jan. 6, 2026 - Ayden Pereira (NH) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Merrimack transfer portal class from Maine (FCS) on Dec. 14, 2023.

Cole Meehan (4)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aug. 7, 2023 - Cole Meehan (PA) committed to the 2024 Merrimack recruiting class.

Michael O’Connor (4*)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 28, 2025 - Michael O’Connor (MD) committed to the 2025 Merrimack recruiting class.

Casey Grusser (2026)🟢

July 26, 2025 - Casey Grusser (NJ) committed to the 2026 Merrimack recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

D2 🔥 Tuskegee Golden Tigers

D2 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Raequan Beal (SR)🔴

83-148 (56%) 1058-8-5 | 14-(-61)-0

Jan. 6, 2026 - Raequan Beal (MI) will enter the transfer portal.

Michael Franklin (SR)

38-69 (55%) 483-5-5 | 17-26-0

Michael Franklin (WA)

Bryson McGrew (FR)

38-84 (45%) 417-3-1 | 28-145-1

Bryson McGrew (AL)

Jeremy Thomas (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jeremy Thomas (FL)

Ennio Yapoor (FR)

11-18 (61%) 127-0-0 | 15-(-11)-0

Ennio Yapoor (FL)

Curt’Tavian Clark (RS-FR)🟢

32-59 (54%) 501-7-2 | 45-232-4

Dec. 28, 2025 - Curt’Tavian Clark (GA) committed to the 2026 Tuskegee transfer portal class from Georgia Military (JUCO).

Amari Yelding (SO)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2025 - Amari Yelding (AL) committed to the 2026 Tuskegee transfer portal class from Lenoir-Rhyne (D2).

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

D3 🔥 UW-Whitewater

D3 Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Jake Frantl (SR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-21-0

Jake Frantl (WI)

Bennett Ellsworth (JR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Bennett Ellsworth (MN)

Aidan Lucero (JR)

4-8 (50%) 31-0-0 | 7-41-0

Aidan Lucero (IL)

Justin Klinkner (SO)

166-259 (64%) 1907-20-8 | 145-442-8

Justin Klinkner (WI)

Jackson Menzel (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jackson Menzel (WI)

Cole Warren (SO)🟢

2-11 (18%) 16-0-1 | 2-(-17)-0

Dec. 27, 2025 - Cole Warren (IL) committed to the 2026 UW-Whitewater transfer portal class from UW-Oshkosh (D3).

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

NAIA 🔥 Warner Royals

NAIA Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Jeremiah Johnson (GR)

26-69 (38%) 323-1-1 | 20-(-2)-0

Jeremiah Johnson (FL)

Thomas Aponte (SR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Thomas Aponte (FL)

Raleigh Allen V (JR)

14-36 (39%) 87-1-2 | 19-(-12)-0

Raleigh Allen V (FL)

Gavin Nurmi (JR)

10-15 (67%) 108-1-2 | 2-(-12)-0

Gavin Nurmi (RI)

Justin Touhey (SO)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Justin Touhey (FL)

Michael Ryan (FR)

95-180 (53%) 1148-6-7 | 77-230-2

Michael Ryan (FL)

Heyward Smith Jr. (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Heyward Smith Jr. (FL)

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

JUCO 🔥 Snow Badgers

JUCO Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal & QB Rooms (2025)

Micah Madry (SO)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 3, 2023 - Micah Madry (UT) committed to the 2023 Snow recruiting class.

Jack Thow (RS-FR)

54-104 (52%) 704-7-7 | 20-(-2)-0

July 20, 2024 - Jack Thow (NV) committed to the 2024 Snow recruiting class.

Tu’i-Taniela Fonua (FR)

5-22 (23%) 76-1-2 | 7-11-1

Aug. 1, 2024 - Tu’i-Taniela Fonua (UT) committed to the 2024 Snow recruiting class.

Jedi Nelson (FR)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aug. 1, 2025 - Jedi Nelson (UT) committed to the 2025 Snow recruiting class.

Dylan Story (FR)

1-2 (50%) 6-0-0 | 2-13-0

Aug. 1, 2025 - Dylan Story (UT) committed to the 2025 Snow transfer portal class from New Mexico Military (JUCO).

Jace Welsch (FR)

77-145 (53%) 896-6-8 | 46-141-2

Aug. 1, 2025 - Jace Welsch (UT) committed to the 2025 Snow transfer portal class from Colorado School of Mines (D2).

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

SEC QB Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“ 2026 QB Recruit ” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for future classes.

“ 2026 QB Transfer ” - Transfer commits.

2026 - None - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

🟢 - Joining 2026 roster.

🔴 - Not returning to 2026 roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Players are sorted by their final year of eligibility.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

*Redshirt Available

Alabama Crimson Tide

Austin Mack (2027)

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

Jan. 14, 2024 - Washington 2024 QB transfer Austin Mack (CA) committed to Alabama (FBS).

John Cooper (2028)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2023 - 2024 QB recruit John Cooper (AL) committed to Alabama (FBS).

John Gazzaniga (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

May 25, 2025 - 2025 QB recruit John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Keelon Russell (2029)

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

June 4, 2024 - 2025 QB recruit Keelon Russell (TX) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Tayden Kaawa (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 22, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Tayden Kaawa (UT) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Jett Thomalla (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 17, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Trent Seaborn (2030)*

Oct. 20, 2025 - 2027 QB recruit Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to Alabama (FBS).

2028 - None

🔴 Ty Simpson | Cade Carruth

Arkansas Razorbacks

Braeden Fuller (2026)🟢

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Angelo State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Braeden Fuller (TX) committed to Arkansas (FBS).

KJ Jackson (2028)

33-54 (61%) 441-3-0 | 11-52-2

April 9, 2023 - 2024 QB recruit KJ Jackson (AL) committed to Arkansas (FBS).