Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get an updated look at all 17 ACC quarterback rooms looking ahead to the 2026 season. Every FBS program will be completed by the end of the week. You’ll also get a roundup of the recent quarterback transactions.

Thursday, January 22, 2026

The transfer portal remains open for players who competed in the CFP national championship. We’re in a recruiting contact period for the FBS and FCS.

Yesterday’s Post - 2026 Big Ten QB Notebook - Gunslinger Buzz Daily 1/21/2026

Before we get into the ACC QB Notebook, here’s a list of the day’s quarterback movement.

FBS Transactions

🟢 Appalachian State - Tommy Ulatowski

🟢 East Carolina - Emory Williams

🟢 Florida State - Malachi Marshall

🟢 Georgia Tech - Alberto Mendoza

🟢 James Madison - Davi Belfort

🟢 Liberty - Jaylen Hernandez

🟢 Marshall - Khalil Wilkins

🟢 Miami (OH) - Caleb Heavner

🟢 Oregon State - Brady Jones

🟢 Temple - Tyler Douglas

🟢 Tennessee - Ryan Staub

🟢 UAB - Cam Jennings

🟢 UCF - Keyone Jenkins

🟢 USF - Jayden Bradford

🟢 UTEP - Raymond Moore III

🟢 Middle Tennessee - Mason Mallory (2026)

🟢 Navy - Deuce Jefferson (2026)

🔴 Army - Dewayne Coleman

🔴 Delaware - Austin Troyer

🔴 East Carolina - Mike Wright

🔴 FAU - Zach Gibson

🔴 Fresno State - EJ Warner

🔴 Houston - Indiana Wijay

🔴 Kansas - Jalon Daniels

🔴 Memphis - Brendon Lewis

🔴 Navy - Blake Horvath

🔴 Oklahoma State - Sam Jackson (QB/WR)

🔴 TCU - Ken Seals

🔴 Temple - Anthony Chiccitt

🔴 Temple - Gevani McCoy

🔴 Temple - Evan Simon

🔴 Texas Tech - Behren Morton

🔴 Tulane - Jake Retzlaff

🔴 Tulane - Brendan Sullivan

🔴 Tulsa - Stephen Kittleman

🔴 UAB - Jalen Kitna

🔴 USF - Gaston Moore

🔴 Utah State - Bryson Barnes

🔴 Utah State - Jacob Conover

🔴 Washington State - Zevi Eckhaus

FCS Transactions

🟢 East Tennessee State - Jadyn Davis

🟢 East Tennessee State - Mason Mims

🟢 Mississippi Valley State - Kobe Pierce

🟢 New Hampshire - Austin Troyer

🟢 Nicholls State - Chase Richardson

🟢 Northern Colorado - Keegan Patterson

🟢 Southeast Missouri State - Braylen Ragland

🟢 St. Thomas - Anthony Policare

🟢 Tarleton State - Jackson Gilkey

🟢 UC Davis - Jackson Kollock

🟢 UTRGV - Garret Rangel

🟢 Grambling State - Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull (2026)

🟢 Western Illinois - Keller Stocks (2026)

🔴 South Carolina State - Billy Atkins

D2 Transactions

🟢 UT Permian Basin - Edwin Merriweather III

🟢 Central Missouri - Conner Quintero (2026)

🟢 Central State - Arvell Nelson (2026)

🟢 Kutztown - Torin Evans (2026)

🔴 Fort Hays State - Caleb Heavner

D3 Transactions

🟢 St. Norbert - Trenton Zeeb

NAIA Transactions

JUCO Transactions

🟢 Southwest Mississippi - Jakhari Williams

🔴 Dodge City - Edwin Merriweather III

🔴 Holmes - Chase Richardson

🔴 Iowa Western - Malachi Marshall

🔴 Pearl River - Kobe Pierce

Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz!

Every edition of The Gunslinger Buzz Daily includes a roundup of the day’s college football QB transactions at every level of college football. Subscribers get exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and news inside every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback room. Below is a look at the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

QB Transfers

2026

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

ACC QB Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“ 2026 QB Recruit ” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for future classes.

“ 2026 QB Transfer ” - Transfer commits.

2026 - None - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

🟢 - Joining 2026 roster.

🔴 - Not returning to 2026 roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Final season of eligibility.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Players are sorted by their final year of eligibility.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

*Redshirt Available

Boston College Eagles

Enzo Arjona (2026)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 1, 2025 - Marist (FCS) 2025 QB transfer Enzo Arjona (NJ) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Shane Hanafin (2026)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

May 27, 2022 - 2022 QB recruit Shane Hanafin (MA) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Mason McKenzie (2027)🟢

180-301 (60%) 2086-17-11 | 159-942-10

Jan. 4, 2026 - Saginaw Valley State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Mason McKenzie (MI) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Johnathan Montague Jr. (2028) - WR

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Johnathan Montague Jr. (NC) is listed as a wide receiver on the roster after being listed as a QB during the 2024 season. He committed to the 2024 Boston College recruiting class on Dec. 18, 2023.

Jake Coniglio (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aug. 12, 2024 - 2025 QB recruit Jake Coniglio (FL) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Grayson Wilson (2029)🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 7, 2026 - Arkansas (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Grayson Wilson (AR) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Femi Babalola (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 30, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Femi Babalola (TN) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Anthony Coellner (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 28, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Anthony Coellner (IN) committed to Boston College (FBS).

Ramar Thomas (2031)*

Jan. 19, 2025 - 2028 QB recruit Ramar Thomas (MA) committed to Boston College (FBS).

2027 - None

🔴 Grayson James | Dylan Lonergan | Shaker Reisig

Cal Golden Bears

Jackson Brousseau (2027)🟢

128-201 (64%) 1354-9-3 | 54-15-1

Jan. 16, 2026 - Colorado State (FBS) 2026 QB transfer Jackson Brousseau (UT) committed to Cal (FBS).

EJ Caminong (2028)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 17, 2026 - Cal (FBS) QB EJ Caminong (WA) withdrew from the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Cal recruiting class on June 27, 2023.

Dominic Ingrassia (2028)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 6, 2025 - San Mateo (JUCO) 2025 QB transfer Dominic Ingrassia (CA) committed to Cal (FBS).

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (2028)*

316-492 (64%) 3460-18-9 | 60-(-120)-4

Jan. 5, 2025 - 2025 QB recruit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (HI) committed to Cal (FBS).

Alonzo Esparza (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 18, 2024 - 2025 QB recruit Alonzo Esparza (CA) committed to Cal (FBS).

Nainoa Lopes (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 17, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Nainoa Lopes (HI) committed to Cal (FBS).

2027 - None

2028 - None

🔴 Devin Brown | Belay Brummel

Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik (2026)

257-392 (66%) 2943-16-6 | 83-94-4

March 2, 2021 - 2022 QB recruit Cade Klubnik (TX) committed to Clemson (FBS).